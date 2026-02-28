The New World is brave enough, like Kronos, to devour its children.

Have you noticed that people have been promised for years that they would defeat the enemy at court, and that those who have committed the crimes against them will be held responsible? Needless to say, none of those happened, but the spectacular part is that

ALL THOSE PROMISES STOPPED.

OBVIOUSLY, THE GLOBAL POWER GRAB HAS GONE FAR ENOUGH THAT THE MASSES CAN BE IGNORED WITHOUT BEING OFFERED FALSE HOPE TO RENDER THEM PASSIVE.

HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE?

THERE IS ONLY ONE EXPLANATION: THE CENTRALIZATION OF GLOBAL POWER IS NOW SECURE AND IRREVERSIBLE.

In this article, I am further developing the line I started with The Whole World Is a Stage for a Single Purpose, where I posited that the 150-year-old plan manifested itself in the experimentation with various types of government, cooperating with each other through operators and controlled by the globalist money flow even to the extend of quite a few wars and setting up a spectacular “Iron Curtain” that carried the show for several decades.

This time, the action has accelerated to unprecedented levels. In my previous post, The Cartel of the Three North-American Countries in Mexico, I showed how Mexico, Canada, and the US are forming a cartel that is

further developing global tracking of every singly human asset of the globalist-controlled governments; have combined forces with Mexican cartels and the Mexican governments in the past and currently to “clean up” real estate for globalist ownership; the stray citizens of Canada and the US, “hiding” in Mexico are supposed to be scared enough to report to their governments or, at least, “stay put” in order to be easily located.

A friend and fellow author, with whom I often share conclusions without every trying, greatly contributed to my conjecturing in his recent article by suggesting that Canada, Mexico, the USA, and Greenland will soon become one country, and I realized that signing up for the “new citizenship” will require a Digital ID, which is the Social Security Number rebranded, and the acceptance of the CBDC, at least partially and for “official purposes” at the beginning:

After his article, I noted,

Perhaps the most important piece of information in the article is that issuing new citizenship will effectively round up everyone, and nobody will be able to access their money from their bank accounts before they “straighten that out”...

“Issuing new citizenship” offers a simple solution to tracking everyone, especially with ICE covering the exits.

The acceleration of the destruction of the USD with the obvious final move readied, the fake Maduro incident, the blockade of Cuba, preparations for WW3 on TV [the “war” would allow the introduction of martial law (which would allow for the total takeover of production and distribution through rationing, for which Hungary already introduced plans in public) and the draft (which would effectively disarm most Americans)], the propagation of DMSO, Zeolite, both chemicals that effectively turn every cell in the body into a part of the IoT, the precious-metal price manipulation on the futures market, the Muslim and “illegal” migrant gambit against the West to amass a populace so divided that it is incapable to fend for itself, and the omnipresent wireless technology that can be used for tracking, sickening, and killing people in an area (as it happened in India, probably in a test run) or personally, and the proliferation of AI-based global coordination all indicate that global centralization is taking place.

Israel comes in handy for the globalist lackey US enablers and enforcers, and is vastly promoted as the enemy of the average American by the “alt” media, because focusing on it externalizes the enemy, while the enemy is right here in the US.

According to my conjecturing the theoretically-irreconcilable contradiction between the global Jewish hegemony and its role in the public play of Agenda 2030, most Jews are also considered collateral damage by the globalist forces.

It adds insult to injury that Trump’s handlers are demanding an increase of the military budget from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion, which suggests that most of the money spent will soon go to “peacekeepers” who will keep the populace docile. Or have you forgotten about the 600 thousand Chinese college students invited by the current administration?

In the globalist-controlled “alt” media, lots of scepters are offered as enemies, and the focus keeps changing from time to time rapidly enough to make one’s head spin. For example, Masons infiltrated most global institutions in the 19th century, but nobody notices that they were also infiltrated, perhaps because the realization would require the ability or the willingness to put two and two together. After they got a steady hand everywhere, they vanished, except for a few public demonstrations by operators to signal with symbolism and/or “secret” handshakes that Masons were/are still around, playing a major role in global events. No matter where people look, there are only empty cups, or empty cups under empty cups in this global shell-game.

After the pre-arranged US occupation of Venezuela and the blockade of Cuba, even parading a (deepfake) Maduro around, Iran is coming next, which might turn out to be easier than it looks. After all, it cooperated with the worldwide convid scam, so it’s only one of the many tentacles of the Beast. Cooperation between China, Russia, and the US was clearly discernible in Venezuela. In June, 2025, there was also a staged Israeli attack on Teheran (probaly existing only in AI videos). As of February 28, 2026, according to the “news,” “Trump declared war on Iran,” which would be technically impossible, because only Congress can declare war, but the last time that sort of thing happened was in 1943. Anyway, it looks like a show, as usual, perhaps a preamble to WW3 on TV.

Western politicians spreading and protecting Islam in their own countries suggests cooperation between them and Muslim countries, although Shi’ite and Sunni Islam are not necessarily best friends. Is this staged war about further “uniting” the world, getting it closer and closer to a One-World Government, using a One-World Religion for its ideology? Such a “religion” can be fashioned after Islam, but it will also have to be transitioned to Technocracy, where only those who are “useful for society” are allowed to linger on. The pieces are on the board, and the moves are easy to predict; only their sequential order is pending.