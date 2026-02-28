Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
subspacetechnician's avatar
subspacetechnician
1m

name a reason they should care

Reply
Share
Fred's avatar
Fred
22m

Get your consciousness out of the Collective Reality Tunnel. Break pattern...

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture