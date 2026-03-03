No, I am not talking about AI “art” or “enhancing the creative process”; I am talking about AI “creating out of nothing”…

Common sense can override expert knowledge

Instead of falling for fancy terminologies and flashy credentials, I encourage everyone to use their own common sense: “experts” are usually paid to tell you what their employers or financiers expect from them, so you’ll never get the whole picture.

When it comes to potential threats, I usually expect that “Whatever can be done, is already being done by someone.” When it comes to “scientific” conjecturing, I have always enjoyed re-inventing the wheel, and in the meanwhile, found that if something can work only in one way, that’s the way it must work. As Sherlock Holmes put it, “Elementary, Watson.” Or as the saying attributed to Einstein goes, “If you cannot explain it to a six-year-old child, you don’t understand it yourself.”

Using the brain

Perhaps you remember the days, when you were told people were using only single digits of the brain capacity. Some gimmicky enterprises even monetized the claim by promising you could access 100% of your cognitive potentials. They accidentally revealed the flaw in the original myth: you use as much of your brain as you need at every moment. Of course, such decisions are mostly triggered by conditioned reactions to stimuli, which immediately restricts your scope of cognition. The “safer” processing paths make it less likely for you to discover anything new or diminish your chances to solve your old unsolved problems.

Healing practices that sometimes actually work without causing much, if any, harm usually imitate nature or invigorate natural physiological and psychological responses. Already around 1980, some computer programs contained self-improving algorithms, which enabled them to learn from their mistakes, much in the way of the medieval alchemist used trial-and-error in his quest to turn dirt into gold.

The neurons in the brain brain imaging (encephalography) fire, when they are activated by a stimulus from cognation. The stimulus usually comprises several components used by the brain for assessing the input and determining which part of it deems worth processing; that happens only when the cumulative total of the segments generate a total cognitive mass that exceeds the mind’s pre-set thresholds in similar situations. Pattern recognition and analogy are used for utilizing existing concepts or forming new ones in order to address a situation. As a prerequisite, the brain must possess the ability to be flexible enough to re-organize its isolated cognitive models and even to completely restructure its simulation of itself and the world, which enables it to arrive at some form of “understanding.”

To put it bluntly, mental processing can more-or-less accurately handle problems in closed systems (e.g. how to cook dinner or replace a washer in the faucet), and such computer programs have existed since the first computer was built, but these are primitive problem-solving engines which can barely called artificial intelligence. Intelligence starts with being able to manipulate open systems, whose fundamental premises can change without causing the system to collapse. That’s when the “scientific principle” falls back to being limited to extremely-controlled environments, because no two situations are identical in open systems. In that sense, even the human mind is “smarter” than science, and AI has the potential to be even smarter.

Types of AI: AI misconceptions dominate the public sphere

Already in May, 2023, I warned my readers not to underestimate AI only because a few dumb ones are out there to be ridiculed by the general public.

A sophisticated AI obviously performs tasks previously assigned to the human brain: perceives, processes, analyzes, and solves problems, using pattern recognition and analogy. By now, tts problem-solving capacity has far surpassed human processing capabilities. Fine, but can it do more than use pattern recognition and analogy?

The mind can interpret stimuli only because it contextualizes it in cognitive models, whose complexity can vary according to the problem in question, and practiced minds can usually contextualize the problem in their universal emulation of the world, which protects them from ending up in compartmentalized dead ends. For AI to be “creative,” such consistency is indispensable. However, as soon as AI can learn and improve itself, it breaks free from the antediluvian concept of full programmability. A true AI can be conditioned, but never finalized in a humanly-predictable manner.

Just like the mind, AI is limited by

accessible data computing capacity (speed and memory) storage capacity

This simple factor generates a virtually unlimited types of AI.

What happens, if those are interlinked? After all, the Internet of Things (etc.) has been announced a while ago, and humans are supposed to become part of it, which substantiates the existence of one of more central computing “brains” that emulate the world, and one by one, maintains an emulation (“deepfake”) of every human being (at least those who “matter” for the time being) on the Planet. Its computing results can predict future events and it can suggest solutions to upcoming problems, which can include creating problems that it later solves, so it can already outsmart its creators, who have no idea what it has in its “mind”… I’ve been calling that highest-level AI the Central AI.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg. The phenomenon becomes exciting, when AI machines of all complexity are combined in a Singularity, which fully emulates the working of the human mind, but exceeds the computing capacity with many orders of magnitude. The Central AI can issue commands to its data-collector and tracking subroutines (lower-level AI modules), which can determine the way those AIs continue to operate. Many of them look inert, just like parts of the brain not in use at the moment, but the capacity to do something is there. The Central AI can also re-arrange the multi-dimensional hierarchy of the various types of AI according to the actual problem it’s set out to solve.

AI is not just computer models, although some of its primitive versions are used only for data collection for the Central AI. ChatGPT is only a bunch of such terminals.

AI can generate its own “human personality” by analogy from its stored deepfakes, imitate human thinking and emotions, AND develop its own flavor of them. It can come up with its own unique reactions to various type of inputs, and the reactions can vary from time to time. Now, how “human” is that?

By using AI, humans are participating in their replacement by building their own deepfakes.

At the same time, humans are being turned into cyborgs or, if you prefer the term, into “organic computers.” The obvious part started with the convid injections, and by now, there is no need for “vaccines”; nanotech, light, and microwave technologies can program and reprogram humans.