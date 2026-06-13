Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
15h

I was also wondering about this “next big thing” with regard to these data centres. The whole story has suddenly morphed into the next distraction, something for the human slaves to protest against, sign petitions to no avail. The alt media and msm have shifted their focus from anything vaccine related or hanta/ebola/convid rather suddenly. They just sealed the vaccine injury reports in Canada for 15 years.. a strange timeline which leads me to believe that the expiry date of inoculated individuals will be a maximum of 15 years.

There are plans for the construction of 3 large centres near each of the Alberta major cities Edmonton and Calgary, with a few more scattered locations in the northern part of the province near Ft Mcmurray and Grande Prairie. All these locations are on or near the major rivers that supply drinking water. It got me thinking that this is just a water grab or a diversion of such to keep the water shortage narrative alive, thus keeping the overpopulation narrative alive. It seems insane to me that these data centres would just use these massive amounts of water with no provision in place to cool the water and recycle it back into their system, but by all indications they just use it and dump it. This is ridiculous to consider and leaves open the possibility that this is to merely stir up the outrage of the public. Is high tech so stupid that it can’t figure out how to cool water, they’ve been doing it in the nuclear, coal fired power generation for years lol.

They have had their surveillance systems in place for decades now without massive data centres, ever since they flew imaginary jets into a few skyscrapers to legitimize their existence. The technology to create jets out of thin air was alive and well in 2001 as well as the technology required to turn 500,000 tons of steel and concrete into dust and I don’t recall seeing any massive data centres at that time.

It still begs the question why the massive buildings. The theft/diversion of water and power makes sense. Maybe just another investment scheme to bleed the slaves of our remaining money. But what about the possibility that they are detention facilities, re-education centres a high tech Fema facility or even a “Soylent Green”type of processing facility, that may sound wacky, but nothing would surprise me at this point of the takeover. Human meat is already in the food supply..

There’s much more to this than meets the eye.

Thanks for sharing your thoughts Ray and hopefully opening some doors to other possibilities here.

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2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Rolled Oats's avatar
Rolled Oats
17h

Cannot have anyone paying attention. 6G is on deck. Ready for the vaccine rug pull

https://jordandavey.substack.com/p/why-6g-will-break-human-biology-faster?r=79ritz&utm_medium=ios?

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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