That was a year ago. These days, they are already talking about 5,000 data centers.

States and/or local governments are prohibiting data centers, while they cannot overwrite federal law or even Trump’s executive orders. The public is led to ignore the fact that there is no need for data centers. The argument that they should at least not pay for them came up in Oklahoma, where it is “the law” from July 1st that Big Tech must pay for their centers. Creating water shortages can be also outlawed all they want after the water is gone.

Wait a minute, isn’t this a “national security” program, which is baby talk for “you are screwed”? Oh, well, that affects only Big Tech, because “the government” most likely uses technology light-years ahead. Big Tech still offers great diversions for the public. Anyway, Big Tech’s spending also boils down to globalist corporations that through globalist investment firms are using the same money central banks have stolen, and are still stealing, from the taxpayer, who is also financing the government’s programs? Noise pollution and wasting public water are also emphasized by the “alt” media, while

from the public’s point of view, the point is that there is no need for data centers.

The final word is that every law works only when it’s enforced, which turns the Constitution into an old copy of Pravda in an abandoned Siberian outhouse. Who is going to enforce the moves of a power that owns courts and governments and controls food, sick-care, and energy?

Is there an ulterior motive?

In the Nashville Zoo incident, it turned out that

Nearly 350 pages of permits obtained by WSMV show what an Atlanta-based company wants to build in an office park against the zoo property. On top of a one-story 69,000 sq. ft. data center, DC Blox has plans to build a second facility that is much larger. The documents show the current 10-megawatt data center and a three-story 202,000 sq. ft. 40-megawatt data center right across the parking lot. Each building will have its own generator yard, plus a power substation and a guard house, according to the plans. ￼

350 pages of permits. That were never disclosed to the public. Never shown to the zoo. Never mentioned in DC Blox’s official statements. Never included in the original permit application that started this entire fight.

A three-story building. 202,000 square feet. 40 megawatts. With a generator yard. A power substation. A guard house.

Considering the size of such projects, I am inclined to believe that these fortresses are power stations for the underground cities built for the enablers and the enforcers. When the time comes, they will reveal themselves as the Morlocks who have been preying on the Eloi from Well’s The Time Machine.

The SHIELD ACT, enacting the Federal Utility Policy, mandates utility companies to expand their capacity and make corporations pay for the new needs. Again, it places the emphasis on coverage and expenditure, while the vanishing water provides water for the residents and cools the generators for the underground cities.

Further indirect evidence resides in the FIB (sic!) used against civilians who oppose the NWO program. Risibly enough, they couldn’t leave the bipolar good-cop-bad-cop, the Uniparty out of the reporting:

The prey, as usual, is paying for its elimination, which covers a poetic variety of means:

Combined with the impact of 5G, 6G, and other microwave weapons, including transforming local electric grids into giant antennas, the outcome is no secret:

In the meanwhile, people are busy with the inconsequential



The fact that NBC news covers this, indicates that something is fishy.

ArsTechnica also wants you to focus on this: there are “communities” that fight the data centers that seems to work. Can’t wait how that will pan out. Are they also “fighting” 5G, chemtrails, ICE violence, forever wars, a murderous and fraudulent sick-care, corporations that poison your food, and whatever else?