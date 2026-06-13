The Data Center Diversions
That was a year ago. These days, they are already talking about 5,000 data centers.
States and/or local governments are prohibiting data centers, while they cannot overwrite federal law1 or even Trump’s executive orders2. The public is led to ignore the fact that there is no need for data centers. The argument that they should at least not pay for them came up in Oklahoma3, where it is “the law” from July 1st that Big Tech must pay for their centers. Creating water shortages can be also outlawed all they want after the water is gone.
Wait a minute, isn’t this a “national security” program, which is baby talk for “you are screwed”? Oh, well, that affects only Big Tech, because “the government” most likely uses technology light-years ahead.4 Big Tech still offers great diversions for the public. Anyway, Big Tech’s spending also boils down to globalist corporations that through globalist investment firms5 are using the same money central banks have stolen, and are still stealing, from the taxpayer, who is also financing the government’s programs? Noise pollution6 and wasting public water7 are also emphasized by the “alt” media, while
from the public’s point of view, the point is that there is no need for data centers.
The final word is that every law works only when it’s enforced8, which turns the Constitution into an old copy of Pravda in an abandoned Siberian outhouse.9 Who is going to enforce the moves of a power that owns courts and governments and controls food, sick-care, and energy?10
Is there an ulterior motive?
In the Nashville Zoo incident, it turned out that
Nearly 350 pages of permits obtained by WSMV show what an Atlanta-based company wants to build in an office park against the zoo property. On top of a one-story 69,000 sq. ft. data center, DC Blox has plans to build a second facility that is much larger. The documents show the current 10-megawatt data center and a three-story 202,000 sq. ft. 40-megawatt data center right across the parking lot. Each building will have its own generator yard, plus a power substation and a guard house, according to the plans. ￼
350 pages of permits. That were never disclosed to the public. Never shown to the zoo. Never mentioned in DC Blox’s official statements. Never included in the original permit application that started this entire fight.
A three-story building. 202,000 square feet. 40 megawatts. With a generator yard. A power substation. A guard house.
Considering the size of such projects, I am inclined to believe that these fortresses are power stations for the underground cities built for the enablers and the enforcers.11 When the time comes, they will reveal themselves as the Morlocks who have been preying on the Eloi from Well’s The Time Machine.
The SHIELD ACT, enacting the Federal Utility Policy12, mandates utility companies to expand their capacity and make corporations pay for the new needs. Again, it places the emphasis on coverage and expenditure, while the vanishing water provides water for the residents and cools the generators for the underground cities.
Further indirect evidence resides in the FIB (sic!) used against civilians who oppose the NWO program. Risibly enough, they couldn’t leave the bipolar good-cop-bad-cop, the Uniparty out of the reporting:
The prey, as usual, is paying for its elimination, which covers a poetic variety of means:
Combined with the impact of 5G, 6G, and other microwave weapons, including transforming local electric grids into giant antennas13, the outcome is no secret:
In the meanwhile, people are busy with the inconsequential
The fact that NBC news covers this, indicates that something is fishy.
ArsTechnica also wants you to focus on this: there are “communities” that fight the data centers that seems to work. Can’t wait how that will pan out. Are they also “fighting” 5G, chemtrails14, ICE violence15, forever wars, a murderous and fraudulent sick-care, corporations that poison your food, and whatever else?
Reign of power outside traditional law and legislation:
The Data Center Consumer Ratepayer Protection Act requires “large load” users — defined as new facilities adding 75 megawatts or more of demand, which includes data centers, AI facilities, and cryptocurrency mining operations — to cover their own share of electricity and infrastructure costs. Under no circumstances can those costs be passed to residential customers, farmers, ranchers, or small businesses. The law also adds greater transparency requirements and community input for new developments.
There is nowhere to run and nothing to invest into:
Gold and silver are other diversions:
You can play Fakebook videos without logging in: Noise pollution
Here is from Georgia on Fakebook: Wasting public water.
“The law” allows for a little movement for the commoner, which is still more than nothing:
That’s in Dmitri Orlov’s wording, and I can’t help quoting him in the following matching article, either:
I was also wondering about this “next big thing” with regard to these data centres. The whole story has suddenly morphed into the next distraction, something for the human slaves to protest against, sign petitions to no avail. The alt media and msm have shifted their focus from anything vaccine related or hanta/ebola/convid rather suddenly. They just sealed the vaccine injury reports in Canada for 15 years.. a strange timeline which leads me to believe that the expiry date of inoculated individuals will be a maximum of 15 years.
There are plans for the construction of 3 large centres near each of the Alberta major cities Edmonton and Calgary, with a few more scattered locations in the northern part of the province near Ft Mcmurray and Grande Prairie. All these locations are on or near the major rivers that supply drinking water. It got me thinking that this is just a water grab or a diversion of such to keep the water shortage narrative alive, thus keeping the overpopulation narrative alive. It seems insane to me that these data centres would just use these massive amounts of water with no provision in place to cool the water and recycle it back into their system, but by all indications they just use it and dump it. This is ridiculous to consider and leaves open the possibility that this is to merely stir up the outrage of the public. Is high tech so stupid that it can’t figure out how to cool water, they’ve been doing it in the nuclear, coal fired power generation for years lol.
They have had their surveillance systems in place for decades now without massive data centres, ever since they flew imaginary jets into a few skyscrapers to legitimize their existence. The technology to create jets out of thin air was alive and well in 2001 as well as the technology required to turn 500,000 tons of steel and concrete into dust and I don’t recall seeing any massive data centres at that time.
It still begs the question why the massive buildings. The theft/diversion of water and power makes sense. Maybe just another investment scheme to bleed the slaves of our remaining money. But what about the possibility that they are detention facilities, re-education centres a high tech Fema facility or even a “Soylent Green”type of processing facility, that may sound wacky, but nothing would surprise me at this point of the takeover. Human meat is already in the food supply..
There’s much more to this than meets the eye.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts Ray and hopefully opening some doors to other possibilities here.
Cannot have anyone paying attention. 6G is on deck. Ready for the vaccine rug pull
https://jordandavey.substack.com/p/why-6g-will-break-human-biology-faster?r=79ritz&utm_medium=ios?