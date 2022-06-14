Albert Schweitzer, around 1950, announced that the greatest value in this world is human life. In 1952, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his philosophy of “Reverence for Life,” which is quite peculiar from a Lutheran minister, because in Christianity, the greatest value in this world is one’s salvation.

Anyway, ever since I was first shocked about reading about and by Schweitzer, I decided to calculate the final jump start of the dumbing down of the already crumbling western Christianity-based cultures from 1952.

During the plandemic, “saving grandma” was an essential slogan; wearing the muzzle and later, succumbing to the lethal injections were justified mainly by the same twisted logic.

What’s wrong with saving lives? After all, living longer might give a chance even to the most corrupt and wicked person.

The first problem is in the math. It is irrevocably foul to assume that a 100 lives are worth more than a single one. The problem manifests itself as soon as such good-doers start destroying lives on the pretense of “saving lives.” After a while, they tend to lose count… Already C. S. Lewis observed that the most dangerous criminals are the ones who are oppressing you in order to save you.

At this point, the second problem enters the scene. For anyone, who has seen enough from this world, it stands to reason that living under oppression can be worse than death. While humans can never be completely free from obligations and responsibilities, there is certainly a threshold that must not be crossed.

Nobody has the right to condemn others to live a life that is worse than death.

Yet many people wield such power.