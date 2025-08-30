You can even generate your own deepfake! Remember when Skype had “skins” you were allowed to choose from? It’s the same idea, but a lot more realistic.

In 1998, I predicted the live global simulation that would run the world, which has come true. The critical part is to make sure the AI learns how “to be human.” The ChatGPT manipulation has taught it a lot, and I keep receiving e-mails about jobs to train the undoing of the current world. That reminds me of the time, when I went to teach in Europe, and I received offers from my home country (the USA) for collecting certified nurses for US contracts, which would have brought me $400 a pop. I was disgusted. Another analogy works for 50-year-old tech workers who must train their H1B-visa successors. Ten of those, mostly from India, don’t mind living in 400 sq. ft. at the beginning, but they will be promoted later, and if you bring in one, a few years later, the whole village follows, because they are all related. As “racism” only applies to whites, Americans will hardly ever be hired by a boss from India or, for that matter, from anywhere else like China, where people are still tribal. Ask my wife, who just saw a video made by a newcomer from India, stating that about 80% of the workers even at Toronto International Airport, were from India, so it felt like arriving in New Delhi.

I have also warned about how deepfakes are now in high gear:

Sorry about the rant, but here comes the juicy part. People used to be bribed into participating in their own destruction during the deployment of wind generators and 5G cell towers, but that’s not the case anymore. Tech-junkies volunteer for the job by buying glasses that record everything from their perspective, and forward it to the AI. In return, they are “smartened up” with data from the AI, although I can’t see if someone with an IQ of zero can be helped, while even paying for their participation of their own destruction:

So, it will soon come to this:

The moral?

Deepfakes have been generated for everyone for years, but the process has become accelerated. This time, they volunteer to teach the AI to “think” human. Once that stage is completed, AI can replace anyone, anywhere.