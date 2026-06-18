Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Susan
9h

Rock Bottom made me lol! That's difficult these days.

Thanks Ray.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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Sue
14h

Great article! Do you know what the ingredients of the vaccines were that made some of the lots so toxic?

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8 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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