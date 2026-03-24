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Penelope Bullis's avatar
Penelope Bullis
8h

I'm wondering if you know anything about why India has such terrible & horrid culture towards females .

Is there something in the religion?

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Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
10h

Thanks, Ray. I don't really get any comic relief from your post, although it does spark some introspection.

The film __Idiocracy__ came to be written, produced, and viewed simply because the kooks and spooks running this whirled know that they are ultimately foisting their *crappy masheens* which make *crap* that is not easily disposed of, but that conveniently (for them) poison us in the process. They want it this way because they think of us as garbage anyway (talk about psychological projection, eh?!). They're just using us for our divine life force until they rape, pillage, and crap upon Earth into Her utter decimation. Then they'll discard the planet like they did with Mars, or blow it up with their *bad maths* like they did with Marduk/Tiamat.

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