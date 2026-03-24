During the week, I am trying to post lighter articles, and possibly, some mostly for entertainment. Last time, I did that (and included links to older ones) in What Turns Me off.

When I was a graduate student, I asked a student from India, “How come you guys just pass those dying in the streets?” The answer was inexplicable: “They are going to reincarnate, anyway.” Their version of “karma” incurs that you deserve your current fate b/o your past transgressions, so you do not deserve better. Moreover, in India, the Brahmin are ruling, and to reciprocate for “western colonization,” or just to gain more Lebensraum, they are invading the “West,” too. That leaves the lower castes to biding their time for their next lives.

Muslims tend to have next to no ambition, either, with the exception of “jihad,” that is, “to spread the faith” all over the world. The byword in their lands is “Allah will provide.”

In Indonesia, Muslims pay a tax of about two percent, and with their enormous tolerance, they don’t behead Jews and Christians as long as those pay the jizya tax which amounts to about 50 percent… Of course, the tax, just like the caste system in India, has been officially abolished all over the world for a long time, but I dare you to live in such countries and not pay it or try to succeed in India as someone who is not a Brahmin.

Islam seems to have been selected as the prototype for the “One-World Religion,” possibly because they “pray” in ancient Arabic that only a few in western Saudi Arabia can understand, the place from which their “Messiah,” the “Mahdi” is supposed to come from, so those guys despise all other Muslim males, too. Females do not count, unless an avantgarde in the West, as was the case with Ilman Omar, the “Congresswoman” from Little Mogadishu, who married her brother to get him into the US, which reminds me of Obama’s birth certificate. All is well, anyway, as long as you remember that the NYC major, Mahdami is also supposed to be a Muslim, although his globalist links suggest that even that is an act, as just about everything dished out to the public.

The 2006 movie, Idiocracy, placed in 2025, but these days, it’s more like a documentary than a satire:

The movie starts with the Great Garbage Avalanche of 2505, which resurrects a subject for an Army experiment, who was carefully selected to be an average guy, but in that future, he turns out to be the smartest person alive! For example, he can answer the question, “You have two gallons of water in one bucket, and five gallons in another. How many buckets do you have?”

On March 7, 2026, Indonesia witnessed the garbage avalanche that the movie Idiocracy prognosticated for nearly 500 years later:

Several killed, others missing after massive avalanche of garbage at Indonesia’s largest landfill

For more comic relief, Geoff’s post certainly qualifies for a farce; China is famous for a lot of sunshine, after all:

Until recently, excess garbage has been transported to poor countries and to places, where the environment is not exactly respected, and as a result of recycling, most of it usually ended up in the ocean, and in the South Pacific, the floating garbage is about the size of Texas. That’s remarkable, because oxygen is mostly generated by the oceans.

For that matter, even human corpses are now often considered garbage or, if you prefer, a renewable source from waste, turning Soylent Green to reality: