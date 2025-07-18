The "Genius" Act and Two Other Crypto Bills
Is that cryptic or is already preparing the crypt for Americans?
House Passes GENIUS Act and Two Other Crypto Bills – Karoline Leavitt Says Bill Signing Ceremony Expected Tomorrow
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/house-passes-genius-act-two-other-crypto-bills/
This time, I’ll be brief, but presenting two points that must be attended.
The Fedcoin (issued by the privately-owned Federal Reserve) is already two years old, so how can it be banned?
About 80% of the Stablecoin is owned by Trump. How is it supposed to become an official CBDC of the US?
Oh, and I wouldn’t worry about a crypt. In the technocratic Brave New World, nothing will go to waste: