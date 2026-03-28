Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernst Eck's avatar
Ernst Eck
15h

Only Conspirators hate Conspiracy Theories.

Reply
Share
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
15h

I was always skeptical regarding the Titanic. Conveniently the director of the Hollywood production about the tale James Cameron was “allowed” to dive the wreck in a multi million dollar underwater vessel financed by him,built specifically for the extreme depths and cold, so he could make a documentary movie about the ship. Hmmm sounds like another director who was perhaps tasked with the production of a Moon Landing after making a movie about space. Im still confused about how they deployed the dune buggy with the lawn chair strapped to it from the tinfoil space blanket covered lunar landing module… unimportant details that the masses shall not question when watching their Narrative Viewers. Eyes Wide Shut, shall we say.

The new world order is on its way, those not on board, questioning Big Brother can now be easily erased with the network grids, or if they desire some amusement they can perhaps reduce one to a drooling incoherently rambling lunatic to be locked up in a camp. This escalated rapidly in the last year didn’t it? They just required the right “trigger man”

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture