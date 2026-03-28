The Global Power Grab Can Be Explained without Assuming Conspiracy
Yet the pattern is there
Red alert:
This should freak out anyone who is writing ANYTHING on the Internet. Web hosting also includes, well, web hosting, that is, companies from which I can rent my own site. As most authors, I can be easily destroyed with a lawsuit, but going after the hosting companies can drive them bankrupt, while enriching the lawyers.
Silencing all opposition has always been an option in the US which has about 350,000 “laws” just to make sure anyone can be sued out of existence anytime. The bunch of authors running under the name of Shakespeare may have been right, after all.
What has led to such a concentration of global power and how does it work?
It has taken me years to arrive at my current conclusion.
The path that led to the global power grab is clear, although many participated in it and are still displayed as the culprits. The parties to blame are offered up on silver plates all the time1, yet it is the system itself that created the monsters. That system is called “human nature”…
Humans instinctively strive for wealth and power, because that’s the only way they can feel secure; one cannot exist without the other. At the same time, it looks like human organizations follow the pattern of businesses: you either expand or die on the vine. If you will, humans automatically gather into powerful groups.
Blame human nature
Perhaps it all started with the private Bank of England issuing the world’s first fiat currency in 1694. Since then, private parties have been competing for financial power, primarily through the banking systems.
These tribal and family units needed to drive governments insolvent in order to dictate them terms in return to loans, and the fastest way to bankrupt a government is through war.
These entities needed allies, so they infiltrated and subverted global organizations, including the Freemasons and the Roman Catholic Church. At the same time, they founded a global network of umbrella and front alliances and organizations (EU, WEF, NATO, WHO, Trilateral Committee, and countless others, coming and going, contributing to the political circus for the masses).
Their global dominance was secured by forcing just about all governments to accept private central banks, which allowed for a virtually unlimited extent of theft from the taxpayers. By now, private central banks have completed the cycle of global takeover.
Kissinger even spelled it out for those in doubt:
The three billionaires who allegedly sunk with the Titanic for opposing the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, were probably well and alive after the iceberg story; if for no other reason, because the ship didn’t even sink.2 It’s not an accident that searching for the “wreck” is forbidden, because there is no wreck. All the “Titanic” movies resemble the ones on the H* which didn’t happen, either.
The global theft by central banks enabled full global control
In order to further concentrate their power, the controllers of the banking system had to make sure they control production and distribution. They have accomplished that, too, to the extent that stopping them would result in unprecedented carnage. On the way, they used their extorted money on the Stock Market to buy up just about everything that matters. They had access to their own insider trading amassed enough economic power to easily manipulate the market. Their global investment firms were powerful enough to served up the illusion that even the small fish can make a profit. At the same time, quite revealingly, in the last several decades, the only two bulletproof investments were pharmaceuticals and military production. The small-timers following the fishing boats for small fry were not safe, either, because in order to make large profits, the globalist firms were very much willing to sacrifice some of their assets in order to make a killing somewhere else.
The unholy matrimony of the greatest heist and the greatest scam in history
To make a long story short, the largest heist in history resulted from the private central banks issuing money to governments at the taxpayer’s expense at an interest. The practice also provided leverage for the banks to control whole countries. Their alliance with governments led to an unlimited money supply to them, because both parties were granted green lights for their own versions of plundering the public. Their “re-investments,” while devouring the global economy, also kept inflation under control, as it was easy to accomplish by recycling the money into “the economy” through global investment firms3. The globalist control of everything that matters was made possible by the use of the stolen money to buy up the assets on the greatest scam in history, the Stock Market, which the globalist players easily manipulate and control.
The final phase combines global AI control with the imminent appearance of the One-World Government.4
What has been done for the global hegemony besides wars and genocide?5
Whatever promotes the globalist agenda:
Tricking the masses is well and alive:
Even imaginary or extinct groups are often included on the menu for those seeking out cognitive security against an unforgiving power.
At first, I identified most players in Who Is Responsible?, and not much later, realized it was all smoke and mirrors and digesting the “news” whether they “alt” or from the MSM just opens up empty boxes, while the tricksters remain unnoticed.
Destructive methods of non-compliance are also plentifully dished out:
After all, as Miles Mathis points out, it’s impossible to freeze to death in two hours in the Golf Stream even in February at a water temperature of 52F.
A decisive move to destroy the “economy” has been pending in the US since February, 2025:
Genocide presents an excellent tool among the many unlikely methods to divide and rule.
Only Conspirators hate Conspiracy Theories.
I was always skeptical regarding the Titanic. Conveniently the director of the Hollywood production about the tale James Cameron was “allowed” to dive the wreck in a multi million dollar underwater vessel financed by him,built specifically for the extreme depths and cold, so he could make a documentary movie about the ship. Hmmm sounds like another director who was perhaps tasked with the production of a Moon Landing after making a movie about space. Im still confused about how they deployed the dune buggy with the lawn chair strapped to it from the tinfoil space blanket covered lunar landing module… unimportant details that the masses shall not question when watching their Narrative Viewers. Eyes Wide Shut, shall we say.
The new world order is on its way, those not on board, questioning Big Brother can now be easily erased with the network grids, or if they desire some amusement they can perhaps reduce one to a drooling incoherently rambling lunatic to be locked up in a camp. This escalated rapidly in the last year didn’t it? They just required the right “trigger man”