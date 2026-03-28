Red alert:

This should freak out anyone who is writing ANYTHING on the Internet. Web hosting also includes, well, web hosting, that is, companies from which I can rent my own site. As most authors, I can be easily destroyed with a lawsuit, but going after the hosting companies can drive them bankrupt, while enriching the lawyers.

Silencing all opposition has always been an option in the US which has about 350,000 “laws” just to make sure anyone can be sued out of existence anytime. The bunch of authors running under the name of Shakespeare may have been right, after all.

What has led to such a concentration of global power and how does it work?

It has taken me years to arrive at my current conclusion.

The path that led to the global power grab is clear, although many participated in it and are still displayed as the culprits. The parties to blame are offered up on silver plates all the time, yet it is the system itself that created the monsters. That system is called “human nature”…

Humans instinctively strive for wealth and power, because that’s the only way they can feel secure; one cannot exist without the other. At the same time, it looks like human organizations follow the pattern of businesses: you either expand or die on the vine. If you will, humans automatically gather into powerful groups.

Blame human nature

Perhaps it all started with the private Bank of England issuing the world’s first fiat currency in 1694. Since then, private parties have been competing for financial power, primarily through the banking systems.

These tribal and family units needed to drive governments insolvent in order to dictate them terms in return to loans, and the fastest way to bankrupt a government is through war.

These entities needed allies, so they infiltrated and subverted global organizations, including the Freemasons and the Roman Catholic Church. At the same time, they founded a global network of umbrella and front alliances and organizations (EU, WEF, NATO, WHO, Trilateral Committee, and countless others, coming and going, contributing to the political circus for the masses).

Their global dominance was secured by forcing just about all governments to accept private central banks, which allowed for a virtually unlimited extent of theft from the taxpayers. By now, private central banks have completed the cycle of global takeover.

Kissinger even spelled it out for those in doubt:

The three billionaires who allegedly sunk with the Titanic for opposing the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, were probably well and alive after the iceberg story; if for no other reason, because the ship didn’t even sink. It’s not an accident that searching for the “wreck” is forbidden, because there is no wreck. All the “Titanic” movies resemble the ones on the H* which didn’t happen, either.

The global theft by central banks enabled full global control

In order to further concentrate their power, the controllers of the banking system had to make sure they control production and distribution. They have accomplished that, too, to the extent that stopping them would result in unprecedented carnage. On the way, they used their extorted money on the Stock Market to buy up just about everything that matters. They had access to their own insider trading amassed enough economic power to easily manipulate the market. Their global investment firms were powerful enough to served up the illusion that even the small fish can make a profit. At the same time, quite revealingly, in the last several decades, the only two bulletproof investments were pharmaceuticals and military production. The small-timers following the fishing boats for small fry were not safe, either, because in order to make large profits, the globalist firms were very much willing to sacrifice some of their assets in order to make a killing somewhere else.

The unholy matrimony of the greatest heist and the greatest scam in history

To make a long story short, the largest heist in history resulted from the private central banks issuing money to governments at the taxpayer’s expense at an interest. The practice also provided leverage for the banks to control whole countries. Their alliance with governments led to an unlimited money supply to them, because both parties were granted green lights for their own versions of plundering the public. Their “re-investments,” while devouring the global economy, also kept inflation under control, as it was easy to accomplish by recycling the money into “the economy” through global investment firms. The globalist control of everything that matters was made possible by the use of the stolen money to buy up the assets on the greatest scam in history, the Stock Market, which the globalist players easily manipulate and control.

The final phase combines global AI control with the imminent appearance of the One-World Government.

What has been done for the global hegemony besides wars and genocide?

Whatever promotes the globalist agenda:

Tricking the masses is well and alive: