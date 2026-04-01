The role of the food supply in the domino effect

The fake war in Iran provides a good excuse for driving the US into bankruptcy, but overspending for purposes that harm Americans is nothing new. The new part is the rising fuel prices.

Rising fuel prices elevate all prices, including the price of food Insolvencies and bankruptcies multiply, resulting in job losses that add to the ones caused by the introduction of AI Both production and deliveries suffer, causing the food selection to dwindle and default to the most toxic foods produced by the global “food” giants, which contributes to the diminishing value and increasing toxicity of comestibles.

As most people can’t afford to have a getaway plan, and most of those are death traps, anyway, planning must stick to the domain of the doable. Once the CBDCs lock in (of course, there are dozens of other ways to create chaos, and they can be liberally combined), people will fully depend on the govt, so one must prepare for something else to do, as I ruminated over the options already in 2022 in (59 Likes and 82 comments):

What can be done, when you cannot buy stuff that fits for human consumption?

Are the food shortages finally coming? Can you survive without lining up at the food lines or boarding a FEMA bus that will take you the “safety” of the camps?

Just like the fake war in Iran is used to justify rising fuel prices (which raises the price of everything), plenty of excuses can be made up for restricting access to food for the general population. As everything is poisoned by chemtrails, killing off a few hundred ostriches or a few million chicken only demonstrates that people MUST depend on the govt. The customary culling the population alleviates some of the “problem,” but people without food and fuel are either forced to scavenge (or rob) or are stuck in one place. Either way, they can starve or die of cold. Foraging, hunting, and fishing might work for a few weeks until there is nothing to find, and chances are, the competition is not necessarily going to beany more peaceful than a jihadist suicide bomber.

As both production and distribution are controlled by the globalist forces, shortages can be started anytime, causing large-scale govt dependency or riots, and either of those can cancel out the remaining illusions of human rights. Beggars can’t be choosers and dead men need no food.

What if you can store some supplies? There are a couple of bugs in that program:

Hoarding is prohibited, when the govt declares a state of emergency, so you can expect govt thugs or other criminals dressed up as such to loot your supplies, probably for re-selling them on the black market, which happened in Germany between 1945 and 1948 under US control, starving up to three million Germans to death. No worries, though; after all, ICE and its potential imitators must put themselves to some use. After defaulting to put some food aside, you can’t save anything particularly appetizing or nutritious. Are the ones you can still going to keep you alive? As for the seasoning, nutritional supplements tend to be toxic, and they are in everything with the exception of organic freeze-dried food, but good luck to paying for enough of those. Large orders might be kept in a database, anyway, so even if you have piled up enough for years, some raiders might knock on your door one day or, more likely, break it down. Storing potable water might not be possible for years, but access to it remains imperative. Once the electricity is out, not only are you prone to freezing to death, but you won’t have drinking water, either, and the lack of that can kill someone in three days. Ironically, while Nestle et al. depletes the water supply by bottling thousands of gallons for sale every day on family-sized farms, some states prohibit even collecting rainwater on your own property (which is, of course, not yours; you are renting in return for your real-estate taxes).

What diet?

Dietary recommendations have caused the obesity epidemic. Hormonal contraceptives in drinking water, carcinogenic sugar substitutes and (high-fructose) corn syrup/sugar combined with non-stick pots, pans, and plastic food containers, while inhaling the microplastics from wall-to-wall carpets, did a great job at messing up human metabolism, accompanied by sugar-addiction (sugar is in the top category of the FBI’s list of addictive substances), the attack on the gut flora with crude and mostly GMO vegetable oils (soy and corn mostly), “vitamins,” antibiotics, and even pre- and probiotics.

As you well know, over 90 percent of the food supply comes from globalist-owned suppliers, so forget about healthy and nutritious food.

Poisoning can be legal, and since May, 2023, “vaccination” through the food supply is also legit. Is the Trump Administration Planning To “Vaccinate” People through the Food Supply?

How far is the lack of access to nutritious and non-toxic food a problem?

Milk is tainted with calciferol (”vitamin” D), the rat poison, and cheeses, yoghurt, and kefir are made with lab-made “cultures”... Everything is dead due to UV “disinfection” and “pasteurization,” including most fruits and vegetables. Organic is sprayed and coated with toxins, too, but organic is now disappearing from the shelves altogether... Lab-made enzymes are having a field day, and there is garlic grown in human sludge, and hair from China in bread. Glyphosate, while banned in most other countries, has just been granted the green light in the US, while its manufacturers, just like “vaccine” producers, enjoy full indemnity.

At least, you can always check for the toxicity reports for chemicals in the manufacturer’s data sheets, which tend to be relatively accurate (they are meant to protect the manufacturer from liability lawsuits), albeit severely lacking in details.

I buy only cheese with rennet, but yoghurt from Bulgaria and slow-pasteurized dairy and fruit juices, have just about disappeared from the shelves.

Finding food that even comes close to natural is becoming next to impossible. At the farmer’s market, my wife and I can get toxin-free produce, because it’s grown in greenhouses without pesticides, and the chemtrails don’t directly spray the crops, but the walls of the greenhouses are made of soft plastic foil... We must choose our poison... Bug and worm powder has been legit in food in the EU since February 10, 2025. There is no such problem in the US, because the FDA has always allowed such things even (allegedly to a limited extent, but who will ever check the number of insects per cubic feet?) in organic products. No regulation is needed. Chances are we, Americans, have been on this “diet” for decades... Such operations often go back by decades by the time they hit the surface. Of course, the same applies to the EU, too, but those monsters are more scrupulous about keeping up the appearances of “the rule of law.”

In order to reduce toxic intake, eating little might work. After all, that seems to have been the only common denominator between centenarians.

In my analysis, synthetic, semi-synthetic, and foreign proteins (first in “vaccines” and now in just about everything) are most likely responsible for most “modern” illnesses:

Where did the globalists miscalculate?

Thankfully, when it comes to food, the globalist “think tanks” don’t seem to realize that their calculations employ their own non-functional fraudulent paradigm of health and illness. The lack of nutritious food is unlikely to kill anyone; undernourishment or their food might.