Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
5d

Thanks, Ray. To your point:

"In order to reduce toxic intake, eating little might work."

Not just "eating little," it's more about eating ***low-calorie/high-nutrient*** fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, beans and legumes, and mushrooms.

(Of course, I'm referring to a diet that offers optimal health, and you're possibly referring a survival diet. Potatoes and white bread is what people supposedly ate during times of predator-parasite machinated famines and such. Not great for overall health and well-being, but hey, the human being is extremely resilient when mentally strong!)

Also, for myself, the thought of drinking, and eating products made from, ***other mammals' milk*** is just weird and gross. Rat milk, anyone?!🤣😳

I went 22 days eating nothing and drinking only water. I didn't try to force that; I just wasn't interested in eating. I continued to exercise daily, rehearse and do music gigs, work a full-time job, read and write every day, and engage in regular "love activities" with my then-boyfriend (now husband). Then one morning, I woke up and thought that drinking a fruit smoothie sounded good, so I did that. I often wonder what would have happened if I hadn't broken the fast!

Reply
Share
9 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Toxi🇨🇦's avatar
Toxi🇨🇦
5d

I read this through and am saving, to re-read on the weekend.

Slower.

But mostly it's : damned if ya do, damned if ya don't. What a whirld

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture