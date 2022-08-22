— Looking for light?

The unhealthiness of LED bulbs is already relatively well-known.

LED streetlights, however, are presenting a new challenge.

LED Street lights danger (Nov 4, 2016) because of the brightness

https://blog.nationalcitizensalliance.ca/

Crazy 5G Small Cell Site

Calgary Downtown, Alberta, Canada

At the small cell site, we measured extreme peak signal and lower extreme power output: 6.0 V/m peak signal and 2800 uW/m2 peak power output. So the site has very strong shorter range signal.

This site is part of the expanding 5G grid, and it contributes to the overall EMF radiation levels. Across the street is a roof top tower with a mix of 4G and 5G antennas.

To understand EMF meter measurements, this list will show the correlation between peak signals and biological effects.



https://blog.nationalcitizensalliance.ca/emf-meter-readings-biological-effects/

The Facebook page contains information not available in the blog:

https://www.facebook.com/NationalCitizensAlliance/

City of Calgary council is committed to ICLEI UN sustainability agenda including so-called smart, 5G...

Specs on the white boxes... each a range 700 meters and up to 5.8 GHz frequency... so why are there 8 of them on one block of street:

https://wirelessdmx.com/products/whitebox-f-1-g5/

What is the purpose of the overkill? Surveillance, intentional harm, or crowd control:

https://blog.nationalcitizensalliance.ca/led-incapacitators/

The LED lights are connected to the 5G white boxes that emit up to 5.8 GHz... the display on the white boxes match color configuration of the LED lights and show the pulsations of the frequency signal...

The white box, 8 on this block of street, each have a range of 700 meters (0.43 miles) (4.11 blocks at 170 meters per block). Four of the cellular boxes have single antennas attached, and the four other white boxes have dual antennas attached.

The lights may be LED Incapacitators that require manual activation and/or have surveillance capability. Alternatively, the lights may simply be decorative, yet the sidewalks are not discos.

We did experience eye irritation from the LED lights. The power of the lights is shown by their reflection on the sidewalk.

At one of the white box/LED light smart lamp posts, we measured peak signal in excess 5.30 V/m and peak power output in excess of 6100 uW/m2. For a small cell site those are high measurements.

Biological effects:

https://blog.nationalcitizensalliance.ca/emf-meter.../

The safe levels of EMF radiation are below 0.5 V/m peak signal and 1000 uW/m2 peak power output (BioInitiative and Building Biology).

There is no denying of the so-called smart agenda, deployment of 5G, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence via machines, drones, robots, surveillance via below and above skin technology, mass data collection...

At NCA we realize that many Canadians are uninformed and misinformed about the realities as indicated by their obedience to the multi-controlled political establishment, which is harming them and putting their future in peril.

Therefore, all we can do at NCA is continue to raise awareness, until a critical mass is ready to reclaim the country and whatever may be left of it.

If you want to help us, please share, become a member, international member, make a tax deductible donation… obviously, with the sinister Great Reset agenda in the works, the situation is serious.

https://www.nationalcitizensalliance.ca

LED lights are used for surveillance with built-in cameras and microphones:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-03-08/led-streetlights-raise-new-opportunities-for-surveillance

LIFI works its magic with those devices as well. Li-Fi is a wireless communication technology which utilizes light to transmit data and position between devices.