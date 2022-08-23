— Ouch! That must have hurt!

The following video below is explains what causes the purple color as well as the problems with it.

Purple light (in the UV range) is extremely dangerous for your eyesight. Not looking into the light and wearing sunglasses (even at night) provides some protection.

What happens inside in the light fixture?

From the heat created by the lamp and vibration caused by traffic, some of the phosphorus-coated sticky pads slide off the cover of the LED light bulb.

Without the pad, the LED emits purple light.

American Electric is the name of the manufacturer:

Purple streetlights are showing up in North Carolina. The public was informed about the purple lights that “it is a manufacturing defect and the lights will be replaced.”

At night, the EMF/RF frequency is increased and the following video shows what LED does to trees and plants. In another parking lot, where the LEDs are white, vegetation is unharmed:

Tampa Electric explains purple street lights are defective and asking people to report purple lights.

Duke Energy representative:

“There are issues with LED lights made in 2019. Asking the public to report it as broken street lights, they will go out and fix it within two days.

“Yellow filter stops working after a while, so red/blue combination are creating purple color.”

(Yellow filter=phosphorus? based on first video, they separate from the unit)

So, how can the installation of lights that kill life be explained?

Testing the product in public? That sounds as a lame excuse, but nothing is impossible as long as government contracts are involved in a “democracy.” Still it doesn’t explain the reason why such lights are installed to being with. Human vision has no need for the UV spectrum for illumination and visibility. Something else needs the UV spectrum. Logically speaking, those who have been injected with a “covid” Luciferese, included in the “vaccines” in the “covid” democidal/control scam, can be tracked by cameras placed in the street or in the light fixtures. That’s good for observing how many remotely-controllable people conglomerate in an area (the self-assemblying graphene oxide receivers/transmitters/control centers in the injections make the injected’s behavior controllable through 5G). In case a “zombie attack” is needed for hive behavior, it will be instructed to happen in areas with high concentration of the future “zombies.” Testing the harmfulness of the product in order to make sure they don’t kill to fast? Certainly an option.

#2 and #3 do not exclude each other.

Moreover, it turns out light and sound can also activate graphene oxide:

In the meanwhile, parallel technologies for crowd control are being tested. For instance, about 8-10 months ago, I read about mandatory networked smoke detectors in highrise rentals in England that caused the same symptoms as radiation poisoning through 5G (see the startup picture in Part One to this article).

Moreover, even 6G has been installed in many places, but unofficially...

People have been experiencing the symptoms from the initial picture all over the country for more than two years by now...

