Believe it or not, it always works!

If someone uses this strategy, it is time to pay attention to the ulterior motives (“Cui bono?” – “Who benefits?”), because something definitely dirty is going on.

I published my first article about this in 1994 (On the Cognitive Levels of Truth Judgments). The method has been used by politicians forever, but nobody seems to have pointed out the trap in it.

Instead of fully elaborating, these are the essential moves that must be made in order to gain full control over a large amount of people who are lacking the knowledge, thinking power, or independence of thought that would otherwise empower them against the mass manipulators:

1. Publicize a decision that is based on one of most people’s existential needs. A need is “existential,” if it involves a truth judgment of life and death. For instance, it is an existential decision whether “God exists,” either because people don’t want to live in a world in which He doesn’t or in which He does…

2. Create a “community” out of the decision. An illusionary one will do. The participants will be ready to kill for you.

3. Make sure you convince the members of this “community” that they are better than the rest of the world. If that doesn’t work, you can still turn them on others by convincing them that they are victims.

It’s all smokes and mirrors.

In the case of the plandemic,

1. “survival” was the goal,

2. “science” was the basis for superiority,

3. and “saving lives” was the slogan for mass hypnosis.