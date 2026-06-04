The “news” both from the MSM and from most of the “alt” media is addressed to children.

Currently, I am working on other posts as well as on my web site and on creating publications out of my 1,328 articles to combine my major fields of coverage in separate collections. However, let me say a few words about “current events.”

The “news” engines seem to have been on idle. Recently, the “alt” media has been frantic and extremely misleading about topics I have covered:

The war in Iran is fake to create gasoline shortages and to further damage the USD. It also indicates that global power is now being shamelessly concentrated under private central-bank rule. WW3 can happen on TV, along with a few false flags. Ukrainian minorities are decimated by sending them to the usually-fake battlefields in order to ensure ethnic cleansing for the state and white genocide for the globalists. It also allows for the introduction of the draft, which can effectively disarm Americans, martial law, and rationing. The nuclear threat doesn’t exist, because there are simply no nukes, but the “news” turns up the fear levels. Israel keeps creating diversions in order to occupy the mind of the public, and in order to conjure up the Zionist threat, while Zionism only plays along with the globalist plan. Jews are placed in elevated positions, which creates a facade for the NWO. ICE is being accused of racism, but don’t worry: they detain and hold whites too, except there are fewer of them among the pertinent demography. I guess, as I predicted, these concentration camps are not going to close down anytime soon, and there is plenty of room in the facilities for whites, too. Aaah… The data centers. They serve well as fronts for the much-higher-level tech in play, but effectively facilitate the necessity for power shortages and rationing. Rationing affects everything else, including food and water. Oh, well, the “Chinese” and the “Russian” threats… It’s only smoke and mirrors to cover captured governments that fully cooperate with the NWO. It’s all part of a long play on the global stage that started with the first fiat currency in 1694 London, found a central playground in the USA with the (Un)Civil War, when Big Railway and Big Oil wiped out all competition, and culminated in the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, when the country was given away to the private central bank. Just like the “War on Drugs,” Trump’s war on boats is a killer display of governmental hypocrisy, because in the last 50 years or so, three-letter agencies have been controlling the drug trade, effectively turning many into addicts or just killing them (fentanyl does a good job at the latter). Needless to say, the nonexistent Ebola, its kin and the probably harmless, but possibly weaponized, ticks are there to put fear into the hearts of those who do not know any better. Come on, they even have tests for the nonexistent HIV! Here is something new and good: Strangely, the administration has prohibited “debanking” anyone for exercising their 1A rights. My local account was immediately closed by the “Compliance Officer” during the lockdowns after I asked which rule should I break: the federal law prohibiting entry into a financial institution in a face cover or the bank’s mandate to wear one?

What can I do in the meanwhile? Keep my friends close and my enemies closer.