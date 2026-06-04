Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
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"This is the technique of the World Order, to be masked in mystery, with its hierarchy protected by their anonymity and their masks, so that those who revolt will strike out against the wrong targets, insignificant officials who are expendable."

The World Order

Eustace Mullins

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
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The four pillars of wisdom that support journalistic endeavors are: lies, stupidity, money-grubbing, and ethical irresponsibility. —Marlon Brando

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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