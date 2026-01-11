The Nine Wraiths (aka. Ringbearers)

According to the title of the last post by Meryl Nass, The Supreme Court has not yet announced whether they will take Monsanto’s case. It’s a huge deal.

I STRONGLY DISAGREE: IT ISN’T. IT’S PART OF THE USUAL THEATER OCCUPYING THE MASSES, AND IT’S A DIVERSION FROM OTHER SATISFYINGLY-TOXIC POISONS IN FOODS IN DEPOPULATION PURPOSES.

To me, it’s been always highly disconcerting that nine human beings are allowed to exercise god-like power.

Ketanji Brown Jackson, during her confirmation hearing in March, 2022, was asked to define the word “woman,” and she refused to answer, saying she was not a biologist. So, defining the word that biologists also use now requires training in human biology? She has used the word plenty of times before, so she can define it the way she uses it, which is what the question implied. Being evasive only confirms that she is nothing but an actor. Moreover, “leave it to the experts!” also strengthens HER position as a “Judge,” who will hopefully consult a biologist next time she uses the word “woman.”

I PROTEST

Single humans, nominated by a puppet President who is still acting as if the Uniparty consisted of two parties and represented their electorate (which never happens), are easy to bribe or intimidate. It might come as some relief that makes it easier to form an opinion that the “Supreme” Court con-sists of globalist servants, anyway. Its members “rule” as they are told, as just about all judges, politicians, and “scientists,” including “biologists,” in the country.

The original article is here, but was further developed in Finalizing Who Is Responsible?