Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS's avatar
ABIGAIL REPORTS
3h

COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients More Likely to Suffer Respiratory Illness: Study. https://www.theepochtimes.com/world/covid-19-vaccine-recipients-more-likely-to-suffer-respiratory-illness-study-5900002

‘There is an urgent need for a randomized controlled trial in healthy individuals,’ one author said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture