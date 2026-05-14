Music is magic. I want a specific tune to be played at my funeral, because it represents who I am.

Addiction can range from substance abuse to engaging in the addictive pattern, but its domains share a secluded mental space, where the person can feel in control, because everything is predictable.

The human consciousness, whether out of laziness, habit, conditioning, its need for stimuli, pattern, and recognition, or just to feel secure, possesses an immense capacity to engage in all forms of addiction.

Chanting Sanscrit OM is supposed to make you calm and collected, and possibly, even healthier.

Sadly, the sources can’t even agree on the specific frequency, but that’s quite normal, when it comes to myths. The ancient catacombs housing Buddhist monks are even supposed to resonate at the “proper” frequency! Of course, if it was that easy, it would be common knowledge, but let me leave some room for faith, the advantages of emptying one’s mind for some time, and the placebo-effect.

The controversy about changing the musical “A” tone from 432Hz to 440Hz introduces another mythical object, a conundrum that is absolutely impossible to prove or to disprove. Some say, it’s the Rockefellers who enforced it, but for instance, the Vienna Philharmonics tune in at 443Hz, so there you go. Others blame numerical symbology, and you think whatever you want to think. Of course, Satanism is always lurking in the dark, so you must be very, very afraid! Or just confused?

As the whole world is music, resonance plays an indispensable part in the way everything is connected and the ways they work. That’s what Technocracy wants to bring to its own image of perfection, according to which only variables that can be controlled are allowed to operate in the Internet of Things, where humans remain what they have always been in the USA: assets of the state. As long as the DNA is a personal identifier of variables that are kept in secret, it is safe to note that Human DNA Is Collected in Many Ways and for a Number of Reasons. Still, it’s possible to triangulate a person simply by their life signs and a matrix of 5G, 6G, or possibly, 7G, for which cruise ships seem to provide a platform. People can be ID-d and specifically targeted.

In the 1960s, atmospheric experiments with resonance under a cloud cover in response to frequencies from 5.4 to 8.2Hz at 0.2Hz intervals showed that specific frequencies affect people remarkably specifically. Some made people depressed or joyful, while others united a mob, ready for rioting, and all that seemed quite specific. Humans are more vulnerable than they dare to believe.

Bottom-feeders delve deeply into offering miracle meds (e.g. Ivermectin to cure cancer and DMSO to cure just about everything), but that doesn’t change the fact that no panacea exists, because each cure depends on one’s condition, which is next to impossible to diagnose.

Both light and sound are used for healing, albeit the efficacy largely depends on the circumstances and the placebo effect; the latter surpassed 60 percent in madical trials in the early 2000s, less than 10 percent lower than what would pass for madication. Human credulity sometimes surpasses all expectations, and one can only wonder if it is greater than ignorance, greed, or malice.

A short while ago, I suggested that the mind is set up for destroying itself. After all, nobody can step over his own shadow. Have you ever experienced a tune playing in your head for days or even for weeks? Is the mind protecting itself by isolating itself with the tune or the tune short-circuits it and incapacitates its ability to think on its own? Only you can tell. Nonetheless, the recurring tune is a mild expression of the mind’s propensity to engage in segments it isolates or isolated in it by something from the outside. I would say, it’s protection, if it shields against stuff one cannot change, and incapacitation, when it stops you from making decisions you can normally easily make.

Some lies are beautiful, and others are useful, perhaps for others who take advantage of you, or perhaps because they provide hope. Hope has been used for immobilizing people to make them wait for someone else to save them, but hope remains indispensable, when it maintains a realm where something is more important than animalistic survival.