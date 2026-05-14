Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Crixcyon
5h

The life of healing is to subtract or excrete what ails you, not add more junk for your body to process. A body in a pristine state needs only the basics...decent food, clean water, some sunshine, a bit of exercise, calm thoughts and no MSM.

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