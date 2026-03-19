Apparently, most homicides go unreported.

Let me start with the old joke about the cherries, which explains the way the sliding rule works:

Here is this tramp who steals a large bag of cherries. He walks down the road and gets hungry. He gobbles up some of the cherries, but there is plenty left by the time he gets sick of the cherries, so he gets angry and pees on the bag. Tired and fully content, he lies down under a tree and falls asleep. He wakes up the next morning, and he feels famished, but the only edible things around are the cherries he pissed on the previous night. He reluctantly starts taking cherries out of the bag and examines each of them closely, concluding, “This one is okay, this one is okay,” and he keeps eating them until nothing is left.

These are cheap tricks, but they work, so they never go out of fashion. The masses are usually tricked into focus on one thing, while they are being robbed blind:

Here are two guys, leaving a construction site. One of them is pushing a bicycle with a sack on it. The security guard becomes suspicious and asks them,

“What’s in the bag?”

The one pushing the bike meekly says,

“It’s sand, man. We need it for our repair jobs.”

The guard checks it out and, indeed, the bag has sand in it.

“You must leave this! This is construction material!”

The sack is left behind, the two is waved to move along.

After they leave the premises, the older guy says to the younger one,

“You see, man, this how you steal a bicycle!”

Overstimulation with the Schwarzenegger gambit followed by the normalization of deviance constitutes an old story, and paramilitary forces operating in the streets in the US, along with their private concentration camps is getting old, too.

How about getting away with murder as part of one’s profession?

Although the observation tends to be unpopular, no matter how I tweak it, abortion is murder, which you can see in videos on which the foetus is trying to flee from the forceps. Still, have you seen anti-abortionists protesting Hollywood trash that misleads young people into sex? They are not exactly lining up for adopting the children of drug addicts, either. Sex can always result in pregnancy, and hardly anyone has enough love to pass along to their offspring, and I’m not even talking about hormonal contraceptives that show up in the water supply and mess up their consumers’ metabolism once and for all. Euthanasia has been around for several decades, but it has taken several years to set foot on all aspects on human life. The Canadian system is now operating the death-machine in high gear, and its functionaries often remove organs from the victims, while they are still alive (that’s the only way to get a viable organ for a transplant). The enablers and executors of the act are lords of life and death, which raises them above those paltry subhumans who are around here only to die. Many, if not most, people seem to suffer from being fascinated by death, as if others died as a sacrifice for them staying alive, but also as morbid extension of repressed sexuality for those suffering from a lack of intimacy.

What do doctors and politicians have in common? The same.

The sick-care personnel

Fraudulent diagnoses for invented illnesses to cover up industrial-grade poisonings in a fraudulent madical paradigm is the norm. It’s “normal” to ignore radiation sickness and send the patient to brain scans and finally allege it’s all imaginary, but destroying the kidneys with toxins that lower blood pressure is approaching the goal of profiting from the victims before doing them in. After the Midazolam-ventilator-Remdesivir protocol paid $39k after each appropriated exitus (death by convid) to hospitals, some sick-care personnel became morbidly affluent, and many of them, along with their victims, were convinced that they were doing a good job. They indeed were, as hired killers.

There are two types of “doctors,” just like two types of politicians. The first type is more like a candidate, an idealist, which is a dying breed. The second one is fully aware that (s)he is a predator and a mass murderer, but is willing to do it for the money. Why are they not realizing that all the blood money will be worth exactly nothing soon, and even if they had tremendous wealth, they couldn’t take it with them into the grave. Well, perhaps they can be buried with a check for their money; if they can cash it, it’s all theirs.

Of course, due to stem-cell replacement and, perhaps, young blood or blood products, these moronic monsters can live a long and devastatingly-long life. May they live forever… Am I being cruel? I just want their wish to be granted…

How do simple people become mass murderers?

After working in hospitals for years, I became extremely familiar with the sick-care cult, the hazing during residency, the cruel jokes on patients, the boozing and/or drugged personnel, the ones who knew they were death-peddlers, and honestly enough, couldn’t put up with the feeling of being one. Why were so many members of the sick-care “community” sold out to kill patients?

The politicians

The moral: