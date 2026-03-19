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Ray’s Newsletter

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
4h

Up to death it was about $100 per covid patient.

https://aapsonline.org/bidens-bounty-on-your-life-hospitals-incentive-payments-for-covid-19/

"CMS whistleblowers have calculated a total payment of at least $100,000 per patient."

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5 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
RJ Sykes's avatar
RJ Sykes
4h

Best way to keep healthy is to avoid the allopathic system except in a real life-or-death emergency.

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4 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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