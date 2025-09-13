Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
2h

That Nixon article really resonated with me. My intuition (gut?) tells me you’re on the right path here. I am thankful every day that my gut biome has functioned more or less flawlessly for 70 years. Not needing much intervention. Even though I did go through cancer at 40 my gut biome carried me through admirably (no chemo). I grew up in a moldy houses that my mother did her best to present as livable, subjected to all the environment at the time had to offer, being tossed out of the house after breakfast or lunch and told to be back by dinner. You quickly learn consequences of actions.

These days my intuition (gut?) also advises me to stay close to nature. A persistent theory I keep coming back to is that plant medicine works by resonance either harmonizing or disrupting ill intentioned forces. The trick is how to identify and apply. Wisdom of our ancestors helps but sorting through the bullshit field we live in today is daunting. And since every biome is unique, some trial and error is necessary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Nick's avatar
Nick
1h

Still confusion for me about if we are dealing with Cross Domain Bacteria and or nanotech. Anyway, excellent post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture