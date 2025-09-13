Note: This article is a major step forward on my path to discovering the ways the human body can be under attack without even noticing it. I am also experimenting with a format that shortens my texts.1 The links in the highlighted words and phrases comprise integral parts of my argument, and the footnotes mostly provide supplementary materials that explain or illustrate my points.
As you know, about 40-90 percent of cells in the human body are bacteria2, mostly in the guts, and without them humans would not be alive. A major factor of “health” requires a balanced presence of those bacteria, because if one grows out of proportion, it turns the equilibrium upside down and illness ensues. Madicine mistakenly and fraudulently calls this an “infection” and its favored remedy is to exterminate as many of those nasty little bugs as possible, hoping that what its representatives consider bullies, also fall victim to the offered solution: antibiotics3. That’s the same process as “chemo,” which an honest oncologist once described in my presence as “we are poisoning the cells and hope that the cancerous ones die before we kill the patient.”4
As a result, it is possible to kill off humans by simply targeting their gut bacteria. It’s only logical that it is also possible to upset the fragile bacterial balance by introducing new bacteria in the metabolic chain or with pre- and probiotics5. As they are manufactured synthetically in Big Pharma’s or its subsidiaries’ plants, they also offer excellent means to participate in the global depopulation project.
This where antibiotic treatment hits the official news. In the last 30 years, you must have heard of “antibiotic-resistant bacteria,” with the simplistic explanation that they are caused by the excessive use of antibiotics. As opposed to the official line, no “excessive” use is necessary for such bacteria to develop.
The logical reaction of the body and its bacterial reserves (which I am calling “the symbiotic body”), when its lifeline, the gut flora6, is attacked that the symbiotic body adheres to its life and mutates in formerly-unimaginable ways.
Bacterial reserves are ready to intervene to re-establish the equilibrium, when something normal or unexpected happens in the metabolism, and considering that metabolism never sleeps, something is happening all the time. The so-called “immune system” comprises its stock of bacteria available for the task, the memory of the symbiotic whole, including past “illnesses” and some genetic memory as well7, which enables it to react in situations that reminds it of previous similar changes it successfully handled. In order to resist the attack by the mold antibiotics are, it must be the symbiotic body that develops resistant bacterial strains for the mundane reason that it prefers not to be put out of its misery. By harnessing the process of manipulating the gut flora in this manner, the globalist-controlled mass-murdering pharmaceuticals can gradually develop increasingly-toxic antibiotics8 that, once their toxicity exceeds the person’s tolerance threshold, act as bioweapons9. It’s happening, perhaps some of it as a fruit of human stupidity or carelessness, but it makes no difference, because the outcome is the same.
Besides manipulating the symbiotic human body with bacteria, with various forms of radiation, synthetic or semi-synthetic proteins also play a major, perhaps decisive part in causing modern diseases.
The most unfortunate result of spontaneous immune responses is that it is possible to condition the symbiotic body to react to false alarms, and to fail to react to severe threats, because it can ignore weak but deadly attacks whose stimuli are suppressed by significantly-stronger ones10. Such processes have been creating hundreds of “modern” illnesses in the last 60-100 years11, with “allergies” and “autoimmune conditions” in the lead. Of course, the patient ends up being blamed for inheriting “bad genes,” having stupid habits, or being despicably weak. Environmental toxins, radiation, and ingested matter12 hardly ever mentioned in the idiotic but deadly game of madical diagnostics13.
Conclusion
This multi-threaded process I have described in this article offers a simple explanation for the complex process of outflanking the self-defense of the symbiotic body by toxins and radiation, and shows how the symbiotic body itself can be turned into something halfway synthetic, serving the technocratic agenda.
Nixonlab’s about Convergence in the Field and SAM’s many articles on synthetic elements in the human body support my description of the process14.
Please, provide feedback about your experience:
That’s a huge difference, but apparently, “Madicine” cannot even agree on the figure.
Indiscriminate elimination of all bacteria can also happen during the use of colloidal silver or even activated carbon. Certain things just don’t belong in the human body: Is Healing a Myth Altogerher?
He forgot to mention to the patient that chemo severely hampers the recipient’s quality of life, while barely extending lifespan in most cases.
It’s not an accident that Mercola is promoting them.
As a result, antibiotics also cause drastic changes in metabolism, with a bit milder symptoms in those whose reservoir for the gut flora, the appendix, is still intact. One cannot even guess how many chain reactions the process can further initiate.
Which is why it’s best to follow one’s forbears’ diet, which is unlikely to be available these days.
I maintain that whatever can be done, it’s usually done, even if hardly anyone knows about it.
“Vaccines” are probably the worst, because they can be manufactured with diabolic precision to make sure that their individually-toxic ingredients can even interact and converge to cause enhanced and specific “side effects” in the unsuspecting targets, oops, “patients.”
Let me explain this with an analogy. In audiology, there is a trick to prove if someone pretends to be deaf on one ear. The subject is given a headset, and asked to press a button, when (s)he can hear a signal at various frequencies on the good ear. After that, white noises at matching frequencies is directed on the “deaf” ear at a level that are at least 40 decibels higher, which is enough so suppress any signal going to the functioning ear, if the “bad” ear is not deaf. If the subject cannot hear the signal on the good ear, (s)he is only pretending deafness on the other ear.
The beginning was marked by industrial agriculture introducing copious amounts of pesticides in the 1920s, causing “allergies” and other illnesses as a result of poisoning (but since the introduction of GM crops, fruits and veggies tend to contain up to 400 times as much toxins as they used to around 1990). GM produce is heavily subsidized, forcing farmers to go for it or to go bankrupt. Exploiting the arable land has also deprived the topsoil from natural plant food, necessitating the use of artificial fertilizers that don’t exactly produce edibles with broad-spectrum nutritional values, but retain significant amounts of toxins from pesticides.
Besides what you eat and drink, what you put on your skin or take into your mouth is ingested. DMSO seems to play a particular role in opening up the body cells to toxins and nanotech even if it is “only” smeared on the skin.
The game-masters, the “doctors,” often keep passing the patient around like a hot potato, so eventually none of them must take responsibility for “poor outcomes,” and in the rare cases one of them can, they carry no liability after the victim signed a form of consent for “treatment,” because that act was supposedly followed by being informed, although the “informed consent” is hardly ever preceded by the full and detailed list of disclaimers that boxes of madications often contain inside or on their labels. Consequently, if all else fails, “side effects” also provide sufficient amount of protection from being blamed.
I am planning to create a synthesis out of the findings in Nixonlab, SAM, and my relevant observations.
That Nixon article really resonated with me. My intuition (gut?) tells me you’re on the right path here. I am thankful every day that my gut biome has functioned more or less flawlessly for 70 years. Not needing much intervention. Even though I did go through cancer at 40 my gut biome carried me through admirably (no chemo). I grew up in a moldy houses that my mother did her best to present as livable, subjected to all the environment at the time had to offer, being tossed out of the house after breakfast or lunch and told to be back by dinner. You quickly learn consequences of actions.
These days my intuition (gut?) also advises me to stay close to nature. A persistent theory I keep coming back to is that plant medicine works by resonance either harmonizing or disrupting ill intentioned forces. The trick is how to identify and apply. Wisdom of our ancestors helps but sorting through the bullshit field we live in today is daunting. And since every biome is unique, some trial and error is necessary.
Still confusion for me about if we are dealing with Cross Domain Bacteria and or nanotech. Anyway, excellent post.