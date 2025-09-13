Note: This article is a major step forward on my path to discovering the ways the human body can be under attack without even noticing it. I am also experimenting with a format that shortens my texts. The links in the highlighted words and phrases comprise integral parts of my argument, and the footnotes mostly provide supplementary materials that explain or illustrate my points.

As you know, about 40-90 percent of cells in the human body are bacteria, mostly in the guts, and without them humans would not be alive. A major factor of “health” requires a balanced presence of those bacteria, because if one grows out of proportion, it turns the equilibrium upside down and illness ensues. Madicine mistakenly and fraudulently calls this an “infection” and its favored remedy is to exterminate as many of those nasty little bugs as possible, hoping that what its representatives consider bullies, also fall victim to the offered solution: antibiotics. That’s the same process as “chemo,” which an honest oncologist once described in my presence as “we are poisoning the cells and hope that the cancerous ones die before we kill the patient.”

As a result, it is possible to kill off humans by simply targeting their gut bacteria. It’s only logical that it is also possible to upset the fragile bacterial balance by introducing new bacteria in the metabolic chain or with pre- and probiotics. As they are manufactured synthetically in Big Pharma’s or its subsidiaries’ plants, they also offer excellent means to participate in the global depopulation project.

This where antibiotic treatment hits the official news. In the last 30 years, you must have heard of “antibiotic-resistant bacteria,” with the simplistic explanation that they are caused by the excessive use of antibiotics. As opposed to the official line, no “excessive” use is necessary for such bacteria to develop.

The logical reaction of the body and its bacterial reserves (which I am calling “the symbiotic body”), when its lifeline, the gut flora, is attacked that the symbiotic body adheres to its life and mutates in formerly-unimaginable ways.

Bacterial reserves are ready to intervene to re-establish the equilibrium, when something normal or unexpected happens in the metabolism, and considering that metabolism never sleeps, something is happening all the time. The so-called “immune system” comprises its stock of bacteria available for the task, the memory of the symbiotic whole, including past “illnesses” and some genetic memory as well, which enables it to react in situations that reminds it of previous similar changes it successfully handled. In order to resist the attack by the mold antibiotics are, it must be the symbiotic body that develops resistant bacterial strains for the mundane reason that it prefers not to be put out of its misery. By harnessing the process of manipulating the gut flora in this manner, the globalist-controlled mass-murdering pharmaceuticals can gradually develop increasingly-toxic antibiotics that, once their toxicity exceeds the person’s tolerance threshold, act as bioweapons. It’s happening, perhaps some of it as a fruit of human stupidity or carelessness, but it makes no difference, because the outcome is the same.

Besides manipulating the symbiotic human body with bacteria, with various forms of radiation, synthetic or semi-synthetic proteins also play a major, perhaps decisive part in causing modern diseases.

The most unfortunate result of spontaneous immune responses is that it is possible to condition the symbiotic body to react to false alarms, and to fail to react to severe threats, because it can ignore weak but deadly attacks whose stimuli are suppressed by significantly-stronger ones. Such processes have been creating hundreds of “modern” illnesses in the last 60-100 years, with “allergies” and “autoimmune conditions” in the lead. Of course, the patient ends up being blamed for inheriting “bad genes,” having stupid habits, or being despicably weak. Environmental toxins, radiation, and ingested matter hardly ever mentioned in the idiotic but deadly game of madical diagnostics.

Conclusion

This multi-threaded process I have described in this article offers a simple explanation for the complex process of outflanking the self-defense of the symbiotic body by toxins and radiation, and shows how the symbiotic body itself can be turned into something halfway synthetic, serving the technocratic agenda.

Nixonlab’s about Convergence in the Field and SAM’s many articles on synthetic elements in the human body support my description of the process.