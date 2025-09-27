You can never be prepared enough. Apologies for Carney missing, but I’m sure you won’t miss him!

For autism, Donald, the (Tr/D)uck, is blaming “vaccines” as well as Tylenol now. It’s a double whammy, because it focuses on autism, while the “vaccine” injuries go way beyond autism, and Tylenol can cause a lot of problems, out of which autism is not even the most serious, assuming it does cause it.

Not sure how Trump(f) can do blame anyone but himself after “Operation Warp Speed,” but according to a “high-end” politician I met about 20 years ago, “people’s political memory never exceeds three months.” Maybe six, but who cares. The claim is a limited hangout, because “vaccines” and Tylenol (along with other OTC mads), are responsible a whole lot more, especially “vaccines”:

The gaslighting never stops

So, the forlorn masses must, again, decide for themselves. Blaming “vaccines” is becoming moot, because a poetic variety of alternative delivery methods have been around for “vaccines” for over three years:

Now, with Tylenol, it is becoming a bit more intriguing, although my readers must know by now that OTC (“over-the-counter”) madications are also toxins and not any safer than the ones that MDs must supervise, if for no other reasons, for the heck of it.

Fisher Scientific tells you the following about “Tylenol,” which is a brand name for 4-Acetamidophenol or, in a more mundane term, acetaminophen. MSDS reports protect manufacturers from lawsuits, because they “told you so”:

The MSDS of Tylenol

You don’t need to read it all; some highlight will suffice. Here are are a few:

“Acute oral toxicity,” “harmful, if swallowed.”

Prevention

Wash face, hands and any exposed skin thoroughly after handling

Do not eat, drink or smoke when using this product

Ingestion

IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTER or doctor/physician if you feel unwell

Rinse mouth

First-aid measures

Eye Contact: Rinse immediately with plenty of water, also under the eyelids, for at least 15 minutes. Get medical attention.

Skin Contact: Wash off immediately with soap and plenty of water while removing all contaminated clothes and shoes. Get medical attention.

Inhalation: Remove from exposure, lie down. Remove to fresh air. If not breathing, give artificial respiration. Get medical attention.

Ingestion: Clean mouth with water. Get medical attention.

Most important symptoms and effects: No information available.

Notes to Physician: Treat symptomatically

Yes, I got a kick out of “ingestion,” but especially out of “treat symptomatically”; after all, that’s what doctors usually do…

So, to make a long story short, Tylenol is not cotton candy.

While it’s not “regulated,” it can cause unexpected harm. In fact, a few years ago, I read about a 28-year-old expecting mother who needed a liver transplant after taking a single pill…

How do Kirk and Carney come in?

Kirk

may have been spirited away from the Utah scenery shortly after the incident in an airplane, whose transponder was adroitly turned off. Considering that he was an operative, his so-called assassination can be evaluated from the outcomes, and none of them is good even for the most avid supporter of his “case”:

1. An attack on free speech (as in Bondi’s speech).

2. Feeling confused humiliates people, and those with little self-respect are easy to manipulate further on (it’s not urgent).

3. The popularization of the incident increased the number of ICE applicants (thus supporting a heavily-financed nameless, faceless, and ID-less force that can pick up anyone in the streets, and can be used against Americans anytime).

Carney

Was installed as a Prime Minister in Canada, and his position seems steady even after evidence that he was (s)elected with cheating, and he didn’t even have to present a budget (which is supposed to come out in October). He is the hammer that nailed Britain and Canada is his next target:

He has been hammered by the Canadian political establishment, because his “green” agenda is tightly linked to his personal investments, quickly moved out of Canada after his entering office. What that means is that simple Canadians blame HIM, instead of the corrupt representatives who voted for the “green” agenda.

Who is thrown under the bus?

Probably, nobody. Pfizer was selected to be blamed for the killer vacs, but all other injections were equally toxic, including the ones from Russia or China, showing that the three are but humble servants of their globalist handlers. In a similar fashion, Pegasus, an Israeli “security” company is blamed for personal intrusions, while the same processed must have been going on for decades, and those in power occasionally legitimize them retroactively, if the ruse becomes too obvious for everyone.