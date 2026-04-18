Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2d

You are behind the times. 6G is already becoming "normal". Imagine my shock when I recently found out our router cycles between 2G and 6G according to how it needs to connect to our devices. No wonder they raise the cost every 6 months.

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2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
2d

Good article Ray, and much needed.

Things are getting overwhelming now, any news media in any form is praising the con Carney here, even the WSJ described him as the “George Clooney of economics”. Now that he’s scammed a majority government, the NWO will be immediately implemented. They have bombarded us with negative energy and narratives from every corner. I find myself sinking into a bit of despair and I am very quick to anger lately, which is unusual for me .. no doubt the increased frequencies have been ramping up to impair sleep and boost anxiety. All part and parcel of the big picture. One must avoid any sort of social media, even the notes on this platform are flooded with experts crawling out of the woodwork giving their opinions on how corrupt and bad the situation is in the world today. It’s a symphony of negativity that offers no solutions other than informing people on how utterly hopeless things are. Do the globalist controller’s care whether we know Carney has 100’s of conflicts of interests or is tight with the Epstein gang.. nope. They want us to know, so the masses stay aware that they can do nothing about it, and keep them down and backed into their dark corners.

I know what I have to do for myself and that is push on while ignoring the noise. I will continue to read material from trusted authors such as you and Proton, etc. but the rest are being sequestered. Deal with whatever comes, prepare the best I can and protect the family. When the time comes it’s going to be on my terms, nobody else’s.

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4 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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