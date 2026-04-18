Is this NASA employee thinking she is using a screwdriver or just poking around? The level of expertise matches the one needed for the Moon Landing!

Note: The article itself is brief, and its links cover several currently fashionable topics, but the footnotes come with images, which makes it to appear long. The links, however, contain many of my former posts on manipulation strategies.

The chemical, biological, and electric attack on the human mind keeps evolving, and the methods often converge, which happens to prevail in The Combination of 5G, Nanotech, and LED Lights. Still, forcing the mind to self-destruct presents another ingenious strategy by the technocratic rulers, which is what I am checking out today.

The ironic aspect comes from the mind thinking it’s “figuring it all out,” while staying in the prison cell provided by its captors, and convinced it is free. The jail cell has many bars and locks in the dim candlelight graciously provided as a token of freedom, but there is nothing mysterious or cryptic about it as long as the look at it is taken from the outide.

The mind is willingly imprisoned in its own cell by the concepts it takes for granted. I showed the way it works, when I collected 52 such concepts for the American Mind. It also helps to keep in mind that most actions stem from the conceptual base that the mind generated in early childhood, and it’s possible to live a whole life all the way through without ever making an independent decision not made on conditioning.

The multi-threaded global attack has grown many heads of the Hydra, and just like in the Grecian myth, cutting one off grows another two, as was the case with the prohibition of some “vaccines” and chemtrails.

The pattern in which one event drives home many, moving the world in the same direction, and many events serve the same purpose has also dominated the scenery.

Manipulation methods and strategies have been one of my favored topics. Even my first post four years ago, What Can Be Done Against Manipulation? addressed the problem.

I illustrated the “boiling the frog” method during discussing how tiny bits of personal freedom have been chipped away without receiving much attention.

The “Shock Treatment,” however, aims at petrifying the audience.

Even the smartest mind is compartmentalized, when handling simple problems, and the habit can stick because it’s convenient.

Previously, I also called attention to a large-scale social game that offers participants interchangeable roles, so it’s never boring, and the roles of the perps and the victims keep switching, adding to the general gaslighting.

Multiple modes of manipulation are always used concurrently. The most powerful one creates a faux community based on an existential need which can even be fake. It’s very much possible to raise hope, which renders the subjects passive, and to the derision of their captors, rub their noses in the fact that they are totally powerless.

Today, however, I noticed that while someone escapes from one attack, can easily end up in the domain of another. For instance, Kennedy-worshippers can jubilate over one “vaccine” being “banned,” while the rest of the sooner-or-later lethal injections remain there, but bots (conditioned useful idiots included) and trolls still encourage you to celebrate, because “you can’t win it all.”

A pecualiar duplicity prevails, when one notices one twist in the mind, and straightening it out forces the mind into another self-destructive dead end.

Also, while focusing on evading one attack occupies the person’s working memory, it can easily miss other attacks.

The manipulators don’t have to destroy the mind: the mind does it to itself as long as it engages in the same concepts and the same objectives of the official and CO-led “alt” narratives. And the rulers are deriding over their prisoners’ mental impotence.