The Vicious Circles in the Prison of the Mind
The monsters don’t have to destroy the mind: it does it to itself
Is this NASA employee thinking she is using a screwdriver or just poking around? The level of expertise matches the one needed for the Moon Landing!
Note: The article itself is brief, and its links cover several currently fashionable topics, but the footnotes come with images, which makes it to appear long. The links, however, contain many of my former posts on manipulation strategies.
The chemical, biological, and electric attack on the human mind keeps evolving, and the methods often converge, which happens to prevail in The Combination of 5G, Nanotech, and LED Lights.1 Still, forcing the mind to self-destruct presents another ingenious strategy by the technocratic rulers, which is what I am checking out today.
The ironic aspect comes from the mind thinking it’s “figuring it all out,” while staying in the prison cell provided by its captors, and convinced it is free. The jail cell has many bars and locks in the dim candlelight graciously provided as a token of freedom, but there is nothing mysterious or cryptic about it as long as the look at it is taken from the outide.
The mind is willingly imprisoned in its own cell by the concepts it takes for granted. I showed the way it works, when I collected 52 such concepts for the American Mind.2 It also helps to keep in mind that most actions stem from the conceptual base that the mind generated in early childhood3, and it’s possible to live a whole life all the way through without ever making an independent decision not made on conditioning.4
The multi-threaded global attack has grown many heads of the Hydra, and just like in the Grecian myth, cutting one off grows another two, as was the case with the prohibition of some “vaccines”5 and chemtrails6.
The pattern in which one event drives home many, moving the world in the same direction, and many events serve the same purpose has also dominated the scenery.7
Manipulation methods and strategies have been one of my favored topics. Even my first post four years ago, What Can Be Done Against Manipulation?8 addressed the problem.
I illustrated the “boiling the frog” method during discussing how tiny bits of personal freedom9 have been chipped away without receiving much attention.
The “Shock Treatment,”10 however, aims at petrifying the audience.
Even the smartest mind is compartmentalized11, when handling simple problems, and the habit can stick because it’s convenient.
Previously, I also called attention to a large-scale social game that offers participants interchangeable roles, so it’s never boring, and the roles of the perps and the victims keep switching, adding to the general gaslighting.12
Multiple modes of manipulation are always used concurrently. The most powerful one creates a faux community based on an existential need which can even be fake.13 It’s very much possible to raise hope, which renders the subjects passive14, and to the derision of their captors, rub their noses in the fact that they are totally powerless.15
Today, however, I noticed that while someone escapes from one attack, can easily end up in the domain of another.16 For instance, Kennedy-worshippers can jubilate over one “vaccine” being “banned,”17 while the rest of the sooner-or-later lethal injections remain there, but bots (conditioned useful idiots included) and trolls still encourage you to celebrate, because “you can’t win it all.”
A pecualiar duplicity prevails, when one notices one twist in the mind, and straightening it out forces the mind into another self-destructive dead end.
Also, while focusing on evading one attack occupies the person’s working memory18, it can easily miss other attacks.
The manipulators don’t have to destroy the mind: the mind does it to itself as long as it engages in the same concepts and the same objectives of the official and CO-led “alt” narratives. And the rulers are deriding over their prisoners’ mental impotence.
Various forms of radiation can also converge:
As such, these fundmental tenets are “unconscious.”
Most people never exercise their Free Will, giving plenty of grounds for proponents of predestination.
As lazy as the mind is, it tends to attempt to tacke complex problems by simplistic means, so it can be easily lured into a compartment in which the oppressors are absolutely correct, although the segment doesn’t even fit into the whole picture:
That’s not the same as the mind going on a wild-goose chase, following mirages, which happens in the shell games played against the public:
They are never totally banned. Employers are forbidden to mandate a shot, but childhood ones are left intact, or the state can declare a state of emergency anytime and mandate anything.
You are behind the times. 6G is already becoming "normal". Imagine my shock when I recently found out our router cycles between 2G and 6G according to how it needs to connect to our devices. No wonder they raise the cost every 6 months.
Good article Ray, and much needed.
Things are getting overwhelming now, any news media in any form is praising the con Carney here, even the WSJ described him as the “George Clooney of economics”. Now that he’s scammed a majority government, the NWO will be immediately implemented. They have bombarded us with negative energy and narratives from every corner. I find myself sinking into a bit of despair and I am very quick to anger lately, which is unusual for me .. no doubt the increased frequencies have been ramping up to impair sleep and boost anxiety. All part and parcel of the big picture. One must avoid any sort of social media, even the notes on this platform are flooded with experts crawling out of the woodwork giving their opinions on how corrupt and bad the situation is in the world today. It’s a symphony of negativity that offers no solutions other than informing people on how utterly hopeless things are. Do the globalist controller’s care whether we know Carney has 100’s of conflicts of interests or is tight with the Epstein gang.. nope. They want us to know, so the masses stay aware that they can do nothing about it, and keep them down and backed into their dark corners.
I know what I have to do for myself and that is push on while ignoring the noise. I will continue to read material from trusted authors such as you and Proton, etc. but the rest are being sequestered. Deal with whatever comes, prepare the best I can and protect the family. When the time comes it’s going to be on my terms, nobody else’s.