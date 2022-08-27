Your water is “safe and effective”!

THE QUALITY OF WATER IN YOUR HOME

The following is the municipal water database by ZIP codes with the officially acknowledged contaminants:

https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/

A study by Boston University researchers shows that in your water, you consume just about every single drug on the market:

https://www.bu.edu/sjmag/scimag2005/features/drugsinwater.htm

Pharmaceuticals in the municipal wastewater abound:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1878535212002705

***

WATER FROM YOUR DRAIN

What happens to the water that leaves your place?

Comprehensive biosludge information can be found here:

https://www.biosludge.news/#

Sewage water pollution exists, and it harms the biosphere:

https://helpsavenature.com/sewage-water-pollution

From septic wastewater to pond to frogs’ ecosystem:

https://www.insidescience.org/news/toilet-frog-how-nutrients-human-waste-feed-pond-ecosystems

Occurrence of pharmaceuticals and hormones in sewage sludge:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20821597/

You think your sewage water was cleaned. What was removed, what remains in the water?

https://www.usgs.gov/special-topics/water-science-school/science/pharmaceuticals-water

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2014/oct/13/drugs-flushed-into-the-environment-could-be-cause-of-wildlife-decline

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/apr/29/drugs-medications-contaminate-ocean-food-chains-fish-florida-bonefish

https://savethewater.org/wastewater-treatment-pharmaceutical-waste-removal-from-your-water/

https://www.envchemgroup.com/pharmaceuticals-and-sewage-treatment.html

***

IMPACT ON WILDLIFE

How does it affect the wildlife? Same info, different publications:

https://www.bionity.com/en/news/130857/sterility-in-frogs-caused-by-environmental-pharmaceutical-progestogens.html

https://scienceblog.com/42804/sterility-in-frogs-caused-by-environmental-pharmaceutical-progestogens/

https://www.wateronline.com/doc/sterility-in-frogs-caused-by-environmental-0001

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/02/110216120701.htm

Fish, frogs, and pharmaceuticals:

https://edition.cnn.com/2003/TECH/science/11/14/coolsc.frogs.fish/

***

RECYCLING WATER?

Springwell informs in order to advertise its product for treating sewage in drinking water:

https://www.springwellwater.com/sewage-in-drinking-water/

What can the sewage/biosludge water be used for?

Creating drinking water:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-22-americans-now-drinking-biosludge-water-from-sewage.html

The plan for recycling water in LA during the drought has its own way to harm people:

https://ac.news/los-angeles-to-recycle-biosludge-into-tap-water-angelenos-will-soon-be-drinking-recycled-diarrhea-and-urine-from-the-tap/

Chemicals and drugs accumulate with each cycle!

***

HOW ABOUT A BEER INSTEAD?

Nearly all beers sold in the US are manufactured from GMO ingredients, even ones made in Europe for American consumption. That alone might change your drinking habits, but the following takes the cake:

https://biosludge.news/2017-03-23-biosludge-brew-california-brewery-now-making-beer-out-of-recycled-human-sewage-for-real.html

***

Plastic pollution used to be bad before the muzzles. You consume microplastics even from water bottled in plastic containers. There was a swirl of plastic waste in the Pacific Ocean that was the size of Texas that has been steadily growing, contributing to the deterioration of sea life. Consider that most of the 23% oxygen in the air is produced by oceans. Without CO2, plants die. Without plants, everything else does.

Of course, you can try your luck with other risky stuff besides drinking water:

***

There is plenty of more happening to water. Please, add your own sources and your ideas in the Comment section!