Your water is “safe and effective”!
THE QUALITY OF WATER IN YOUR HOME
The following is the municipal water database by ZIP codes with the officially acknowledged contaminants:
A study by Boston University researchers shows that in your water, you consume just about every single drug on the market:
https://www.bu.edu/sjmag/scimag2005/features/drugsinwater.htm
Pharmaceuticals in the municipal wastewater abound:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1878535212002705
WATER FROM YOUR DRAIN
What happens to the water that leaves your place?
Comprehensive biosludge information can be found here:
Sewage water pollution exists, and it harms the biosphere:
https://helpsavenature.com/sewage-water-pollution
From septic wastewater to pond to frogs’ ecosystem:
https://www.insidescience.org/news/toilet-frog-how-nutrients-human-waste-feed-pond-ecosystems
Occurrence of pharmaceuticals and hormones in sewage sludge:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20821597/
You think your sewage water was cleaned. What was removed, what remains in the water?
https://www.usgs.gov/special-topics/water-science-school/science/pharmaceuticals-water
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2014/oct/13/drugs-flushed-into-the-environment-could-be-cause-of-wildlife-decline
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/apr/29/drugs-medications-contaminate-ocean-food-chains-fish-florida-bonefish
https://savethewater.org/wastewater-treatment-pharmaceutical-waste-removal-from-your-water/
https://www.envchemgroup.com/pharmaceuticals-and-sewage-treatment.html
IMPACT ON WILDLIFE
How does it affect the wildlife? Same info, different publications:
https://www.bionity.com/en/news/130857/sterility-in-frogs-caused-by-environmental-pharmaceutical-progestogens.html
https://scienceblog.com/42804/sterility-in-frogs-caused-by-environmental-pharmaceutical-progestogens/
https://www.wateronline.com/doc/sterility-in-frogs-caused-by-environmental-0001
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2011/02/110216120701.htm
Fish, frogs, and pharmaceuticals:
https://edition.cnn.com/2003/TECH/science/11/14/coolsc.frogs.fish/
RECYCLING WATER?
Springwell informs in order to advertise its product for treating sewage in drinking water:
https://www.springwellwater.com/sewage-in-drinking-water/
What can the sewage/biosludge water be used for?
Creating drinking water:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-22-americans-now-drinking-biosludge-water-from-sewage.html
The plan for recycling water in LA during the drought has its own way to harm people:
https://ac.news/los-angeles-to-recycle-biosludge-into-tap-water-angelenos-will-soon-be-drinking-recycled-diarrhea-and-urine-from-the-tap/
Chemicals and drugs accumulate with each cycle!
HOW ABOUT A BEER INSTEAD?
Nearly all beers sold in the US are manufactured from GMO ingredients, even ones made in Europe for American consumption. That alone might change your drinking habits, but the following takes the cake:
https://biosludge.news/2017-03-23-biosludge-brew-california-brewery-now-making-beer-out-of-recycled-human-sewage-for-real.html
Plastic pollution used to be bad before the muzzles. You consume microplastics even from water bottled in plastic containers. There was a swirl of plastic waste in the Pacific Ocean that was the size of Texas that has been steadily growing, contributing to the deterioration of sea life. Consider that most of the 23% oxygen in the air is produced by oceans. Without CO2, plants die. Without plants, everything else does.
Of course, you can try your luck with other risky stuff besides drinking water:
There is plenty of more happening to water. Please, add your own sources and your ideas in the Comment section!
What about well water? From own drilled well? Does anyone have information on that.
Pristine spring water is where it's at. www.findaspring.com
Also look into primary water here: https://primarywaterinstitute.org/