Sometimes it feels like the whole world is retarded, which peaked at the time when nearly everyone was wearing a muzzle. Every once in a while, I also realize I was wrong all along, and feel demented. Still, I keep feeling embarrassed, when otherwise respectably-informed and remarkably-intelligent people fall at the first step towards judging an event or a phenomenon, and, quite idiotically, even jubilate their findings, as if they were the smartest cookie in the jar, whereas they have just joined a choir singing out-of-tune.

Let me devote some attention to such popular conclusions made after a single piece of (most, if not exclusively) false news.

People are offered options to choose from, and all of them are false, but the delusional power to choose often makes them feel so smart and powerful that they swallow the whole lot, hook, line, and sinker, and are dragged into the unsolvable gaslighted mazes of their own trapped minds.

The biggest problem with the world

What’s making the world so sick that dwarves Epstein and all his merry band?

There are lots of popular choices, and most people single out a single group. I warned about that, when I asked my readers in one of my recent and important posts if they had ever considered what they could do, if they could properly ID the culprits. Still, it remains a question who the enemy is.

The banks have been the enforcers, but for whom?

More importantly, how much further would you get, if you knew?

Has anyone gone through the following sequence of questions? It’s easier, if you insert your target group. For instance, “Masonic Jews” is a popular one. Either way, devoting some time to these questions might result in some decisions you still haven’t made:

Can you identify the culprits? If you can, do you know how to find them? If you could find them, would you be ready to do what you believe must be done? If you managed to do it, would anything change or only another group would take over or there is an alliance between the globalist tribes and they won’t even feel the losses? What are the chances that you can answer the four questions with “yes”? If you cannot change much, what’s the point in finding a group of people to blame for something that is a result of human nature?

Whoever the guilty party is, I’m sure everybody is determined to get the spider, and the outcome seems inevitable:

The greatest evil is the forced presence of private central banks in just about every country, which, combined with the power of the Stock Market, provides exclusivity to the globalists’ investment firms to own or control everything that matters. No matter who stands behind them, they are the central tools for enslaving the world, which includes their direct products, the globalist investment firms that control everything that matters.

Ultimately, it does matter where your money is

Your life is made miserable with your own money, and it’s also used abroad to do the same to countless other misfortunates!

I am coming to the conclusion that ever since the Rockellers’ private central banks took over the money supply by issuing it in the form of a loan to the taxpayer (the Federal Reserve has been doing it since 1913), the whole world has been the elite’s playground and testing field, when they have been experimenting with various forms of governments, riots, shortages, wars, a a huge paraphernalia of devious methods of mass-manipulation. That was a long stage of test runs before the introduction of Technocracy, which is already partially implemented.

On the other hand, I tend to believe that whatever is visible about “who is running the world,” is only what I call “the open-message deception.”

Regarding Venezuela, the commoner is often told and even believes it that it’s about oil. The same thing was told about Iraq, and Chinese companies took most of the oil-related contracts, but Iraq surely got its own private central bank.

Oil is only a commodity, much like silver, and both can be used to change the course of the greatest scam in history, the Stock Market, which can make or break both currencies and economies.

No Spanish-speaking country would ever celebrate a US takeover, yet it’s dished out to the American public that Venezuelans are deliriously happy. In US reports, all US secret agents who tried to destabilize the country without a private central bank and, after failing, fled to the US, are “celebrating” in Florida. I wonder how many would remain in public, if ICE showed up, or it’s just the same bunch of paid actors who were waving the Mexican flag against ICE.

Also, my wife found the following reporting on Wired about the “Maduro’s capture”; as my friend, Proton Magic, suggested, this is a common tactic to discredit disbelievers in the “news” into an idiot by showing one of the weak ones or, preferably, an actor, is, so that everyone else saying the same would appear as such (I am saying the same). Moreover, the AI query in my wife’s finding is interesting, because it’s possible that the source questioned the AI a day before the Maduro psyop, because he knew about the upcoming “news,” just like the 9/11 “live broadcasting” was screening pre-recorded details. Alternatively, publicly-available AI usually functions as a terminal to collect, not to disseminate, information about the humans interacting with it, and its another role is to ridicule the AI threat in the eyes of the public to lower defenses.

The theater in Venezuela is all the more interesting, because according to the following article, and in Rappoport’s interpretation, which is in the original article, too, by renegadesources,

Venezuela is home to 3 US enemies—China, Russia, and Iran.

It asserts Iran has a drone factory there. Russia has key military officers training Venezuelan forces and “integrating” them with the Russian military. And China is largely controlling the mining and shipping of Venezuelan critical rare earth minerals back to China for processing.

Of course, that “analysis” still assumes that the cooperating parties are enemies, but there is a sucker born every minute. Also, both authors join the flock of those who believe or push the idea that the “war” is about commodities, which it is not. It’s not an accident that Tracy’s most popular article is this one, which is a jump from the previous top, 80 Likes, from last September to 446 this time in a single day. And notice that the transformed Rappoport is promoting it…

Is the World a Simulation in the Matrix?

Many people have been asking that question to themselves since the first part of the movie appeared in theaters in 1999. As the world is obviously being created by an external force, which you can call it a simulation or whatever else. Obviously, dead matter cannot create life, and human cosmology, whatever the outcome, doesn’t make anyone’s life better or worse. What matters is what makes you feel better: believing you are a toy or being created out of love. That’s a question for the person to answer, and the answer usually remains based on personal experience.