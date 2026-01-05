The Whole World Is a Game
Popular conclusions are always wrong
Some questions never die.
Note: Again, the illustrations and the footnotes make this post look long; it isn’t that long.
Sometimes it feels like the whole world is retarded, which peaked at the time when nearly everyone was wearing a muzzle. Every once in a while, I also realize I was wrong all along, and feel demented. Still, I keep feeling embarrassed, when otherwise respectably-informed and remarkably-intelligent people fall at the first step towards judging an event or a phenomenon, and, quite idiotically, even jubilate their findings, as if they were the smartest cookie in the jar, whereas they have just joined a choir singing out-of-tune.
Let me devote some attention to such popular conclusions made after a single piece of (most, if not exclusively) false news.
People are offered options to choose from, and all of them are false1, but the delusional power to choose often makes them feel so smart and powerful that they swallow the whole lot, hook, line, and sinker, and are dragged into the unsolvable gaslighted mazes of their own trapped minds.2
The biggest problem with the world
What’s making the world so sick that dwarves Epstein and all his merry band?
There are lots of popular choices, and most people single out a single group. I warned about that, when I asked my readers in one of my recent and important posts if they had ever considered what they could do, if they could properly ID the culprits. Still, it remains a question who the enemy is.
The banks have been the enforcers, but for whom?
More importantly, how much further would you get, if you knew?
Has anyone gone through the following sequence of questions? It’s easier, if you insert your target group. For instance, “Masonic Jews” is a popular one. Either way, devoting some time to these questions might result in some decisions you still haven’t made:
Can you identify the culprits?
If you can, do you know how to find them?3
If you could find them, would you be ready to do what you believe must be done?
If you managed to do it, would anything change or only another group would take over or there is an alliance between the globalist tribes and they won’t even feel the losses?4
What are the chances that you can answer the four questions with “yes”?
If you cannot change much, what’s the point in finding a group of people to blame for something that is a result of human nature?
Whoever the guilty party is, I’m sure everybody is determined to get the spider, and the outcome seems inevitable:
The greatest evil is the forced presence of private central banks in just about every country, which, combined with the power of the Stock Market, provides exclusivity to the globalists’ investment firms to own or control everything that matters. No matter who stands behind them, they are the central tools for enslaving the world, which includes their direct products, the globalist investment firms that control everything that matters.
Ultimately, it does matter where your money is
Your life is made miserable with your own money, and it’s also used abroad to do the same to countless other misfortunates!
I am coming to the conclusion that ever since the Rockellers’ private central banks took over the money supply by issuing it in the form of a loan to the taxpayer (the Federal Reserve has been doing it since 1913), the whole world has been the elite’s playground and testing field5, when they have been experimenting with various forms of governments, riots, shortages, wars, a a huge paraphernalia of devious methods of mass-manipulation. That was a long stage of test runs before the introduction of Technocracy, which is already partially implemented.6
On the other hand, I tend to believe that whatever is visible about “who is running the world,” is only what I call “the open-message deception.”
Regarding Venezuela7, the commoner is often told and even believes it that it’s about oil. The same thing was told about Iraq, and Chinese companies took most of the oil-related contracts, but Iraq surely got its own private central bank.
Oil is only a commodity, much like silver, and both can be used to change the course of the greatest scam in history, the Stock Market, which can make or break both currencies and economies.
No Spanish-speaking country would ever celebrate a US takeover, yet it’s dished out to the American public that Venezuelans are deliriously happy. In US reports, all US secret agents who tried to destabilize the country without a private central bank and, after failing, fled to the US, are “celebrating” in Florida. I wonder how many would remain in public, if ICE showed up, or it’s just the same bunch of paid actors who were waving the Mexican flag against ICE.
Also, my wife found the following reporting on Wired about the “Maduro’s capture”; as my friend, Proton Magic, suggested, this is a common tactic to discredit disbelievers in the “news” into an idiot by showing one of the weak ones or, preferably, an actor, is, so that everyone else saying the same would appear as such (I am saying the same). Moreover, the AI query in my wife’s finding is interesting, because it’s possible that the source questioned the AI a day before the Maduro psyop, because he knew about the upcoming “news,” just like the 9/11 “live broadcasting” was screening pre-recorded details. Alternatively, publicly-available AI usually functions as a terminal to collect, not to disseminate, information about the humans interacting with it8, and its another role is to ridicule the AI threat in the eyes of the public to lower defenses.
The theater in Venezuela is all the more interesting, because according to the following article, and in Rappoport’s interpretation9, which is in the original article, too, by renegadesources,
Venezuela is home to 3 US enemies—China, Russia, and Iran.
It asserts Iran has a drone factory there. Russia has key military officers training Venezuelan forces and “integrating” them with the Russian military. And China is largely controlling the mining and shipping of Venezuelan critical rare earth minerals back to China for processing.
Of course, that “analysis” still assumes that the cooperating parties are enemies, but there is a sucker born every minute. Also, both authors join the flock of those who believe or push the idea that the “war” is about commodities, which it is not.10 It’s not an accident that Tracy’s most popular article is this one, which is a jump from the previous top, 80 Likes, from last September to 446 this time in a single day. And notice that the transformed Rappoport11 is promoting it12…
Is the World a Simulation in the Matrix?
Many people have been asking that question to themselves since the first part of the movie appeared in theaters in 1999. As the world is obviously being created by an external force, which you can call it a simulation or whatever else. Obviously, dead matter cannot create life, and human cosmology, whatever the outcome, doesn’t make anyone’s life better or worse13. What matters is what makes you feel better: believing you are a toy or being created out of love. That’s a question for the person to answer, and the answer usually remains based on personal experience.
According to my premise, even the Iron Curtain was part of the global theater (just like the fake animosity between three cooperating partners, China, Russia, and the US is now):
Rappoport has lost his way for years by now.
It’s not even about the commonly-propagated cause, money. That is, it’s about WHO HANDLES WHOSE MONEY.
He was convincingly “different” already in 2023:
Some might feel smarter after figuring out that the Moon landing or even the JFK assassination was fake, and it makes no difference if the Earth is flat or round regarding one’s life achievements. Still, here is something about flat Earth, just in case:
Notice that nearly the whole comment section has been led to a misdirection by a "commenter's" idea that the root of all evil is men. This entity has also occupied an unreasonable amount of space without responding to my simple refutation.
This only redirects the comments, and commenters forget the point from the article (which is the objective of this gentle form of trolling):
The NWO has been made possible by private central banks and the Stock Market, which allowed globalist investment firms to take control of just about everything else that matters.
Thanks, Ray. Some mental stimulation for my Monday morning, haha.
I would say that the world has been "gamified" by death-cultists using their exotic technology and black magic. I believe, based on my research, that this has been happening for millennia, but that it ramped up substantially in the mid-1800s with the gamifying of consciousness and, actually, of the aether itself. It became "fun" for these predatory psychopaths to tinker with Creation, despite the fact that they are mere meddlers and mimickers with all their sex magick and demon-summoning. And they continue recruiting more and more soulless "people" (I use the term very loosely here) who are addicted to fame, fortune, and domination. I mean, seriously, Alfred Kinsey? The worst degenerates one can imagine.
So, I say "gamified" because these parasites *are* all about cut-throat competition: War mongering in the military, organized sports, academics, governments, "entertainment," agriculture, medicine, and every one of their other socially engineered arenas.