Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Notice that nearly the whole comment section has been led to a misdirection by a "commenter's" idea that the root of all evil is men. This entity has also occupied an unreasonable amount of space without responding to my simple refutation.

This only redirects the comments, and commenters forget the point from the article (which is the objective of this gentle form of trolling):

The NWO has been made possible by private central banks and the Stock Market, which allowed globalist investment firms to take control of just about everything else that matters.

Sharine Borslien
Thanks, Ray. Some mental stimulation for my Monday morning, haha.

I would say that the world has been "gamified" by death-cultists using their exotic technology and black magic. I believe, based on my research, that this has been happening for millennia, but that it ramped up substantially in the mid-1800s with the gamifying of consciousness and, actually, of the aether itself. It became "fun" for these predatory psychopaths to tinker with Creation, despite the fact that they are mere meddlers and mimickers with all their sex magick and demon-summoning. And they continue recruiting more and more soulless "people" (I use the term very loosely here) who are addicted to fame, fortune, and domination. I mean, seriously, Alfred Kinsey? The worst degenerates one can imagine.

So, I say "gamified" because these parasites *are* all about cut-throat competition: War mongering in the military, organized sports, academics, governments, "entertainment," agriculture, medicine, and every one of their other socially engineered arenas.

