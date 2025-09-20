A lot has changed and will change on the path to the global government

Until the late 1990s, it was a bad idea to complain in the US. Complainers were considered be the causes for their troubles. It set them up as losers, whom nobody would take seriously.

Badmouthing someone behind their back was even worse. When being talked ill about someone, the person addressed reacted by, “How is this jerk going to talk about me, when I’m not there?”

Americans also tended to be kind and generous, but that lasted only as long as their living standards were not destroyed, and no longer could afford to care for anyone else but themselves.

The Age of Uncertainty for the commoner set in with the burst of the dotcom bubble in 2000, signaling caution to everyone who trusted investment companies. Many poor people I know lost their life savings at that time. Still, that was only an exercise for what was coming.

9/11 resulted in the loss of basic human rights.

In 2008, the financial collapse, caused by mislead traders buying worthless loans further concentrated financial power in the hands of the uber-rich, while chipping away the middle class. Financial easing made sure that banks “too big to fail” were bailed out by the taxpayer. Annual returns from stocks no longer guaranteed relatively-secure revenue for retirement, and stock prices skyrocketed to the point that their owners would never regain the price of the stock. The investment game was over for the unwashed peasant:

Next came the convid theater in 2020, when the powerless learned that their “rights” existed only as long as they were on a long leash. Ninety-five percent of QA (Quantitative Easing) went to the Fedederal Reserve people’s friends and family, but the order of magnitude was large enough to make the remaining 5% sufficient to pay workers $600 a week for four months (and $400 for another two in some places) to stay at home from work, ensuring the bankruptcy of about half of small- and medium-sized businesses. Of course, all the trillions were coming from a loan the taxpayer picked up from the Fed at an interest (that’s how the USD has been “printed” since 1913), but the concentration of power was making progress.

Since early 2020, many, perhaps previously-impoverished, Americans committed themselves to serving the moneyed interests, perhaps because they were promised and even given fat rewards for doing in their countrymen, perhaps because they derived some sick satisfaction from exercising power over the powerless, or perhaps they even convinced themselves that they were acting in favor of “the Greater Good.” Right, all mass murderers have the same excuse as the ones these little nobodies were instructed to choose for themselves.

The Enablers and the Enforcers of the globalist “elite”

They are forgetting only one thing: once they are done with their dirty jobs, they won’t have anything to offer for the promised wealth, power, or even for clemency for their crimes.

They will become dispensable and, in the blink of an eye, will be taken on a long vacation to the places where their victims ended up.

It’s been a recurring theme even movies that traitors who give up or even attack their own don’t last long. Their new bosses know they would betray them, too.