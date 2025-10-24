My previous post was VERY long, and understandably, the discussion project fell through. It was at the end of the article, and either only a few may have made it as long as that or the potpourri of information, humor, emblematic memes, and provocative inserts were too much all at once. Well, I would like to think my readers either already have their answers and prefer not to share them, but it is possible to share like “I know somebody who does this…” No worries; the AI cannot be surprised, and the more random information it receives, the less capable it becomes to set up a profile for you or, despite the extensive range of my publications, for me. To make a long story short, the situation makes it possible to exchange ideas and learn from each other without much exposure. Hopefully, it’s possible to be more helpful than this child:

Three and a half years ago, when I started this stack, I used to have the habit of posting a discussion topic for weekends. This one is overdue, and addresses important questions after one considers the paths to follow in catastrophic situations, when there won’t be enough time to make a decent decision, so preparing answers ameliorates the stress in the future, and one can even diversify potential solutions. The even more important questions come, when one realizes that there might be no need for drastic and violent scenarios (although a few will most likely happen, as some of them are already happening, but apart from Americans being detained and deported, not much spectacular).

Both the list of threats and feasible reactions keep changing, so no plan can be final, but the virtually unlimited possibilities for the future are calling for a large number of specific solutions. One either does it or not:

It’s also easy to dig in the wrong direction, which is why I have come up with the warning, “Read responsibly” as an alternative for what you can find on liquor bottles in the US:

So, here is the end of my previous essay for discussion for the weekend, with a few illustrations added:

What can be done?

Having a direction all the time helps with being less vulnerable to manipulation and remaining consistent, even if the direction is wrong. Chances are it’s never completely correct, but better than having none, when one is just sitting in a boat without a paddle and no shore in sight. It’s hardly ever easy to predict what’s coming, as in the situation in the picture:

Yet even missing the target can accomplish a lot more than nothing:

Staying open for changing directions as new information surfaces or further conclusions, conjecturing, and ideas can be developed than before, leading to more understanding of the past, the present, and the foreseeable future. Everyone can prepare only within their means, but even that’s better than nothing. Planning for reactions to potential future events can also involve new variables and shed obsolete ones. Even situational awareness and procrastination can be helpful!

The following is a list of urgent questions

What are you going to do, if there are road blocks with armed personnel, possibly robots, checking for Digital IDs or enforcing “vaccinations”? What are you going to do, when even basic necessities will depend on your access to CBDC with your Digital ID, and store entrances will be guarded by armed robots, not by students on summer vacation? What is your plan for feeling extremely ill or even have a toothache even as soon as a few minutes from now? What will you be able to do, if the supply chain freezes, and people start looting or even shooting? What are you going to do, when nameless, faceless, and unmarked forces with heavy arms want to abduct you or someone you care for? This one is easy: What’s your response, when everyone around you goes crazy, because WW3 broke, there is another plandemic, or UFOs are attacking the Earth? Source: TV, your friends, family, and your neighbor. How about a year-long blackout, designed for rounding up people and deport them to “Green Zones”? Would you go to FEMA buses to collect your rations? You’ll be vulnerable, if you do, and attract attention, if you don’t. What if people start collapsing around you for real? You already know that such events can take place as a result of areal poisoning or a microwave attack through cell towers, the local electric grid, or DEWs. What if your house, along with the neighbors’ houses, is on fire? The fire hydrants don’t work, and armed forces don’t allow you to leave the area (which can also happen, if a plandemic is declared, and you are “quarantined”). Blaming others must be taken off the list of plans. Thomas would be better off by improving himself.

Of course, that’s only the start of the list, and the chicken have been told:

What if even that is, albeit from “trusted sources,” only a diversion to occupy independent minds?