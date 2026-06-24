A poster of a 2026 horror movie. Most movies since about 2020 have been AI-generated, and this one is, quite appropriately, supposed to be a horror movie. Crying underwater might be a perverted reference to the underground water reservoirs for the underground towns designed to shelter some of the enablers and the enforcers, but reported as “data centers” to the general public.



Three years ago, I collected potential remedies for the general poisonings in May, and amended the list in November. There was, and never is, anything conclusive, primarily because of the failure of diagnostics that often reverses causes and symptoms, and madical training and manuals directly from Big Pharma do not exactly help even the most well-meaning and intelligent professional or the most adamant protesters.

The following article reminded me of gathering a few of my relevant posts. It recommends 12 “remedies” and I have serious reservations on them.

I wouldn’t use most of these. Let me explain why.

Zeolite and bentonite clay

contain nanoparticles.

Apple cider vinegar,

unless you make it at home. Even then, you must beware of Apeel even on “organic” fruits and vegetables. In addition to that, plenty of exotic things are delivered in food, including in garlic from China grown in human waste, and many processed foods can contain stuff you do NOT want to consume.

The same applies to Aloe Vera

You can grow the plants, but extracting what you need out of it might be tricky, and preserving it even trickier.

Sunshine

exposure must be balanced out against chemtrail exposure... After public uproar, chemtrailing seems to have moved into the night, and states banning it cannot access the military bases from with the operations are conducted, and have no means to enforce their laws.

Turmeric

might be okay, if it’s not sprayed with Apeel, and it’s organic.

I tried various stones,

and they made no difference or made the symptoms worse. The only exception was harmoniously-shaped quartz crystal which seems to have mitigated my wife’s tinnitus that came out, when our neighbor turned on his 5G-compatible Wi-Fi.

What works

can be due to the placebo-effect, but it’s hard to cure something whose cause remains uncertain. Even reverse-engineering works only if the sequence can be recovered. Miracle cures have always targeted the desperate, and even methylene blue and the solvent, DMSO, have joined the flock.

Good rules-of-the-thumb are

to let the body heal itself, if possible;

to be aware that there is no free lunch; Avoid processed food and eat little; Minimize wireless exposure (which is not possible in urban environments); not burdening the kidneys and the liver with synthetic chemicals, be it “pre- and probiotics” or “vitamins” and many madications whose harm-benefit ratio cannot be estimated by any professional; Avoid “vaccines”; Most importantly, stopping consuming the mass media.

These are only the basics, and the list is never complete.

Don’t hold your breath about finding a cure. Once the underground forts disguised as data centers are completed, most people will be abandoned without food, power, and water, but until then, they can feel free and occupy themselves with “curing” themselves and protesting all they want against data centers.

Worrying doesn’t get anyone anywhere.

Plenty of help is out there. After all, everybody is a doctor!