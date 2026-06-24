Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3m

To cure big pharma of its murdering ways.

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
5m

Correct Ray, there is no magic bullet for an uncertain problem. I'd do general detox stuff like drink silica water, and do regular sweat-making vigorous aerobic exercise, running seems to be the most efficient at sweat, moving the blood and lymph fluid and respiration (gas exchange).

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