These boys loved music. Sometimes I wonder, if it’s possible to love without loving music.

As I have, you also may have been sick of all the data about the historic times you live in and, especially from me, the creative versatility of the way people have been set up to die.

There are a few things that upset me even more. Bottom-feeders and disinformers are one of them, but you already know that.

Others are people telling me to do “God’s will.” What I can fathom out of that is that unless I’m created out of Love, I’m royally screwed, and if I am here because the Creator loves me, God’s “will” is for me to accept what I’ve been created for: to be happier more than I could ever imagine and together with everyone else who relies on the same Source as I do. The rest will get what they could have ever imagined for themselves; the Creator is generous. As I put it into a poem, when I was 19, which still send chills down my spine:

Everyone gets what they expect.

Wild geese are crying out.

Mongrel dogs are crossing the railroad tracks.

People have a choice to make at the moment of their death: they can choose to receive everything they’ve ever wanted or leave it up to the Creator. For me, it’s a no-brainer, and as time is running out, I have the obligation to share this, although I am nobody to preach to anyone, and I’ll always respect YOUR decision as long as it is about your own life without hurting anyone, including you.

When I was young, I used to be angry, because people kept hurting me and those I loved. As a result, I became hell-bent on protecting those who couldn’t stand up for themselves, but interim, I also hurt others. It didn’t take longer than a month or two to realize it, but the damage was done:

No, nobody got killed or injured, yet I’m still feeling that I have a debt that I could never repay. The debt would still stand even if I hadn’t done anything stupid at the time, but my stupidity helped me realize that, so it was not all in vain.

After reading my previous post, you may have agreed with my conclusion: everyone dies, but it can make a world of difference the way it comes about. No, definitely not by suicide.

As for a message from yond over, this might suffice:

On my end, I have my own agenda:

And I’ll keep working on it.

The violin solo in Beethoven’s only violin concerto, as one of the most heart-wrenching piece of music ever composed, says it all (I prefer Hungarian musicians, but Germans are not half bad, either):

Even the violin is crying.

And if you don’t care for that, here is my ring tone on my cell that is on for a minute or two a day, when I check for messages:

It’s loud enough even with my hearing loss.

As for Beethoven, he has also left a bit more behind:

Yes, it’s in German. I hope it will stay that way. I also hope that all people will be given the chance to give their best to humanity.