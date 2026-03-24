Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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Added to the beginning of the article:

Unfortunately, I haven't found any help with the limited accessibility of the "Like" button. Apparently, people using the phone app encounter the problem, which might be a push to get a new phone (5G phones are free, because YOU are the product!) and/or limiting feedback to my work.

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