This chart is from March 22, 2026, covering the history of my subscribers from the start, May 6, 2022. Out of all readers, 3,571 are subscribers.

Note: Unfortunately, I haven’t found any help with the limited accessibility of the “Like” button. Apparently, people using the phone app encounter the problem, which might be a push to get a new phone (5G phones are free, because YOU are the product!) and/or limiting feedback to my work.

Recently I’ve been receiving personal attacks regarding my authenticity. Am I a real person? I cannot prove that; nobody can, but if you take a look at the steady growth of my readership, you cannot see sudden jumps as in the case of CO (Controlled Opposition), AI replacements of previously-authentic authors, those who fear for their lives, or those who have been sold out through affiliate marketing or the Black Budget.

According to Substack, receiving e-mail notifications (which even some of my financial supporters are not getting), doesn’t work, because

· Some readers may have set their Substack app notifications to “Push only” or “Smart notifications,” which limits email delivery. They can switch to “Email and Push” or “Prefer email” in their app or account settings to resume emails.

· Your emails may be landing in their spam or promotions folders. Encourage readers to check these folders and mark your emails as “Not Spam” or move them to their primary inbox.

How to fix it?

Here are instructions you can share with your readers to help them adjust their notification settings and resume receiving your emails:

1. Open the Substack app or go to their account settings on desktop.

2. In the app, tap their profile picture, select Settings, then Notifications, and choose “Prefer email” or “Both email and push” under Newsletter Delivery.

3. On desktop, visit their Substack account settings, scroll to the Notifications section, and select “Prefer email delivery” or “Both email and app.”

4. Remind them to check their spam or promotions folders and mark your emails as “Not Spam” or move them to their primary inbox if found.

Moreover, quite a few people sign up “to follow” only because subscribing is only possible on my main page. As everything on my site is free, there is no reason not to do it, especially because I can send additional info only to subscribers by e-mail, and I am not willing to mess up my site with that sort of thing.