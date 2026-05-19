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Ray’s Newsletter

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C Woody
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Watching the slow rollout of the Hanta , ticks, Ebloa now, I am reminded of a meme post I seen not long ago.

“Just a reminder, a genuinely deadly pandemic doesn’t require 24/7 advertising to let you know it exists. Real pandemics don’t need marketing campaigns and endless propaganda, but.. Psychological Operations do”

I wish people would stop talking about it all on either side, as it is just keeping the narrative alive. The platforms are rife with experts, freedom fighters and “truthers” already pushing the next supplemental protocol, protesting the government and once again the “Nuremberg 2.0” trial for Gates and Fauci, etc. All propaganda designed to keep the people distracted from their real demise.

The truth is out there Scully, as Agent Mulder used to say on the X-Files. A program that appeared in the 90’s as Sunday night alternative entertainment, but that very program revealed a lot of truths/psyop messaging that nobody even seen at the time, but are very relevant now. The upcoming crash of the Fiat dollar( how it will probably happen on the Friday before a long weekend) new world order’s, alien/human hybrids( coming soon Im sure) pandemics, MK Ultra programming and even the twin towers. It was all broadcast on tv 35 years ago, hidden in plain sight.

The truth is definitely out there, but now it’s a needle in an information overload haystack, maybe thankfully so. I don’t think many people would be able to deal with the truth if it was handed to them. I recently read a book written by Eustace Mullins titled “Death by Injection”. The book was published in 1988 and traces the origins of the Rockefellerian madical system. The truths contained within the book are infuriating and at the same time humbling, when you realize how fully the system has the bases covered. As Bush stated.. “If the people knew what was being done to them, they would rise up with pitchforks”.

Great read as always Ray, the links are always appreciated.

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