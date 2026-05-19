Note: This article is brief, but in order to be easier to recognize and remember them, the links to my previous ones come in footnotes with images, which makes it appear long. I explored the topic recently from the cognitive point of view in Why Is Something Considered True? This time, I am approaching it as part of the public consensus or, if you will, the “Social Contract” that I’ve never signed.

Was Charles Dodgson’s Mad Hatter (whom he fashioned after Blake) correct? I’ve encountered people who wouldn’t recognized the Truth even if it struck them on the head (it cannot get inside, anyway).

American “liberty” and the myths of the “American Dream” and the “Indispensable Nation” are mostly based on faith in the Constitution.

To tell the truth is how many lies start. One can even lie in questions! Where is the Truth? Can the Truth prevail? What can the Truth change? How do lies become the Truth? Do people really want to know the Truth?

My aversion against sources who claim to represent the truth remains afloat; not because the Truth doesn’t exist, but because human cognition is inescapably incomplete and fragmented. Gnosis has its own Promethean attraction, because one can never deservedly succeed without an effort, but ultimately, those without faith to believe in the benevolence of the power creating the world subscribe to self-empowerment, which doesn’t lead much further than the puppy dog chasing its own tail. Perhaps that’s why I don’t believe in the need for a special mindset to arrive at an epiphany. If it’s not accessible for everyone interested and willing, it might as well not even exist.

Every word I utter opens up new cans of worms, and answering one question conjures up several new ones, which is why Scientism will never work to answer existential questions. Perhaps that’s why self-awareness is now planned for erasure; the New World of Technocracy cannot put up with people who think they know right from wrong or beauty from ugliness. Consequently, the technocrats suggest, the “God gene” must be erased.

The Truth has many faces, but it’s still there. People find something true usually by analogy (as in “it worked before, so it must work now”), but even personal experience has its own predictable priorities that determine the outcome. Relativizing it has been part of the global gaslighting project. It exists in many levels: there are absolute Truths, and there is a best answer (or more) to every question, which changes with the situation, but there is always a good answer to the question that actually comes up.

You surely can’t trust the mass media, but during convid, most people did. A farcical example was the most likely deepfake Trump blackmailing “his” buddy, the EU.

If people agreed on the line beyond which life is not worth living, they could never be enslaved. When it comes the time, those who can make a difference might all agree without “conspiring.”

In the meanwhile, let statists enjoy the little freedom of agreeing with a few “authorities”!