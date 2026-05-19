To Tell the Truth: Why Would People Agree?
...and why does it matter?
Note: This article is brief, but in order to be easier to recognize and remember them, the links to my previous ones come in footnotes with images, which makes it appear long. I explored the topic recently from the cognitive point of view in Why Is Something Considered True? This time, I am approaching it as part of the public consensus or, if you will, the “Social Contract” that I’ve never signed.
Was Charles Dodgson’s1 Mad Hatter (whom he fashioned after Blake) correct? I’ve encountered people who wouldn’t recognized the Truth even if it struck them on the head (it cannot get inside, anyway).
American “liberty” and the myths of the “American Dream2” and the “Indispensable Nation3” are mostly based on faith in the Constitution.
To tell the truth is how many lies start.4 One can even lie in questions!5 Where is the Truth?6 Can the Truth prevail?7 What can the Truth change?8 How do lies become the Truth?9 Do people really want to know the Truth?10
My aversion against sources who claim to represent the truth remains afloat; not because the Truth doesn’t exist, but because human cognition is inescapably incomplete and fragmented. Gnosis has its own Promethean attraction, because one can never deservedly succeed without an effort, but ultimately, those without faith to believe in the benevolence of the power creating the world subscribe to self-empowerment, which doesn’t lead much further than the puppy dog chasing its own tail.11 Perhaps that’s why I don’t believe in the need for a special mindset to arrive at an epiphany12. If it’s not accessible for everyone interested and willing, it might as well not even exist.
Every word I utter opens up new cans of worms, and answering one question conjures up several new ones, which is why Scientism will never work to answer existential questions.13 Perhaps that’s why self-awareness is now planned for erasure; the New World of Technocracy14 cannot put up with people who think they know right from wrong or beauty from ugliness. Consequently, the technocrats suggest, the “God gene”15 must be erased.
The Truth has many faces, but it’s still there. People find something true usually by analogy (as in “it worked before, so it must work now”), but even personal experience has its own predictable priorities that determine the outcome.16 Relativizing it has been part of the global gaslighting project. It exists in many levels: there are absolute Truths, and there is a best answer (or more) to every question, which changes with the situation, but there is always a good answer to the question that actually comes up.
You surely can’t trust the mass media17, but during convid, most people did. A farcical example was the most likely deepfake Trump blackmailing “his” buddy, the EU.18
If people agreed on the line beyond which life is not worth living, they could never be enslaved.19 When it comes the time, those who can make a difference might all agree without “conspiring.”
In the meanwhile, let statists enjoy the little freedom of agreeing with a few “authorities”!20
That’s the original name of Lewis Carrol, and the Mad Hatter is a character in Alice in Wonderland, which is quirky enough that the author was even invited by Queen Victoria.
This basic tenet is what I am calling faith or trust, which must never be preceded by hope. Hope has been weaponized to make people think something or someone will act instead of them:
Epiphany, just like faith, is always based on the person’s own experience or, better, its version after being cognitively processed, mostly according to one’s primary socialization, but secondary socialization and later conditioning must not be ignored, either, assuming one is conscious enough to realize what they are.
I am who I am, and nobody can ever gain access to understanding it:
This is perhaps my most important contribution to Cognitive Science. Although the bases exist already in the Bhagavad Gita, it’s still not “common knowledge” or even “academic achievement”:
Watching the slow rollout of the Hanta , ticks, Ebloa now, I am reminded of a meme post I seen not long ago.
“Just a reminder, a genuinely deadly pandemic doesn’t require 24/7 advertising to let you know it exists. Real pandemics don’t need marketing campaigns and endless propaganda, but.. Psychological Operations do”
I wish people would stop talking about it all on either side, as it is just keeping the narrative alive. The platforms are rife with experts, freedom fighters and “truthers” already pushing the next supplemental protocol, protesting the government and once again the “Nuremberg 2.0” trial for Gates and Fauci, etc. All propaganda designed to keep the people distracted from their real demise.
The truth is out there Scully, as Agent Mulder used to say on the X-Files. A program that appeared in the 90’s as Sunday night alternative entertainment, but that very program revealed a lot of truths/psyop messaging that nobody even seen at the time, but are very relevant now. The upcoming crash of the Fiat dollar( how it will probably happen on the Friday before a long weekend) new world order’s, alien/human hybrids( coming soon Im sure) pandemics, MK Ultra programming and even the twin towers. It was all broadcast on tv 35 years ago, hidden in plain sight.
The truth is definitely out there, but now it’s a needle in an information overload haystack, maybe thankfully so. I don’t think many people would be able to deal with the truth if it was handed to them. I recently read a book written by Eustace Mullins titled “Death by Injection”. The book was published in 1988 and traces the origins of the Rockefellerian madical system. The truths contained within the book are infuriating and at the same time humbling, when you realize how fully the system has the bases covered. As Bush stated.. “If the people knew what was being done to them, they would rise up with pitchforks”.
Great read as always Ray, the links are always appreciated.