Trojan Invaders in the Human Body
A comprehensive collection of my colluding findings
Note: This narrative is compiled from my previous research. Most of my readers haven’t read most of the links, and even I have a hard time remembering the contents.
I am providing further details on the topic in my next post.
Targeting the desperate is an ongoing project:
Ivermectin was, and still is, under suspicion to be a Trojan:
The latest scam is DMSO (well, methylene blue preceded it1, and turpentine is the latest, but I got sick of following scams):
The body’s self-defense can be, and ARE outflanked:
That results in Trojan deployment of especially foreign proteins, which are probably the nearly-exclusive causes of modern illnesses:
Even pre- and probiotics are messing with the gut flora, making them inherently dangerous:
The political sphere confirms the globalist plan:
Aha! This restack worked. I guess you removed the other article with the same title?