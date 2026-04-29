Note: This narrative is compiled from my previous research. Most of my readers haven’t read most of the links, and even I have a hard time remembering the contents.

I am providing further details on the topic in my next post .

Targeting the desperate is an ongoing project:

Ivermectin was, and still is, under suspicion to be a Trojan:

The latest scam is DMSO (well, methylene blue preceded it, and turpentine is the latest, but I got sick of following scams):

The body’s self-defense can be, and ARE outflanked:

That results in Trojan deployment of especially foreign proteins, which are probably the nearly-exclusive causes of modern illnesses:

Even pre- and probiotics are messing with the gut flora, making them inherently dangerous:

The political sphere confirms the globalist plan: