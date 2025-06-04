“Would you make love in the daylight/Would you come out of the dark?” (Tommy Shaw)

As the topic is not necessarily pleasant or useful to read up on, I have been avoiding it most of the time. This time, it looks like I have things to add.

According to psychologists, sex passes for the number one source of satisfaction, yet I’ve never seen anyone being lastingly happy because they had access to it. In fact, as Susan, one of my oldest readers, taught me the other day in a comment, being free includes the freedom to be happy, no matter how bad the circumstances are.

What is sex doing in the public domain?

Sometimes, “sex education” is as infantile as questioning people’s ability to kiss:

One thing I’ve always hated to hear: someone is “sexy.”

Sex is the ultimate mode of intimacy between human beings, and degrading it to the animal level degrades all those who focus on it. That is, they degrade themselves.

Most people have no idea that around 50 percent of streetwalkers are forced into the most ancient profession in the world.

Even “alt” sites focus on sex, when they talk about abortion, sex-change, sex-slavery and the like. I don’ doubt that there are well-meaning people out there and babies WANT to be born. In recordings, they try to flee from the forecepts:

Of course, the mess started a long before the aborted baby… The most “humane” procedure is to use suction for the “human refuse” that a lot fewer want than whatever the actual “production” range produces. The result is amorality, often presented as better than immoral behavior, but the results are the same:

Anyway, how many people would consider adopting broken children who might just have enough inherited traits to give them a hard time later on, proving that the effort went down the drain, or evenkill them?

Adoption can be a shady business:

https://radaronline.com/p/hawaiian-parents-arrested-killing-adopted-daughter-claimed-missing/

Maybe, this child didn’t live up to their expectations:

It’s not uncommon to adopt children to use them for sex, either.

https://stateline.org/2023/11/22/foster-care-kids-are-often-sex-trafficked-many-states-fail-to-figure-it-out/

Forced labor was another option:

https://people.com/parents-locked-adopted-children-barn-forced-work-slaves-convicted-human-trafficking-8784116

The grey areas include sex workers and gay partners (“couples”) adopting.

States lose thousands of foster children every year, and not all go to Epstein Island:

https://stateline.org/2023/11/09/states-lose-track-of-thousands-of-foster-children-each-year/

At CPS, children often become assets to trade in sex-slavery or organ-trafficking and last time I checked (about ten years ago), the going price was about $50k for runaways (adopted children are supposed to run away a lot, and there is no police investigation, possibly for reasons anyone can fathom):

All one has to do is add the psyop of overstimulation to the package, and the dehumanizing effect becomes obvious:

Addiction is also promoted. Being prone to it seems to be part of human nature, altough it might be possible to be addicted to something constructive:

To love somebody?

What is love, after all?