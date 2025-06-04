Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnie's avatar
Vinnie
19h

Sexuality need NOT be an 'Identity' per se,

WHY someone wants to fly a flag in front of their abode screaming their personal preferences in the privacy of their bedroom spaces, is beyond comprehension...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
19h

I have a whole section in this podcast on ChildFind a government opp to select children for pedos.

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/the-serial-killer-deception-2025?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=31s3eo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture