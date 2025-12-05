People were forcefully masked during the first plandemic: the invented 1918 “influenza” pathogen refused to “infect” volunteers, no matter how hard the sick coughed on them or even donated blood to them. Probably caused by the combination of Rockefeller’s meningitis “vaccine” and new wireless installations.

It was bacterial pneumonia. In diversions from the domestic enemies, something from afar was deceitfully blamed: the 1918 one on the Spanish, and convid on the Chinese.

In order to maintain appearances, surgeons are wearing masks, but they at least enrich the air with condensed air that elevates oxygen levels during surgery. When hospitals tried surgeries without masking, “infection” (aka. poisoning) levels didn’t rise, suggesting that the British name of the operating room is more than appropriate: operating theater.

During convid, the mandated masks were tools for alienation and for young children falling behind in recognizing and imitating human sensations. Horror movies and movies with villains wearing masks proliferated, and people were conditioned that even their closest ones can turn on them anytime. The toxicity, the torture and humiliation factors were included for free. Oops! No, the victims often had to purchase the muzzles, “in their own protection,” of course. In the meanwhile, the rich and influential were partying on taxpayer’s money; “governor” Newsome’s company with $400-a-dish places even made the news. The “elite” remained unmuzzled, of course, and the taxpayer paid for their jets, too, while they were preaching about sustainability and encouraged their target audience to eat bugs.

In the “ICE Age,” the masks are serving dual purposes: