Unmasking the Masked
From the plandemics to the ICE Age
People were forcefully masked during the first plandemic: the invented 1918 “influenza” pathogen refused to “infect” volunteers, no matter how hard the sick coughed on them or even donated blood to them. Probably caused by the combination of Rockefeller’s meningitis “vaccine”1 and new wireless installations.2
It was bacterial pneumonia. In diversions from the domestic enemies, something from afar was deceitfully blamed: the 1918 one on the Spanish, and convid on the Chinese3.
In order to maintain appearances, surgeons are wearing masks, but they at least enrich the air with condensed air that elevates oxygen levels during surgery. When hospitals tried surgeries without masking, “infection” (aka. poisoning) levels didn’t rise4, suggesting that the British name of the operating room is more than appropriate: operating theater.
During convid, the mandated masks5 were tools for alienation and for young children falling behind in recognizing and imitating human sensations. Horror movies and movies with villains wearing masks proliferated, and people were conditioned that even their closest ones can turn on them anytime6. The toxicity, the torture and humiliation factors7 were included for free. Oops! No, the victims often had to purchase the muzzles, “in their own protection,” of course8. In the meanwhile, the rich and influential were partying on taxpayer’s money; “governor” Newsome’s company with $400-a-dish places even made the news. The “elite” remained unmuzzled, of course, and the taxpayer paid for their jets, too, while they were preaching about sustainability and encouraged their target audience to eat bugs9.
In the “ICE Age,”10 the masks are serving dual purposes:
protect the sadistic and idiotic $50-grand-a-pop government goons from being recognized. At the same time, due to their often operating without identifying insignia, imitating them is not only possible, but is literally offered up for criminals on a silver plate or, both for criminals and for ICE members.
As a result, the setup enables plausible deniability for the thugs. When they do something terrible, and for some miracle, it turns out11, they can always blame impersonators.
In January 1918, vaccines were administered to soldiers at Ft. Riley, Kansas. Shortly afterwards, the vaccine was offered by the Division Surgeon to the camp at large. The vaccine used was made in the laboratory of The Rockefeller Institute. Between Jan. 21 and June 4 of 1918, Dr. Frederick L. Gates reported an experiment in which soldiers were given three doses of a bacterial meningitis vaccine. The vaccines were spitball dosages of a vaccine serum derived from horses. (Source)
Solar flares weaken the Earth’s electromagnetic shield, which can lower the person’s resistance to diseases. With each increase of EMF radiation, there was a “pandemic.”
China is often projected as an enemy of the US, while facts suggest the contrary.
There are plenty of sources illustrating the futility of surgical masks (here is one more), but the experiments also suggests that infectious illnesses do not exist in the way they are described. “Infection” can be poisoning or something upsetting the bacterial balance in the symbiotic human body, which can include pre- or probiotics.
People were attacked in stores and even in the street (I remember Oz and Spain, although the Spanish passers-by surrounded the thugs who preferred to walk away from further contention). Sentries at store entrances were supposed to stop you from entering (my wife and I successfully ignored them, but this is rural Kentucky, where the sheriff didn’t enforce the unconstitutional mandate; I’m sure large cities were a lot worse). Costco even hired civil-garbed “secret police”… Aspirin contributed to mortalities.
Considering the long-time existence of influencing human behavior, primarily with microwaves, the option is not entirely impossible, although if being impressionably matches the 30 percent who can be easily hypnotized, it’s not “all that bad”…
The conditioning neatly fit in the centennial compliance training.
The propaganda for bugs was strong, but subsided, but the one against meat hasn’t. I don’t think they were serious about it, at least not for the time being. Bug powder is probably already in many things (look for “protein fortified” on labels), anyway. Are You Eating Bread? At the time, the humiliation factor dominated as part of the National Humiliation Project: all those freaks who come from monkeys and barely off the trees must learn their place!
ICE itself is meant to condition the populace to paramilitary-grade violence against anyone without any apparent reason. What Exactly Is ICE doing?
It hardly ever does, when the govt does something like that, and sometimes they even legalize the practice retroactively. Even Poisoning Can Be Legal!
The body's natural state is health. Even in older age. If it is ill or diseased, it has been overloaded with toxins and poisons. The medical mafia is one of the greatest sources of poisons. The only thing the doctors heal is a limp paycheck.
From bank robbers to masked riders & High Ho Silver ....The mask was always pushed as mythical outlaw chic. ... In other words, people wore it to stay alive ...UNLIKE in today's fables they spin. where it is NOT meant to keep us alive but instill fear, medicull terror & to train a.i. at the art of bio digital recognition.