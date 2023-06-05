Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathan Ramsay's avatar
Jonathan Ramsay
Jun 6, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SfPf-_OavY

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DRK's avatar
DRK
9h

It seems that true heroes are often, maybe seldom, celebrated.

Recognition is probably never the reason that anyone does the right thing - or tries to - against all odds.

Thanks, Ray, for sharing your insight , from the perspective of your actual experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture