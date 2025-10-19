Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
16hEdited

Excellent post Ray. For Win users, I would install Windows Update Blocker ASAP. It works for me, I have not even a peep out of an update for over a year. I think this is the download site, but I don’t take any responsibility for problems you may experience, do due diligence or pay someone to do it!

https://www.sordum.org/9470/windows-update-blocker-v1-8/

I also saw this vid just yesterday. If you know about Linnux etc you may like or already know this stuff.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C44iCr6czAo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
11h

NVidia. Not benign image-rendering technology. Essential technology to the AI/Transhuman/Avatar future envisioned by these dark ones. Intentionally named after Invidia. Aka, the all-seeing eye. Envy. A deadly sin. The following Stack I wrote a few years ago delves into what NVidia technology really is for. The Stack isn't a straight line to NVidia, but it gets there, with detail you may or may not already be aware of. And nothing that's transpired since I wrote it makes it less true, it's aged with the latest developments, partnerships with the Trump administration very well.

https://freedomfox.substack.com/p/curiouser-and-curiouser

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture