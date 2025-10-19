The screen shot is from The Green Mile (1999), about people on death row. I guess, all people have something in common; life is a condition from which nobody gets out alive.

Just how many people can still remember when Bill Gates said the convid “vaccines” were the “operating system” that would need occasional “updates”? Once a techie, always a techie… Of course, AI has changed the records by now, which is why my pen name, originally meant to be a joke, has become possibly essential. These days, you can’t find much more about that declaration than “refutations” from not-exactly-reputable, but extremely powerful sources…

Who remembers him and his one-time wife bragging and giggling that “next time, people would notice”?

By now, it has become quite clear that people, that is, those who will be allowed to survive by the central AI, must become part of the IoT, the Internet of Things (and the crap has its own variations, but it makes no difference). Previously, I wrote about people being openly replaced with their deepfakes, and pointed out that the last stage of compiling the humanoid AI is in effect. This time, I am filling out a few blanks that are not exactly advertised, but omnipresent.

Privacy?

As long as you appear in cyberspace (cell phones included, even the oldest ones), don’t delude yourself about privacy. The technology of the Internet itself, after several years of military application and testing, was made available for the public as a data-collection and control device on January 1, 1983. Believe me or not, even old systems were able to devise your personality, attitude, and most likely reactions simply from your list of contacts. The only defense against that is to have thousands of them, but keeping in touch with them also counts, so you must send them antisocial-media, e-mail, or text messages on a regular basis, AND receive non-automated responses, so good luck.

My “privacy solution” is that I am using various operating systems on 15-20-year-old laptops, tablets, and computers (none of them costing more than $150 at the time, but these days, I could buy them for less than $100), each assigned to specific tasks, behind double or triple firewalls and either two routers daisy-chained or at least a decent Ethernet switch. As each device has different IP addresses, fingerprinting me becomes difficult, because my wife is also on my internet. Each device functions independently: no network and, of course, no Wi-Fi, and no identifiers with the exception of the one(s) where some details (accurate or not) are needed for the apps to work.

However, during all these years, with the emergence of new technology, the volumes of data-collection have been rising exponentially, and with the introduction of 5G (not only in cell phones, but also in “smart” devices/meters, and home Wi-Fi that turns the local electric grid into an antenna) even personal targeting became possible.

Oh, did I mention that once you start using a lot of “security” features, it “raises a red flag”?

Windows 11

Microsoft published its last “security” update for Windows 10 on October 15, 2025, and is trying to mandate a switch to Windows 11. Don’t take me wrong, all versions of Windows have always been spyware. After all, globalist-errand-boy Gates belongs to the same cesspool of CIA brats from which the founders of Fakebook and comparable s(h)ites also cropped up.

Windows 11 does it all!

What’s new in Windows 11?

The requirements:

Fast multi-threaded processors (obviously, that’s needed to serve the data throughput); Unless you employ a trick during installation, the operating system will keep identifying you and follow every move you make, even when not online (data collection can happen as long as a laptop or a cell phone is “turned off” and the collected data is transmitted after the device is on; TPM 2.0 is supposed to secure data transmission by advanced encryption, and it does, mainly from you; Sufficient memory and bandwidth to transfer data, “as needed.”

While Windows has always been spyware, using back doors for easy intrusion into its users’ devices, in the last 10-12 years (probably gradually introduced since the introduction of TPM 1.1b in 2003), hard disks sold in the US have also included technology to forward user data to who-knows-whom. Speeding them up and combining them with ever-increasing internet bandwidth (“speed”) has made the data collection and the surveillance a lot easier and less noticeable.

AI is now built into the hardware of the most recent PC and Apple products. Disabling it has become nearly impossible as long as one is using a browser.

Operating systems

Remember Blackberry? Its phones were the gold standard for data security. US government employees were using them, and lots of people liked the physical keyboards. It had its own OS, which used its unique encryption, making it difficult to crack. Allegedly, it went down, because it lacked the apps and games Android devices offered, but that would have meant the demise of Apple (well, Bill Gates saved his buddy’s enterprise, when it was about to go bankrupt). It may have been more about taking risks: its owners were not under US law, so in order to keep their market share, they had to either migrate to Android, which they did too late, and the company was sold to Japanese investors who have been fully compliant ever since. Of course, the original owners must have divulged to source code to US “authorities,” just like Kaspersky before it was forced out of the US.

There have been, and still are, a number of mobile operating systems. MS itself issued its own mobile OS, but by then, cells phones were mostly toys, and nobody could compete with Androids. For “national security” (aka. to simplify surveillance and data collection), standardized data formats were desirable, which saves resources by eliminating data conversion.

Chrome as an operating system succeeded only because its junk laptops have been distributed in American schools, which resulted in some serious revenue for the globalist front, Google. Notably, Chrome is based on Linux, which brings up the question of using open source.

There are other small mobile OSs, and you can take your pick, if you like. Notice that whatever goes through your phone/internet provider will never be a secret. Even if the source code were not available for your OS (which interprets the apps you are using), which I doubt, AI can probably decrypt most forms of encryption by now.

Switching to open source: Linux

It looks like Microsoft’s push for total control and AI-centralization may be a bit premature, unless the predictable glitches have already been ironed out, and all consumer choices are reduced to imaginary ones. Personally, I would say, it’s the latter.

Open-source means transparent pieces of software. While transparency is good, the it comes with the bad: anyone can mess with it. Who knows which version of Linux you will install on your computer?

On Linux, most of the applications people tend to use in Windows have equivalents, that is, programs that perform the same tasks as their siblings for Windows. They are also open-source, and most of them are free, so you must be careful what you do and which programs you run on them.

For Windows users, who don’t care to “upgrade” to Win 11, Mint is the simplest version. It operates pretty much like Windows, and doesn’t require memorizing scripts like Ubuntu. Red Hat is not free, but I’m not sure you get what you pay for. If someone profits, they can profit from a lot more than just your buying the product. That reminds me of encrypted e-mail services, but that’s something for another day.

Linux is faster and a lot less resource-hungry than windows. Moreover, it can be run from a USB pen drive or even a copy-protected (“finalized”) DVD, making it impossible to alter it for an intruder. That, however, doesn’t protect anyone from a skilled intruder.

Experimenting with Linux in the last 20 years led me to the conclusion that sometimes it has only rudimentary device drivers, which can be especially disconcerting, when it comes to sound and video cards. Moreover, some device drivers might not even exist for Linux, so before switching, you must check out if you are going to be satisfied with the results.

Is it that no matter what, users end up like those targeted by the KGB: falling out of the “window” from the 20th floor and closing the window behind them? I’m sure you can do these, including paying Microsoft extra in the next three years for Win 10 “upgrades” that double every year, and they don’t start cheap. You can also install Win 11 on “unsupported” computers, but “upgrades” tend not to work, in which case the back doors in your system will remain the same, making it easier to hack. Even when they work, only the designers of Windows might know what kind of vulnerabilities your choice can bring along.