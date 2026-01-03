People are usually kept busy with contradictory and overwhelming “reporting” to be gaslighted all the time.

Trump certainly needs constant diversions from his autocratic way of opening up the can of worm where every American can be kidnapped by unmarked forces pretending to fight illegal immigration, while wearing no insignia leaves the $50k-a-pop thugs room for plausible deniability; they can always say some (other?) criminals impersonated them…

As US secret organizations took over the drug trade after they pushed out the mafia by 1970, the only reason why a cooperating drug source is attacked, if another one is meant to replace it, or a “higher” priority enters the picture, but that still doesn’t exclude the fact that most of the time, the whole scenery is only a theater for the masses, as the Chicago gangs “swearing to kill” ICE soldiers, while they have always been on the same side (not yours or mine).

Now that the tariffs, absolutely predictably, have raised prices and are still destroying businesses, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that the tabs are picked up by the taxpayer, while the USD and the (mostly imaginary) economy are going down the drain, in sync with the timetable of the country’s controlled demolition.

What with Venezuela? It was one of the few countries left without a Rockefeller-owned private central banks, which cannot be tolerated. The US taxpayer is forced to pay for the country being wrecked the same way the USA is. It’s not that the central bank in Venezuela is so important, but the global collapse after which folks will demand the CBDCs must be synchronized a bit further.

The absolutely-ridiculous “news” is that Maduro has been kidnapped by US forces. Venezuela is not quite the banana republic that you can occupy in two hours like Grenada in 1983, and I have a hard time believing that its residents could hardly wait for the marionette Trump on a white horse to free them from their own political puppet.

The US military is not prepared for jungle warfare, and Venezuela is too large, anyway to be occupied, a characteristic it shares with Iraq. As nukes are a hoax, the feasible explanations to “Maduro having been kidnapped by US forces” become extremely limited:

It’s the usual hoax like Osama bin Laden’s “burial-at-sea” was in the night by troops who, allegedly, died in a few accidents, although the only fact that stands is that they have disappeared, and might be carrying on under new identities (which is easily possible about Kirk or Epstein, and has been proven about various famous people. Maduro (and/or his handlers) struck a deal with Trump, in which there will be a trial with deepfakes and/or Maduro’s double, so central banks can take over the currency of the country, and Trump’s worshippers can also be proud of their master. What happens to Maduro is inconsequential, whether he has been thrown under the bus by his handlers (if he had any), or as a result of a deal with Trump’s handlers, he is living on happily in a remote location. Has Venezuela been taken over by the private banking interests? It survived the Bank of England’s confiscation of its gold reserves in 2023 (which was a respectable case of blackmail), but an orchestrated anarchy after hyper-inflation might ensue in the country as a test run for that sort of thing, especially if a power vacuum emerges (which must be in the globalist plan, if this is a test run for anarchy). A rehearsal of WW3 on TV is certainly coming up somewhere. It looks like the Middle East and Ukraine didn’t exactly pan out or WW3 would have been premature, so they have been placed on the back burner. In the meanwhile, Venezuela definitely presents a good distraction, while the power of militarization and the powerlessness of the masses are constantly being revealed. Even more intriguingly, Maduro was talking to an envoy from China a day before his being “kidnapped,” which clearly suggests that all “superpowers” are cooperating on Agenda 2030. That alone suggests what I am more and more inclined to believe: the 20th century has been an experiment for various governments controlling their populace. It looks like the North-Korean version is winning (What the heck was doing Trump up there, unless straightening strings?), but full Technocracy will require the full elimination of personal choice, which can happen only if feelings, intuition, and existential decisions are eliminated. Oil is a side product, and it has never been the final objective, but Trump and Canada’s con, Carne(y) are still investing in that option, because they profit from it and it also stands out as a good red herring.

Usa.news-pravda.com fills the ears, eyes, and mouths. Perhaps you can recall that Pravda was the Communist Party’s newspaper in the Soviet Union; it monopolized the news, and the country’s residents had a lot of jokes circulating about its veracity: