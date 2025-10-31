Ray’s Newsletter

MariYahu
17h

In the book “the great reset” it specifically states that IF the public don’t comply then the reset is unachievable. The catch phrases used today during the C19 are also found as the same phrases used during VV VV 2. Research phrases like “the greater good”. That was a slogan used during the N@z| regime.

Medical Truth Podcast
17h

Will Never happen!! "They" being the political parties, Globalist, and Big Corporation's (Tech Companies) have the monopoly on DIVISION!! The two political parties are one in the same in what appears as a different "Face" but they exist in order to keep We The People Divided!! A divided population is a weak population! Masked vs. Unmasked, Vaccinated vs. Un-Vaccinated, Black vs. White, Rich vs. Poor, Democrat vs. Republican, Progressive Liberal vs. Conservative! This is how the power structure retains their power and they use every means necessary to control us through the media and entertainment (sports, music, news, advertising and etc.) Too late for the United States. Both political "Shit" parties were bought and paid for by the Rockefeller's, Rothschilds, JP Morgan and the rest in 1913 when Woodrow Wilson the treasonous bastard that he was sold this country out to the Central Banks!!

