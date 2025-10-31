The question of a happier-than-sad ending to the globalist plot has been haunting me since the start of the plandemic, and kept me analyzing the possibilities. The last summary of my efforts was in How Can the Globalists Be Defeated? This time, I am focusing only on the last two logical steps of a struggle that might never happen, because that part might be over before it would begin.

For over a hundred years, the people of the United States being globalist assets seems to have evaded public attention. That period constituted a prep time for concentrating global power, while experimenting with various methods crowd control and governmental structures. All this within the hands of those who controlled the money flow.

The future is here: the people of the US already own nothing beyond items with the proverbial of lifetime warranty that guarantees a thingy as long as it lasts, the kind after which humans are also fashioned. Beyond that, people do not even own their mortgage-free homes.

The two tools for controlling the population

It’s been clear for years that the only way to stop the globalist control is by terminating its primary weapon, fractional reserve banking.

Getting rid of central bankers would almost certainly result in armed conflicts between countries or even areas where, by some miracle (considering all governments are globalist installations and the huge divisions among citizens), independent currencies are introduced and those whose governments are still under the globalist boots.

Restarting would erase all “debts” for the central-bank-issued fiat money as taxpayer debts for governments, but the bankers can match the promise, and they can offer bonuses, because their investment firms own and control everything that matters. They can easily outbid the freedom fighters by offering goods and services, when the value of money becomes questionable.

What would have to happen to prevent cybernetic rule?

Even if replacing the currencies and the banks were possible, central global control can still be exercised by the production/distribution system. It would take immediate and concerted action to deprive the globalists of controlling those as well. Once it looks like all hell gone loose, looters would destroy everything the people fought for. Everything must stay in place, only the control must change. The takeover can be prevented by huge artificial shortages that would occupy the people and turn them on each other. The scenario would resemble Franco’s fighting the communist agents and forces or, in a less bloody scenario, follow the timetable of Hitler bringing Germany out of its catastrophic recession and creating unprecedented living standards for the commoner.

