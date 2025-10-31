The question of a happier-than-sad ending to the globalist plot has been haunting me since the start of the plandemic, and kept me analyzing the possibilities. The last summary of my efforts was in How Can the Globalists Be Defeated? This time, I am focusing only on the last two logical steps of a struggle that might never happen, because that part might be over before it would begin.
No, I am not rushing to victory any faster than this rider can get her next sixpack:
For over a hundred years, the people of the United States being globalist assets seems to have evaded public attention. That period constituted a prep time for concentrating global power, while experimenting with various methods crowd control and governmental structures. All this within the hands of those who controlled the money flow.
The future is here: the people of the US already own nothing beyond items with the proverbial of lifetime warranty that guarantees a thingy as long as it lasts, the kind after which humans are also fashioned. Beyond that, people do not even own their mortgage-free homes.
The two tools for controlling the population
It’s been clear for years that the only way to stop the globalist control is by terminating its primary weapon, fractional reserve banking1.
Getting rid of central bankers would almost certainly result in armed conflicts2 between countries or even areas3 where, by some miracle (considering all governments are globalist installations and the huge divisions among citizens), independent currencies4 are introduced and those whose governments are still under the globalist boots5.
Restarting would erase all “debts” for the central-bank-issued fiat money as taxpayer debts for governments, but the bankers can match the promise, and they can offer bonuses, because their investment firms own and control everything that matters.6 They can easily outbid the freedom fighters by offering goods and services, when the value of money becomes questionable.7
What would have to happen to prevent cybernetic rule?
Even if replacing the currencies and the banks were possible, central global control can still be exercised by the production/distribution system. It would take immediate and concerted action to deprive the globalists of controlling those as well. Once it looks like all hell gone loose, looters would destroy everything the people fought for. Everything must stay in place, only the control must change. The takeover can be prevented by huge artificial shortages that would occupy the people and turn them on each other8. The scenario would resemble Franco’s fighting the communist agents and forces or, in a less bloody scenario, follow the timetable of Hitler bringing Germany out of its catastrophic recession and creating unprecedented living standards for the commoner.9
Ironically, it looks like already Goebbels knew the future of the United States:
Although the phrase sounds intimidating, there is nothing complicated about it. Private central banks issue currencies in the form of loans to governments at an interest, at the taxpayer’s expense. It’s a numbers game that only the bankers can win. This is how it works:
https://workableeconomics.com/how-the-debt-based-money-system-works/
Let the fates of Nazi Germany and the planner of a gold-based African currency, Gaddafi suffice.
That would be the only meaningful version of a “civil war” in such large countries as Russia, the US, China, or even Brazil.
Gold-based money would be preferable, but nobody knows where the physical gold is; Ft. Knox and the kind are most likely only for a show. Even the full fictitious amount of gold would back only 2-3% of value of the current global assets and transactions.
Fighting together would work as long as the survival instinct unites people, but after that, they would need a unifying ideology in order to preserve the winnings and prevent it from falling apart. For the West, Christianity seems to be the only chance, whether one believes in it or not.
The situation reminds me of Soviet Russia, where only the reds received globalist supplies, so whoever didn’t want to starve to death, all of a sudden, became a bolshevik. The fact that Russia has always been a US ally suggests that even the Soviet Union was only a testing ground for totalitarian rule, but the introduction of technocracy made it unnecessary, so it was switched to the slave system in which the slaves believe they are free, democracy. Everybody is indeed free to take a turn here, too:
The mob would be next to impossible to control, because it would want revenge and its members would want “their money back,” so it would be difficult to draw the line regarding only globalist assets would be taken. If it goes unrestrained, civilizational collapse will inevitably ensue. The last challenge would be to establish a government whose members would be responsible for their actions, and everyone knows the proverbial matter that usually floats to the surface…
Both links transport you to commendable revisionist history articles. The Christian material (the first link) is still online, but stopped publishing a couple of months ago, and the latter one is now compromised, but it contains lots of excellent materials from the past. In both cases, using the internal search function is highly recommended.
In the book “the great reset” it specifically states that IF the public don’t comply then the reset is unachievable. The catch phrases used today during the C19 are also found as the same phrases used during VV VV 2. Research phrases like “the greater good”. That was a slogan used during the N@z| regime.
Will Never happen!! "They" being the political parties, Globalist, and Big Corporation's (Tech Companies) have the monopoly on DIVISION!! The two political parties are one in the same in what appears as a different "Face" but they exist in order to keep We The People Divided!! A divided population is a weak population! Masked vs. Unmasked, Vaccinated vs. Un-Vaccinated, Black vs. White, Rich vs. Poor, Democrat vs. Republican, Progressive Liberal vs. Conservative! This is how the power structure retains their power and they use every means necessary to control us through the media and entertainment (sports, music, news, advertising and etc.) Too late for the United States. Both political "Shit" parties were bought and paid for by the Rockefeller's, Rothschilds, JP Morgan and the rest in 1913 when Woodrow Wilson the treasonous bastard that he was sold this country out to the Central Banks!!