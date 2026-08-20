This is an introduction to an upcoming open-ended article, laying down the foundations of my approach, while leaving room for my readers to contribute in the comments, which I often add to my texts. I realize there are at least 50-60 pages in the articles in the footnotes below, but chances are you are familiar with most of them. Without collecting them, I cannot explain or even present my point of view.

Many of my readers have checked out my collection of 52 myths that imprison the American mind, stuff people are taking for granted, but all those beliefs only locks up their victims in the confined places of their own minds. Truth judgments themselves rely on mental constructs, whose fundamental premise must be taken by faith, and human knowledge is always fragmented and incomplete. Knowledge resembles “scientific certainty” in the sense that I accept things that work for me for facts, although their applicability always depends on the problems to be tackled, and the persons actual application of various sources of “facts.”

My very first article on Substack was on mass-manipulation, but the story never ends. According to a former CIA director, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

That means applying red herrings, limited hangouts, bait-and-switches, shell-games, and compartmentalization a lot. That’s why “whistleblowers” always raise my suspicion (why would they be allowed to go public, when everything is controlled by the monsters?), and what I call the open-ended message to the masses.

Proton Magic concluded after his introduction of a pretty morbid, manipulative, and Satanic “art” show in Tokyo that the following reasons apply:

1. Revelation of the method to avoid karmic retribution

2. Normalization of this kind of imagery

3. Making truths seem like fantasy art to decrease their believability (COINTELPRO).

4. A call-out to their minions, or even as a ritual hall after hours by invitation only.

5. To torment Proton Magic & Co.

Of course, these entries apply to a lot more than the art show, and I added,

Fine arts have been mostly about money laundering and forcing nonsense on the “unilluminated” mind as a part of the humiliation project.

For the weekend, I hope to complete the compilation of a number of entries that seem to be safely considered a fact. For instance, nobody can deny that government officials illegally exercised executive power, when they closed down churches, synagogues, and businesses during convid. Your contributions are most welcome in the comments.