This is an introduction to an upcoming open-ended article1, laying down the foundations of my approach, while leaving room for my readers to contribute in the comments, which I often add to my texts. I realize there are at least 50-60 pages in the articles in the footnotes below, but chances are you are familiar with most of them. Without collecting them, I cannot explain or even present my point of view.
Many of my readers have checked out my collection of 52 myths that imprison the American mind, stuff people are taking for granted, but all those beliefs only locks up their victims in the confined places of their own minds.2 Truth judgments themselves rely on mental constructs, whose fundamental premise must be taken by faith, and human knowledge is always fragmented and incomplete. Knowledge resembles “scientific certainty” in the sense that I accept things that work for me for facts, although their applicability always depends on the problems to be tackled, and the persons actual application of various sources of “facts.”3
My very first article on Substack was on mass-manipulation4, but the story never ends. According to a former CIA director, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
That means applying red herrings, limited hangouts5, bait-and-switches, shell-games6, and compartmentalization7 a lot. That’s why “whistleblowers”8 always raise my suspicion (why would they be allowed to go public, when everything is controlled by the monsters?), and what I call the open-ended message9 to the masses.
Proton Magic concluded after his introduction of a pretty morbid, manipulative, and Satanic “art” show in Tokyo10 that the following reasons apply:
1. Revelation of the method to avoid karmic retribution
2. Normalization of this kind of imagery
3. Making truths seem like fantasy art to decrease their believability (COINTELPRO).
4. A call-out to their minions, or even as a ritual hall after hours by invitation only.
5. To torment Proton Magic & Co.
Of course, these entries apply to a lot more than the art show, and I added,
Fine arts have been mostly about money laundering and forcing nonsense on the “unilluminated” mind as a part of the humiliation project.11
For the weekend, I hope to complete the compilation of a number of entries that seem to be safely considered a fact. For instance, nobody can deny that government officials illegally exercised executive power, when they closed down churches, synagogues, and businesses during convid. Your contributions are most welcome in the comments.
This is the repost:
Lots of material here to muse on Ray, thank you.
The news as of late is comical at best. Trump gushing over the solid granite driveway at the WH, built to last a million years, the latest blond female that Trump was transporting in the trunk of the presidential vehicle, the on again off again tariff battle between Trump and con Carney. I can’t believe that we are actually witnessing this kind of production.
As far as the whistleblowers, as you have stated in the past, they are clearly allowed to whistle blow in order to soft release information to the unwitting masses who buy it hook line and sinker. Meanwhile the information “leaked” has been going on for decades, not merely a few years. Do we not think that with the far reaching capabilities of the US agencies that they could have reached into Russia and eliminated Mr Snowden, the same for Mr Assange hiding in the UK? Or are all these spy movies about the dominance of the intelligence agencies just fiction? Not likely, Im sure they could have done a targeted attack and “Havana’d” any one of them at any given time, or even taken them out some old fashioned way like poisoning. But we are led to believe that they are in hiding, protected by the “borders” of another nation. LOL.
Another interesting development yesterday was Trump’s late day tweet that any country willingly harbouring terrorist factions from enemy states will be economically destroyed with US sanctions.. Canada has a huge amount of Iranian republican guard members and Chinese operatives maintaining residence here. Coincidentally the big five Canadian bank’s stock dropped almost 3 basis points yesterday. Could be the Canadian monetary crash trigger.
Thanks for the quote Ray.
The inability of most folks to see the truth about world control is a bit surprising, but their ridicule of us even when we try to kindly explain the obvious is the real shocker. All this reflects that COINTELPRO has worked well.
On Bourla, his "weapon" statement is very interesting. It could mean the vaxes are weapons against germs, the other is against the people. Bourla is doing FM "Masterful speak". Giving away the truth but at the same time deftly leaving a double meaning open to interpretation.