Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
11h

Lots of material here to muse on Ray, thank you.

The news as of late is comical at best. Trump gushing over the solid granite driveway at the WH, built to last a million years, the latest blond female that Trump was transporting in the trunk of the presidential vehicle, the on again off again tariff battle between Trump and con Carney. I can’t believe that we are actually witnessing this kind of production.

As far as the whistleblowers, as you have stated in the past, they are clearly allowed to whistle blow in order to soft release information to the unwitting masses who buy it hook line and sinker. Meanwhile the information “leaked” has been going on for decades, not merely a few years. Do we not think that with the far reaching capabilities of the US agencies that they could have reached into Russia and eliminated Mr Snowden, the same for Mr Assange hiding in the UK? Or are all these spy movies about the dominance of the intelligence agencies just fiction? Not likely, Im sure they could have done a targeted attack and “Havana’d” any one of them at any given time, or even taken them out some old fashioned way like poisoning. But we are led to believe that they are in hiding, protected by the “borders” of another nation. LOL.

Another interesting development yesterday was Trump’s late day tweet that any country willingly harbouring terrorist factions from enemy states will be economically destroyed with US sanctions.. Canada has a huge amount of Iranian republican guard members and Chinese operatives maintaining residence here. Coincidentally the big five Canadian bank’s stock dropped almost 3 basis points yesterday. Could be the Canadian monetary crash trigger.

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2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
10h

Thanks for the quote Ray.

The inability of most folks to see the truth about world control is a bit surprising, but their ridicule of us even when we try to kindly explain the obvious is the real shocker. All this reflects that COINTELPRO has worked well.

On Bourla, his "weapon" statement is very interesting. It could mean the vaxes are weapons against germs, the other is against the people. Bourla is doing FM "Masterful speak". Giving away the truth but at the same time deftly leaving a double meaning open to interpretation.

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