A short while ago, in The Open-Message Deception, I called my readers attention to mass-manipulators using decoys. This time, I am focusing on a single occurrance.

Jamie Andrews published the following article today, in which he refutes the validity and scientific value of the publicly-available methods for diagnosing invented illnesses like the flu (usually caused by radiation) and its brother on steroids, convid:

Up to this point, Jamie is absolutely correct: Diagnostic methods can confirm the existence of nonexistent illnesses.

The article becomes problematic, when the author starts considering his method as a refutation of genetic sequencing. Thankfully, the link to his article in which he is describing device allows for comments, so I left this one (which Jamie quickly deleted and told me he was not interested in my opinion, to which I replied that my “opinion” was not meant to him, and I wrote an article about it, anyway):

The existence of this device seems to serve the purposes of

1. confirming the existence of nonexistent diseases.

2. Making people believe that this is all the technology available for the insiders.

My note applies to Janie’s article on minION.

Now, Jamie’s method resembles the ones I introduced in detail in the painstakingly-long When Things Mean Something Different Than What You Are Told.

Taking a cheap shot at Genetics has been common among the credulous and in the controlled “alt” media (a problem I addressed already in May, 2023), whereas why would anyone in their right mind think that whatever has been made public is the top of human knowledge and the most sophisticated equipment readily available for the insiders? Assuming all available human knowledge is publicly-accessible compartmentalizes the problem by placing it in a setting, in which otherwise-irrelevant arguments sound feasible.

Yet let me add that the method is all too common, yet keeps going unnoticed.

For instance, you can pay for treatments or buy madications for tinnitus caused by 5G and its kin. They won’t work, but confirm that the problem is YOU and you need THEIR help! Of course, no worries, because if you have ANY health problem, DMSO will always be there for you. Why?

Offering useless cures for real symptoms is extremely widespread, and perhaps the vitamin psyop is the most innocuous-looking one, peddling synthetic crap for the unsuspecting, while most modern illnesses are most likely caused by synthetic, semi-synthetic, or foreign materials entering the body, which even allows for toxins and toxic environmental variables to outflank of the body’s defenses. The insane amount of foreign chemicals have also been staging an increasingly-powerful attack on the human body since the startup of Big Oil and the electric grid, choosing the most fragile point of entry. I address the processes in The Symbiotic (Human) Body:

In the meanwhile, you get “experts” or “anti-experts” offering remedies to conditions that do not exist, which covers up the actual causes of symptoms. It’s all about implying the existence of things that don’t, and pushing you to get remedies for symptoms for which you’ll almost certainly be misdiagnosed, but be either “genetically” blamed or blamed for your habits; either way, it’s the patient’s fault, and nobody will address the actual causes because, frankly, nobody can fully devise them due to many of them being present and affecting each other. The objective is to bind your thinking to the system that is there to sicken and destroy you after profiting from your predicaments.

One must never forget that the highest level of mass manipulation inevitably compartmentalizes problems in a box where its premises and logic flawlessly add up, while it takes significant attention and acumen to realize one is being misled. Or maybe not all that much. After all, isn’t this plug plugged in?

Conclusion

Both cures and tests for a nonexistent illness confirm the existence of the disease. They are presented in a compartmentalized setting, which makes them look correct.

It’s as easy as naming a bird: