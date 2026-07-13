Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
1h

It's literally all the time that I remind people that we are being played. Just like you have written, they control both sides of the narrative. Just like this democracy horseshit. They control the Left vs Right Dems vs GOPs Blue vs Red. It's all about control. Finding anyone in any political theater that doesn't have an agenda for themselves or for some operation is nearly impossible. The division is deliberate. War is deliberate. It's a game to these rich ass clowns 🤡

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2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
1h

Hi Ray. Thanks for the poll, and for linking the previous article about your health issue. I hope you have a joyful remainder of your vacation!

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2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
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