I know, I’m on “vacation” after two years. It’s harder to forget everything I thought I knew that I figured, but that’s not even the main problem.

The problem is that I’ve covered most of the important things. After nearly 1,300 articles, they are impossible to find on Substack by using the internal search function that truncates the result, limiting them to 10, by some cryptic algorithm. It adds to the problem that most readers think this is a newspaper, where news go obsolete as the days go by, but it’s not.

Three years ago, when I nearly died, and the only thing that saved me was that the hospital made me recover for $130k for eight days of infusions. They told me I had “blood cancer” (I don’t), and wanted to diagnose and treat me to death later on, but I never showed up for that regimen. While it looks like I’m slowly becoming a cripple, I am too familiar with the butchers’ “treatments,” so I guess, I’ll just take it by the day.

Whatever it takes, three years ago, I republished previous articles, and they were welcomed by my readers. Would you like me to do that, while I’m still taking a little more break? I owe this to my readers.

While you and I are at it, would you recommend anything new? I hate sounding like a broken record.