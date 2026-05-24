“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”



– ex-CIA Director William Casey

You must have been asking yourself for quite a while by now: Is Everything Fake?

I know, I have said all these several times, but most of the details persist as evergreen topics, which are great for compartmentalizing public thought and gaslighting the mind. Madicine is compartmentalized to the extent that even MDs are not supposed to know what they are doing. The bonuses are that they don’t have to take responsibility for diagnoses and “treatments,” and they they can pass the patient around like a hot potato.

The fact that modern Madicine is dishing out fake reasons for real ailments is supposed to be common knowledge for my readers, I always have new ones to join. How else could the tick-scare and the “hantavirus” psyop still work?

Even today, somehow, most people are missing the point that the commoner is being slowly killed off. Microwaves can cause nearly all the symptoms used for madical diagnose:

What’s left is to “trust the science,” especially for those already on the swing:

What are the cornerstones of the madical lies?

Among other things, Genetics is used for blaming the victims.

“Modern” illnesses have always been cover-ups for industrial-grade poisonings and for wireless radiation. Convid was a no-brainer, but here are a few of my favorites for mythical illnesses: tetanus, rabies, the “Black Death,” and syphilis.

5G, the injections, and all kinds of other toxins converge.