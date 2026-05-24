What's the Point of the Convergence of Toxic Inputs?
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
– ex-CIA Director William Casey
You must have been asking yourself for quite a while by now: Is Everything Fake?1
I know, I have said all these several times, but most of the details persist as evergreen topics, which are great for compartmentalizing public thought and gaslighting the mind2. Madicine is compartmentalized to the extent that even MDs are not supposed to know what they are doing. The bonuses are that they don’t have to take responsibility for diagnoses and “treatments,” and they they can pass the patient around like a hot potato.3
The fact that modern Madicine is dishing out fake reasons for real ailments is supposed to be common knowledge for my readers, I always have new ones to join. How else could the tick-scare and the “hantavirus” psyop still work?
Even today, somehow, most people are missing the point that the commoner is being slowly killed off. Microwaves can cause nearly all the symptoms used for madical diagnose4:
What’s left is to “trust the science,” especially for those already on the swing:
What are the cornerstones of the madical lies?
Among other things, Genetics is used for blaming the victims.5
“Modern” illnesses have always been cover-ups for industrial-grade poisonings and for wireless radiation. Convid was a no-brainer, but here are a few of my favorites for mythical illnesses: tetanus, rabies, the “Black Death,” and syphilis.6
5G, the injections, and all kinds of other toxins converge7.
Compartmentalization is targeting the “smartest”:
This is four years old, but still as good as new:
Kill Grid: The Vaxx, 5G and Smart Phones Are Inextricably Linked
Old and fabled toxins have never gone out of fashion, either:
Hi Ray,
The convergence is accelerating, this from Patrick Wood latest. In the gallery today, looks like September will be my close. Young couple taking it over. Hugs to you and Monica
https://substack.com/home/post/p-198786723
A close friend is a lawyer and fraud investigator, tell him anything about the world and he says, "do you mean everything the govt says is fake?". When proving something to him he's just dumbfounded. There is no breaking thru this wall.