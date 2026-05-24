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Susan's avatar
Susan
2h

Hi Ray,

The convergence is accelerating, this from Patrick Wood latest. In the gallery today, looks like September will be my close. Young couple taking it over. Hugs to you and Monica

https://substack.com/home/post/p-198786723

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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Proton Magic
2hEdited

A close friend is a lawyer and fraud investigator, tell him anything about the world and he says, "do you mean everything the govt says is fake?". When proving something to him he's just dumbfounded. There is no breaking thru this wall.

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