Am I both clowns?

My previous post on biological Trojans, for some reason, received next to no attention. Is there something wrong with Substack, my readers believe they already know what’s in the post, the ISP, the mailing programs, or the topic doesn’t seem particularly interesting? Even after reposting, it with a few adjustments, it received only 12 Likes after 1.1k people who checked it out in 18 hours.

In this sense, it shares its fate with my other unique discovery, the public blaming game employing empty cups under empty cups in a shell-game, in which participants can even keep changing roles, so they never get bored, albeit their efforts bear no fruit, while making them busy and proud of their abortive findings.

According to Homer (whose work was probably a collection of oral tradition, just like Shakespeare is likely to be a bunch of educated nobles), Troy fell after its denizens dragged in a wooden horse full of Greek invaders inside the city walls.

The modern meaning of the word refers to Trojan viruses, invading a device in disguise, which entices the user to welcome them. After that, they take over the device or just invisibly report back about its user(s).

The term “bioweapon” has been amply applied to a large variety of whatever, and miracle meds are also offered by bottom-feeders all the time. I have also explored its options, although I could never complete the full list. Most remarkably, even FDA-approved bioweapons exist. For that matter, even commonly-used wireless tech comes from military experiments.

What do Trojan bioweapons have in common?

Simply that they are embraced by the victims, and often event flaunted as useful devices or “safe and effective” methods of defending against the army of invaders.

Why are Trojan bioweapons being ignored? Are they too complicated to understand or