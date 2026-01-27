In January, 2023, when I first posted my doubts about putting zeolite nanoparticles into the blood stream in Is Healing a Myth Altogether?, I met with violent resistance, and even had to ban “the witch” whose diatribes didn’t belong in my comment section. The following material seems to explain why zeolite is promoted by controlled-opposition sites, just like DMSO and Ivermectin were.

The following author posted a 1:14-minute video, but the screens appear only for a few seconds, so I made screen shots in order to give you time to digest the contents. It looks like zeolite has many uses; serving human health doesn’t seem one of them, but once it settles in the body, it integrates the person into the IoT:

And here are the screen shots:

Graphene seems to come into the picture, too. In 2022, Dr. Noack was allegedly terminated with a DEW after he called Austrian “health” authorities murderers, but the following illustration reminds me that graphene oxide can be turned into the insoluble razor-blades, graphene hydroxide, too:

It looks like graphene alone is insufficient to make major changes. It requires another agent to function as intended, and zeolite nanoparticles are one of those.

The process is activated and controlled with microwaves.

I have always been against miracle drugs, and this is one of those cases.