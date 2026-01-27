What's Wrong with Zeolite?
Only two things: it's promoted and many people fall for it
In January, 2023, when I first posted my doubts about putting zeolite nanoparticles into the blood stream in Is Healing a Myth Altogether?, I met with violent resistance, and even had to ban “the witch”1 whose diatribes didn’t belong in my comment section. The following material seems to explain why zeolite is promoted by controlled-opposition sites, just like DMSO and Ivermectin were.
The following author posted a 1:14-minute video, but the screens appear only for a few seconds, so I made screen shots in order to give you time to digest the contents. It looks like zeolite has many uses; serving human health doesn’t seem one of them, but once it settles in the body, it integrates the person into the IoT:
And here are the screen shots:
Graphene seems to come into the picture, too. In 2022, Dr. Noack was allegedly terminated with a DEW after he called Austrian “health” authorities murderers, but the following illustration reminds me that graphene oxide can be turned into the insoluble razor-blades, graphene hydroxide, too:
It looks like graphene alone is insufficient to make major changes. It requires another agent to function as intended, and zeolite nanoparticles are one of those.
The process is activated and controlled with microwaves.
I have always been against miracle drugs, and this is one of those cases.
The same “fellow” author, who is a self-proclaimed witch, blamed “the Jesuits” for stuff that happened a hundred years before the Jesuit order was founded, and strongly promotes the idea of the “Black Nobility,” leading astray over 10,000 subscribers (well, I don’t know how many of them are bots and paid subscribers financed from the Black Budget, but does it matter?)
After Covid I avoid all commercial miracle cures unless used
prior to the creation of Rockefeller Medicine in the 20th century.
Especially the Wellness Co.
I gotta figure that the body knows best how to detox itself. All these add-ins are toxic in and off themselves. The marketing for everything under the sun to make you healthier is mind-boggling. My guess is the best thing to do is try to not poison yourself with toxic chemicals in the first place.