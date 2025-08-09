Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
20h

We're all just passing thru. Grateful for the experience but not so much the suffering. This was a hard level on this earth realm. It truly feels like a digital Hotel California these days.

What I think I've learned is that there are 2 paths. The spiritual way (up & OUT) & the way of the machine. The data mining, is to stuff us up into the CLOUD ... Just like Sofia did to her illegitimate son Yaldabaoth. This has all happened before. I feel like we're all just playing out the script-ure.

I've given up on preying for comets, they never come. "Man will pray for death but it never comes" Revelation sum#. Haha... It's ONLY LIFE ... or IS IT? Once it's all ones & zeros.... what do we call it then?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
Mike H's avatar
Mike H
16h

Damnit Ray. Don't make me cry bro....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) and others
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture