No, I don’t care to be remembered much. What matters is a life well-lived.

Life is unforgiving.

As I wrote it in a poem, when I was 19,

Everyone will get what they expect.

Wild geese are crying out.

Mongrel dogs are crossing the railroad tracks.

I am grateful (no, this is not me, but it’s a good appetizer):

My testament is that all I want to do it to be with my wife forever after that. After all, it’s always been a “package deal”:

I am not a churchgoing person, especially after priests and their counterparts abandoned their flock, because they were afraid of becoming jobless and homeless. It’s okay to give Caesar his due, but faith is not among them.

One must also consider the dogmatics of the “Church” (otherwise, the Church is an immaterial total of its members), which served secular authorities for over 1,400 years or more, and was the predecessor of today’s tracking system, treating its brethren as children (which most of the time, they were), but also commanding full dependency:

Either way, I would still want to have a funeral mass, where my wife will just turn on the cell phone attached to an amplified speaker each time the piece is due. This is the most beautiful music for such an occasion, at least, for me (I have checked out all available versions, the timing is the best in this one):

As you know, I have always had a “hot line” to the Creator:

Still, God’s “love letter” is live for me:

Don’t mourn me (my wife has the instructions that paying subscribers will be refunded). Celebrate life and do your best out of it, while you are still around! I would hate to have anyone in a black attire at my funeral mass or, if that sort of thing will ever happen, at my funeral.

I realize it’s a temptation to believe humans are living in a simulation, but I prefer to go to happier climates.

I am sure, the Creator will give everybody what they are asking for, and I am not asking for anything but let His will be done and let me be together with all those I’ve ever cared for or cared for me.

The freaks won’t be able to drag their “long” lives and fortunes into the grave.

For me, the only thing that will matter if I have had Love in me.