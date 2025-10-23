That surely takes care of classifying the unwashed peasant. Who is “we,” after all?

Note: While the following is certainly longer than my stock articles, the illustrations have strongly contributed to its length. They are meant to be entertaining as well as, well, illustrative. The article itself has taken three days to compile, and most people will not have the time and the patience to read it in one sitting. However, it contains quite a few links to my previous work with which many readers are familiar, and not reading those can save time, but they can be useful for those who haven’t encountered them.

So, if you allow me a pun, READ RESPONSIBLY. :)

Creating a crisis and address it with a form of action that people would never tolerate otherwise

The tactic is glaringly obvious in the way tens of millions being invited or even imported to the US for decades, only to create and mobilize a large privately-paid armed force and prison system against the mostly harmless, elderly, or hard-working people (certainly not the “violent criminals” who were promised to be taken out) who have been here for decades, while indicating, as Trump already has, that the same force will be used against “domestic enemies,” meaning those who disagree with the globalist-serving US puppet govt.

In the meanwhile, the whole immigration system is corrupt, charging $4,500 for registering each “legal” immigrant into the deliberately-defective (fraudulent?) slave system of the SSN, in which people end up no more than govt assets.

How do you feel about mandatory “vaccinations” after all the injuries and death the mandates caused? Did you know that legal immigrants are mandated to get “vaccines,” including the one for convid? If they refuse, they are automatically labeled illegals.

Is only a dead American a good American?

In Canada, death comes first in the form of legislation… The US has always had two-way courts and needed no excuses or explanations for not indicting those in power or serving the system…

Once the “chaos” part from the globalist plan of “chaos out of order” is implemented, food, water, and energy shortages will force people to accept the CBDCs, especially if some looting and killing is also allowed or, as in the summer of 2020, even encouraged. Total loss of rights and martial law will become perpetual, just like the (un)Patriot(ic) Act has never been repealed even after absolutely clear evidence that much of 9/11 was intentional in order to limit civil rights. In order to have “peave,” people will gratefully welcome their “liberators” from the killing fields the very same bastards created.

Diversions

I elaborated on diversions first in

Perhaps the most devastating attack on personal independence is the one in which the propaganda-master raises hope based on nothing but promises and analogies.

Here is a joke to exemplify the tactic:

Here are two guys, leaving a construction site. One of them is pushing a bicycle with a sack on it. The security guard becomes suspicious and asks them,

“What’s in the bag?”

The one pushing the bike meekly says,

“It’s sand, man. We need it for our repair jobs.”

The guard checks it out and, indeed, the bag has sand in it.

“You must leave this! This is construction material!”

The sack is left behind, the two is waved to move along.

After they leave the premises, the older guy says to the younger one,

“You see, man, this is how you steal a bicycle!”

(The first time I told this joke was in “How To Take Advantage of a Bank?”)

In short: do not try to enter the painted tunnel:

Freemasons et al.

Who are responsible for the increasing measures for control and the depopulation agenda? “Alt” sites have assigned Freemasons as the main source, or at least one of the main sources. The following logic, however, applies to all possibilities.

Strangely enough, the membership data for the “secret” organization is public. Is that for tax purposes? I didn’t know that a secret organization that is supposed to have created the US and running some of it is supposed to pay taxes, unless it’s the taxpayer’s money paid to itself.

Source

So, why is the membership declining? Or it’s not? Or is it that people have better things to do than to conspire “for the greater good”? Is it that quality, not quantity that counts? Or it’s all about setting up just another visible fake sign for those who demand cognitive security? After all, all you need to do is use some old symbols, know the “secret hand signs” and the “secret handshakes,” and you can pose as a Mason or, for that matter, turn any group into a target for public hatred. There are Secret Masonic Handshakes, Passwords, Grips. And Signs Of Blue Lodge Masonry:

The Death Peddlers

The human immune system has been under the same kind of attack for several decades, but that’s not the end of the story, only an explanation of most modern illnesses.

Some of those who worked for hospitals and clinics proved to participate in the depopulation agenda on their own volition, and some of them even believed in the cause that they were willing to receive the convid injections until they saw too many patients croak after receiving it…

Yet there has always been, and is, more where they came from.

As you probably know by now, death is “diagnosed” in ways that open up lucrative possibilities for the madical field. To make sure an organ transplant works, the organ must be removed from a live “donor,” and in many countries, you are automatically registered as a donor, and in case you submit a request to be removed from the list, mistakes can always be made in a hospital “under duress.”

Canada already managed to do in over 90 thousand pesky residents by convincing them to accept euthanasia, which can be done by making a patient sign something (s)he cannot read or after told it’s something insignificant, or by heirs who don’t want their kin to recover from a coma (two out of three patients do, if loved ones sit by them, talk to them, or just read out something aloud). It is also often offered as the sole form of “treatment” and to healthy people who are “having problems.” I’ve read horror stories about people to got up from the bed, protesting the procedure after the supposedly lethal injection, were held down and forcefully injected again…

I know an old lady, who is being literally done in by some madication for a cancer that is most likely over-diagnosed and poses no threat. And I haven’t even mentioned psychiatry, where patients are sedated until they are “manageable” (as no paradigm for mental health exists, recovery is not an option, only an “expert opinion”).

The PCR tests only poisoned subjects, took DNA samples, while humiliating the victim and poking an inch away from the fear center in the brain, rendering the target more impressionable. As “vaccines” are mostly moot, they still represent a rapid mode of poisoning and act as a test for compliance and gullibility. That’s pretty close to functions of the humiliation/torture device, the muzzle.

When you encounter the official statistics that the third leading causes of death after cancer and heart disease are prescription drugs, do you ever realize that the first two can be caused by the third, they can also be (and are often) misdiagnosed or subjected to the wrong treatment, and only a single entity is standing behind all that: doctors? Who or what is standing behind doctors? Rockefellerian allopathy, whose position is certainly secured by all the power and monetary sources infused into madical training, human experiments, the links between health insurance companies and the governments (both state and federal), and hospital ownership? Still, the firm position is based on the lack of a stable working paradigm for doctors (who would be fired or even lose their licenses, if they were not acting like machines/morons by following protocols) and intelligible, but uncompartmentalized, data for lay people, and common grounds between the pros and the plebs on a hypothetical, but at least somewhat functional, medical paradigm.

The biggest killer in Madicine is probably statistics; doctors admit to “weighing benefits against risks,” while knowing next to nothing (which they refuse to admit or even to recognize most of the time):

“Doctors put drugs of which they know little into bodies of which they know less for diseases of which they know nothing at all.” (Voltaire; not that I like him, but this time, he sounds right)

Numbers

Perspective matters. I remember an old joke from the Soviet Union:

The Soviet and the American sprinter race, and the American wins.

Pravda reporting:

“The Soviet competitor achieved second place, while the American runner was just before the last runner to cross the finish line.”

Statistics, even if they were for the right questions and not decontextualized, are still inevitably decompartmentalizing the situation. Numbers are used all the time for mass-manipulation.

Numbers is particularly interesting in the sense that it represents one of the methods in which controlled opposition and the perps can occupy the playing field, leaving next to no room for actual debate. That’s a notch up from dumping information into disorganized minds.

Gun-owner forums

I’ve seen two: Glock has one and Ruger has one, where people can peacefully discuss general or particular concerns, but I’m sure there are plenty of other sites, too. They seem to share a few things. Many of the participants are current or former LE, and guess what those people often do? Gather information even as PIs… They often try goading users to post photos of their firearms or provide a list of what they unsuspecting commenter owns. These sites are also linked to “gun insurance” sites, where you don’t have to list your collection below the total value of $2,000, but that is also a form of registration in a country, the United States of America, where many states do not have mandatory gun registration.

Life insurance companies also collect information about their clients, and beyond using them for establishing rates, they can sell them or, as in the case of the “security breach at one of the three largest credit rating bureaus, a “data leak” is always possible.

Public surveys and petitions

People often submit petitions and fill out forms for statistics, because, at best, they somehow believe that their act implies power or, at worst, because they think their opinions matter. They do both without noticing that none of those ever contain the questions that could properly assign responsibility or lead to a solution? Kind of like voting sheets with a list of political insiders or inconsequential entities.

Asking the wrong question also solidifies people’s thinking in the terms approved by the authorities. That alone enough to make sure the American Mind incarcerates itself within the confines of walls it has built for itself.

Chicken Little desensitizing

In closed, autocratic environments, there is a common method to make sure the subjects remain passive and docile: by spreading news of the end of bad times coming by a certain deadline. The deadlines are always earlier than the earliest reasonable time, but the method works.

Apparently, it works the other way around, too.

Agents discrediting accurate data and facts from decent sources by mixing them with idiotic elements

Proton Magic pointed out this strategy first in Welcome to the Swarm on August 29, 2025. Here is an appetizer from it:

Examples of topics that are pushed by separate writers actually forming a cohesive front promoting a coterie of Globalist narratives that keep the population in a tizzy:

※ The references explain why the promoted psyop is false.

☞ Writer 1 pushes demolition by explosives on 9.11.

Ref: Explosives would not essentially dustify steel buildings as we saw on 9.11, and would also leave a very large pile of steel and other building and office parts on the ground which we did not see. See: Facts that cannot be explained by jet fuel, bombs, thermite, or nukes.

☞ Writer 2 pushes Jews run the world.

Ref: The Israeli Govt run by cut-out Jews is a tentacle of the occult elite. Maybe Jews just like to put pyramids with eyes at the peak on top of their gov’t bldgs? Anthony Colpo is an intense pusher of this psyop and even banned me for suggesting that those in charge of Israel are occult cut-out [fake] Jews.

☞ Writer 3 pushes the moon landings were true.

Ref: The Space Travel Hoax. Spacecraft have heat-shields for re-entry. They don’t cover the windows, but that’s ok ‘cause it never really happened.

☞ Writer4 pushes Russia and nukes are dangerous.

Ref: Nukes are just spooks. Firebombing can be called a “nuke”, anything you’ll believe really.

☞ Writer 5 Pushes tech in the shots.

Ref: This little proton couldn’t find tech in dental anesthetics on a professionally scoped 5G streaming time lapse. But every scoper and their brother on Substack finds tech each and every time.

☞ Writer 6 pushes viruses but they are not dangerous.

Ref: Viruses are going, going, gone. 25 ways from Sunday there is NO VIRUS.

☞ Writer7 pushes the flat earth.

Ref: The world is big, round and beautiful. Flat earth is the best way to make normies shut down to any psyop discussion.

👉Some of the good info the swarm gives out is relevant, but lots is either old news, minor news, or not much you can do about it news. They seem to be on the side of humanity, and some are very popular.

👉If you criticize them, you quickly become a party pooper with your alt-news peers who think they are great. They didn’t notice the one fake-psyop being pushed as true within the cacophony of other info.

What can be done?

Having a direction all the time helps with being less vulnerable to manipulation and remaining consistent, even if the direction is wrong. Chances are it’s never completely correct, but better than having none, when one is just sitting in a boat without a paddle in a storm.

Staying open for changing direction as new information surfaces or further conclusions, conjecturing, and ideas can be developed than before, leading to more understanding of the past, the present, and the foreseeable future. Everyone can prepare only within their means, but even that’s better than nothing. Planning the appropriate reactions to likely future events can also involve new variables and shed obsolete ones. Such urgent questions are, for instance,

What are you going to do, if there are road blocks with armed personnel, possibly robots, checking for Digital IDs or enforcing “vaccinations”? What are you going to do, when even basic necessities will depend on your access to CBDC with your Digital ID, and store entrances will be guarded by armed robots, not by students on summer vacation? What is your plan for feeling extremely ill or even have a toothache? What will you be able to do, if the supply chain freezes, and people start looting? What are you going to do, when nameless, faceless, and unmarked forces with heavy arms want to abduct you or someone you care for? This one is easy: What’s your response, when everyone around you goes crazy, because WW3 broke, there is another plandemic, or UFOs are attacking the Earth? Source: TV, your friends, family, and your neighbor. Would you go to FEMA buses to collect your rations? You are vulnerable, if you do, and attract attention, if you don’t. What if people start collapsing around you for real? You’ll know that this can be due to areal poisoning or to a microwave attack through cell towers or the local electric grid. What is your house, along with the neighbors’ houses, is on fire. The fire hydrants don’t work, and armed forced don’t allow you to leave the area (which can also happen, if a plandemic is declared, and you are “quarantined”). Blaming others must be taken off the list of plans. Thomas would be better off by improving himself.

Of course, that’s only the start of the list, and the chicken have been told:

What if even that is only a diversion to occupy independent minds?