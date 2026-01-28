Note:

It might be hard to believe, but the links in boldface are all to my previous articles (nearly 1,300 by now), because they might be worth your attention. I am planning to make a list by topics, but the latest experimental rough draft only contains the most important recent ones with brief intros until a month or two ago.

Had to add to Authors Are Calling for an Armed Insurrection to Depopulate the US that the 2nd Amendment is not in danger, except in places to which imported invaders from incompatible cultures have been deployed in order to ensure a general ambiance of insecurity and to set up such groups against Americans. These are mostly large cities, where it’s next to impossible to lawfully buy a firearm.

Is fake meat taking over the insect diet?

The whole circus seems to be addressing those who are still placing hope in the hijacked political and judicial system and in captured minds. In 2023, the buzz word was to defund the WHO and, for good measure, I threw in the WEF in my analysis at the time, but it turns out the new boogeyman is the WEF.

The WHO is gone for Americans, probably only to make sure the dogs can chew on something and are immobilized by the false hope for a legal or political savior. During The Great Plandemic of 2020, the government didn’t need the WHO. It declared a state of emergency, probed, while conditioning the people for the compliance rate, while it harmed and humiliated people enough to take away most of the little self-respect they still may have had after realizing they had been powerless to change anything. The only option they were given was to (s)elect and to plead with their executioners.

The next front organization, oops!, pile of sand, is the WEF to pound on (or is it a pound of sand to pile on?):

Of course, introducing foreign/semi-synthetic/synthetic proteins have been the driving force behind sick-care, generating hundreds of “conditions” for which the Madical profession created names, sometimes one for many and sometimes many for one. Gaslighting doesn’t stop at the entrance of the clinic or the hospital, after all.

Have the people forgotten about the insect-processing plants? Do they believe those plants are now out of business? I’m quite sure the “bug powder” is in your bread and in just about everything “enriched with (natural) protein”... Well, live bugs apparently work for “vaccinations,” too…

So, is fake meat or the bug diet the latest red herring?

Does it matter? The dogs will always be offered to chew on something, and even will be granted their heroes. Heroes like whistleblowers, traitors, anti-illegals like ICE, sick-care reformers like RFK, Jr, “assassinated” heroes” like Kirk, truthers who come out with their stuff too little, too late, and mixed with false info, just to spice up the process with some bait-and-switch, compartmentalization, or shell-game resolutions. It doesn’t matter which side the useless eaters take, because all options are only for the display to keep minds misdirected, occupied, and/or confused enough to prevent original thinking.

The mass-manipulation resembles of the three-ingredient processing of aluminum derivatives, including zeolite, combined with another ingredient, and the process being activated and controlled through microwave to turn the target into an asset in the IoT.