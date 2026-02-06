Inverted logic: If they kill you, you were a terrorist. The Slave State is openly revealing itself for what it is: rule by thuggery.

When is it going to get through the majority’s big skull that giving authority over some people, just because they are not one of the currently-targeted, the same power can, and will be, used against them, too?

Well, the irony is that they were never even asked, only presented a one-trick pony show.

Conditioning the masses to accept power for authority has gone rampant since the whole country was muzzled during the plandemic. I named that The National Humiliation Project; depriving people from their self-respect makes them a lot easier to manipulate and to commandeer. The internet trolls and bots are also busy, because nothing beats compliance based on conformity.

Judge Napolitano has a decent essay about the extrajudicial acts of the Federal Government that negates constitutional rights and is already used against Americans, too:

Does the U.S. Still Have a Constitution?

Gary D. Barnett’s text from today is a joy to read about what “the Constitution” is, and his opinion coincides with mine:

Any acceptance of a political constitution is a confession that one embraces and voluntarily accepts being a slave of the State. Of course, the same can be said of all who vote for a master to rule over them. No State can give ‘rights,’ so therefore, no State can claim to define rights. All rights can be sourced back to a single natural law. That is, every individual on earth has a right to his own life. This one fact requires that each individual has a right to defend his life, (self-defense) he has a right to sustain his life, which means he has a right to his property, of which his most sacred property is self, he has a right to not be impeded in any manner so long as he harms no one or their property, and does not infringe on any of these natural rights of others. He has a right to be left alone. He does not have any right to free medical care, he does not have any right to another’s property, whether via tax or other theft, he has no right to get a particular wage, he has no right to a job regardless of ethnicity, he has no right to a home, he has no right to State ‘welfare,’ he has no right to block the speech or movement of anyone who is not aggressing against him. No piece of government paper can change this truth.

Any who claim that the Constitution was drafted in order to free us, to protect us, to make us equal, or profess to site any time that this was actually the case, is either lying or is completely ignorant of realty. The U.S. Constitution was a lie and an orchestrated coup to bring about a monstrous and powerful federal governing system. It was never anything else. If a politicized government document could define or grant ‘rights,’ it would be able to change its opinions, and remove so-called ‘rights’ at will.

Obviously Gary is right, well, in terms of the abstraction of “Natural Law,” yet he conveniently ignores that might is right, and the way he is right carries no power, kind of like Anthony Clay in the graveyard limerick, which passes for taunting by Barnett under the circumstances:

Here lies the body of Anthony Clay,

Who Died maintaining the right of way.

He was right, dead right, as he spread along,

But he is just as dead as if he had been wrong.

Presidential executive orders were always meant to circumvent the legislative branch and, it turns out, constitutional rights as well. Trumpenstein trumped all his predecessors, when he laid down the foundation of a police state. Not like Nazi Germany, but like Nazi Germany in the movies:

This is possible, because the commoners are divided on such false premises as the pretended dichotomy of the Uniparty, and the gullible don’t even realize that the “illegal” immigrants were first allowed, and then brought into this country, only to provide an excuse for the state brandishing extrajudicial power, and to make sure Americans approve and get used to it.

The time is running late for unmasking the masked:

People are easy to manipulate mostly because they can think only one move ahead, while ignoring the precedents and considering the outcomes. For that matter, the bill that would maximize the interest rate on credit card loans at 10% has been dormant for a year, but it can be passed anytime by the puppets in Congress. I’m sure, folks will love it, and won’t even notice that it will finish off the US and the USD, just like they didn’t realize that Trump’s tariffs meant hidden taxation for them.

For comic relief, I recommend a movie comedy from 1995. Just about all forms of political manipulation that came up in it as a joke has been real for over 20 years: