If you see one of these, you can be sure whodunnit. The sky is literally the limit, because of holographic UFOs, AI-created fake events and documents, interstellar travel with fuel that can barely lift a rocket to orbit around the Earth. And, of course, chemtrails also impose limits, especially on human life:

Nobody in their right mind wants war, even if they haven’t experienced its horrors. The idiotic “patriot” must be driven halfway crazy to go along with the idea, forgetting that all wars are bankers’ wars, and their children are going to pay the ultimate price, while their levels of servitude would never change for the better.

Sacrificing about 2,400 lives at Pearl Harbor can be matched up with Madeleine Albight’s evaluation of killing about 600,000 civilians in Iraq, “was worth it”… Korea, Vietnam, and the rest were unconstitutional wars that Congress never approved demonstrate the excess of abuse in governmental power. Last time Congress voted for war in accorance with the bankers’ demand was in 1943, by the time the blockade around Germany started to result in severe casualties, and Germany was forced to declare war on the US in order to stay honest, which cannot be said about the rest of the players among the “Allies.” Operation Gladio started in 1959, after the world was misled about the existence of nuclear weapons to the extent of retiring a Jewish couple, the Rosenbergs, who most likely lived happily ever after. The world had to be convinced that Russia, the eternal ally of the US, was posing a threat to “the West,” which, by the way, is now being destroyed by Muslim invaders, especially in Europe.

After 9/11, nobody with two brain cells left to rub together can believe that the govt hasn’t been captured by external forces, so if it had any sense of humor, it would get registered as a foreign agent. The puppet President’s latest actions have confirmed that the US had been hijacked, starting with the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, and a global centralized power ruling over it now.

The convid psyop has been proven to cause massive amounts of death all over the world, and nobody has done anything about it, which indicates the level of power commoners have left. Incinerating residents in Maui, the California fires and poisoning the Ohio River were minor incidents, but nobody has ever been made responsible. Instead, the “government” is “protecting” its human assets by wiping out millions of edible birds as a move against a non-existent illness (probably caused by increased levels of radiation, just like the convid symptoms).

Even an honorable death seems doubtful under the circumstances, but leaving this world as a human being might be the highest level of victory one can achieve now.

To make a short story shorter,

No matter where you live, when you or your countrymen have been attacked, you can be sure it’s your govt in action.

Freedom is as freedom does, and nobody can wiggle out of the task of drawing the line as I have: