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Ray’s Newsletter

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Peter Yim's avatar
Peter Yim
10h

With regards to "nuclear weapons" - there is no real feasibility argument. All the science points to "burst" nuclear reactions - short bursts of energy from critical masses of highly enriched uranium that produce modest heating before self-extinguising. Nuclear weapons may exist - in exactly the same sense that leprechauns may exist. https://peteryim.substack.com/p/the-dubious-theory-of-nuclear-explosion

Also - the "Jeffrey Epstein" story is starting to come undone: https://peteryim.substack.com/p/medical-examiner-defiant-on-jeffrey

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Rebecca Bestwick's avatar
Rebecca Bestwick
11h

I like your article, Ray.

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