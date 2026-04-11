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Ray’s Newsletter

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
4h

Just like the people believe in nukes, space travel or, viruses, the service men and women think they are patriots protecting the homeland. The propensity of humans to believe in fakery and be indoctrinated is the only real enemy.

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1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Howard Long's avatar
Howard Long
4h

The number one export of the US is war.

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