Note: As I indicated a short while ago, I’ve been a bit indisposed. Recovering, but it’s taking time. In the meanwhile, if you select “Archive” on my main page, chances are you can find something new, and I usually publish fast, but it’s usually something with universal connotations, so strictly speaking, my work it’s not exactly journalism.

My wife is helping me a lot, and some of my most successful articles originate from her chipping in. The same is the case this time; it was her finding Trump’s recalling the troops from Germany (et al.) inspired today’s piece.

The figures in the following article were collected by Brave’s AI. All internet searches are recorded, so it makes no difference if one uses the AI. The collection provides the official figures, that is, the number of servicemen for whose existence and livelihood the taxpayer is paying. By now, you must know statistics enough to safely assume that many of these “soldiers” exist only in paper, but considering that the US has literally no enemy, except for the orchestrated ones, the number exceeds all need and reason, anyway.

The US Armed Forces are supposed to be stationed all over the world

The United States maintains approximately 750 to 800 military bases across 80 or more countries overseas, though estimates vary depending on whether temporary sites are included. Within the United States itself, there are 335 domestic military installations across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with California hosting the most (34) followed by Virginia (23) and Texas (19)

Overseas Presence: The U.S. operates roughly 70-85% of the world’s foreign military bases, with significant concentrations in Germany (122 sites), Japan (98 sites), and South Korea (80 sites).

Domestic Distribution: While every state has at least one base, over one-third of all domestic facilities are located in just six states: California, Virginia, Texas, Florida, Maryland, and New York.

Total Infrastructure: The Department of Defense manages approximately 4,790 military sites worldwide, covering 27 million acres and including various facilities ranging from major bases to radar installations.

After Trump’s executive order to vacate Germany, I’m afraid, most of the troops are brought back to the States, where they are ready to follow the Commander-in-Chief’s orders.

The move is surprisingly late, considering that after the engineered “collapse” of the Soviet Union, the occupying Soviet troops left the Eastern Block, and the Russians, obeying the rule of investment-return, even released the Baltic and quite a few other states from their captivity, because it was expensive to keep them in the “union.”

More than 30 years later, the US occupiers may also be leaving Europe, but this time because Europe is now operating under the same globalist rule as the US.

Reuters reports the move as Exclusive: Trump weighs pulling some US troops from Europe amid NATO strains, official says. According to Newsweek, Trump Floats Pulling US Troops From ‘Unhelpful’ NATO Countries, meaning those who don’t pay or don’t support America’s forever wars or object to tariffs and refuse to participate in trading with the US.

Most people fail to realize that WW2 was meant to transform international banking and finalize the global rule of the banking cartel. Trump already threatened Europe in a farcical presentation, A Farce of a War and Trump’s Extortion Plan against the EU, and it looks like his move goes against his previous act only five days ago, because Germany was pretty much alone willing to pay up.

Either way, the “war” is presenting another platform to condition Americans to the domestic militarization that started with police in military gear and it was greatly expanded with ICE.

Israel is also playing its role, just like in June, 2025, with a most likely staged attack on Iran. Ironically, when I first covered Iran, I wrote about a hermit who died after the village gave him a bath. The current orchestrated conflicts (Cuba, Venezuela, Mexico, and Iran) only seem to be meant to explain why the world in getting closer to uniting under a One-World Government.

The size stationed in Europe

The number of U.S. soldiers stationed in Europe varies by source and whether rotational forces are included, with estimates ranging from 65,000 to 85,000 active-duty personnel as of early to mid-2025.

Permanent vs. Total Strength: While Department of Defense location reports cited 65,754 active-duty troops in the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) area of responsibility as of June 2024/early 2025, other analyses place the total presence, including rotations and surge forces from the Ukraine conflict, as high as 84,000 in early 2025.

Recent Drawdowns: In late 2025, the U.S. withdrew a rotational brigade (approximately 700–800 soldiers) from Romania, though approximately 1,000 U.S. troops are expected to remain in the country.

Historical Context: This figure represents a significant reduction from the Cold War era, when over 400,000 U.S. troops were stationed in Europe during the late 1950s.

…

As of December 2025, there were 169,589 active-duty U.S. military personnel stationed abroad, with a total of 221,599 military and civilian personnel in foreign countries. This figure represents approximately 15% of the total 1.3 million active-duty U.S. service members.

The top five countries hosting the largest number of active-duty troops are:

Japan: 54,288

Germany: 36,436

South Korea: 23,495

Italy: 12,662

United Kingdom: 10,156

These deployments span 178 different countries and roughly 750 military bases across at least 80 foreign nations, with the majority of forces concentrated in East Asia and Europe to support strategic alliances and regional security.

…

As of early 2026, the United States Armed Forces comprise approximately 2.1 million total uniformed personnel, consisting of roughly 1.34 million active duty members and 799,500 in the Reserve and National Guard components.

Active Duty: There are 1,340,655 active service members, with the U.S. Army being the largest branch at 454,000 active personnel.

Reserve & Guard: The reserve components add 799,500 personnel, including the Army National Guard (328,000), Air National Guard (106,300), and various Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine, and Space Force reserves.

Civilian Support: In addition to uniformed service, the Department of Defense employs approximately 701,000 civilian personnel, bringing the total workforce to roughly 2.6 million.

The force is structured across six service branches: the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard, with the President serving as Commander-in-Chief.

The most hilarious branch is the Space Force, because it’s easily possible that no human being has ever been in space, but only in low orbit. The rocket fuel is simply too heavy to carry much any higher. For some entertaining presentation on the subject, check out Proton Magic’s recent post.

Out of 1.34 million active duty members 169,589 are stationed abroad, completely unnecessarily, and the domestic numbers are also large without any other reason than spending money.