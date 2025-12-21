Quod licet Iiovi, non licet bovi. No, the muzzling hasn’t stopped.

Commoners can no longer enjoy privacy on the Internet, in their own protection, of course, because THEY POSE DANGER TO THEMSELVES! Well, they probably do, but who doesn’t? It’s the engraving the image into the public mind that determines the way people can fall for the illusion of “understanding the world.”

Human stupidity and avarice always come with risks, but that applies to those who pass the “laws,” too. The exception is that they don’t take any risks.

Why is it that over 90 percent of internet traffic takes place on the Dark Web? What can contain so much data? The Tor browser, needed for the Dark Web, is a CIA creation, which might tell you much of about its role, both for those who are tracked and targeted and those who do the tracking and targeting.

Site participation on the Dark Web is site-specific and invitation-only. Also, in order to ensure only the entitled can join, data must be secured with dynamic and dual-encoded end-to-end encryption, which is becoming denied to the general public.

Slave auctions, organ-trafficking, and trading in contraband are certainly parts of the Dark Web profile, but they would hardly generate the ten times of the data allowed for Killary’s “basket of deplorables.” This is a major reason for the Black Budget, a huge amount of taxpayer money spent without anyone having to account for it.

The largest amount of data pertains to the data collection for the technocrats’ global simulation that is supposed to guide them through the mazes of inclusions and exclusions the paradigm change for Technocracy inevitably incurs. Data collection and inventorying the slaves has always been part of all “civilizations” that possessed the slightest intent for self-preservation. The Church did the job during the approximately 1,400 years of its utilization for state ideology until Rationalism and Statism took over, mostly in the name of nationalism, which proved an outstanding tool for inciting wars and made sure people kept killing others instead of their oppressors. The 20th century brought about meticulous tracking systems for the subjects of the state, and the process, after state power became globalized by the globalist forces, is now being completed during the transition to Technocracy.

Obviously, each segment of the oppressive system has its own nook on the Dark Web, where spooks and conspirators against the existing world meet and keep in touch. I’m sure the the “feelies” from Huxley’s Brave New World are also mostly operational for remote sex or, perhaps, even action through a remotely-controlled machine or subject. Some of it might be even “pay-to-play” for all I know, but chances are, most “meetings” on the Dark Web take place among cooperating or conspiring parties.

Anything visible has always been a front, and one doesn’t have to buy into the current global rulers getting together openly in Switzerland or anywhere else. It’s a big show; I call it the Open-Message Deception. Those who matter don’t have to show their cards or reveal themselves, and can easily arrange clandestine meetings, when they have to discuss something. Why would they leave their self-sustaining tropical islands to see each other’s inbred ugly faces in person?

For those still interested in (s)elections, the Dark Horse is coming up as the next presidential candidate, in case the current puppet isn’t granted a third term, prefers to retire, or leaves the premises, perhaps after some mysterious event or circumstances. After all the devastation Newsom caused in California, he couldn’t even be recalled, so electing him as the next globalist front man (or in a less amicable term, errand boy) would be a piece of cake!