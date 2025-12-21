Ray’s Newsletter

Ray’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
4h

This is very good Ray! It makes me laugh when I see the “truther” freedom fighter folks on social media who have “battling Klaus Schwab” or “anti WEF” in their bio or profile without any realizations that these are merely the Dr Evil fabrications for the world to focus on while the real agenda is decided on by anonymous think tanks in small boardrooms answering only to the real bad guys who also remain anonymous!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
15m

The tippy tops are un secret societies....the low level Bureaucracy arcs toward evil because they are commanded, let me explain:

https://open.substack.com/pub/soberchristiangentlemanpodcast/p/the-evil-of-bureaucracy-let-me-explain

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 (C)Raymond Horvath; Ray Horvath, "The Source" :) on Substack · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture