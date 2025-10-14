Which America? Whose America? Whites built America. Why are they lamely accepting their own replacements and their gradual elimination?

The following article contains unique details. It is long only because of the footnotes and the illustrations.

Whites are only the first to go: Whether you are white or not, you must believe it’s your decision, and sadly, in a way, it is

According to Goebbels, people are most compliant, when they think that the events come from their agreeing with their leadership. He is the Master for today’s manipulators; after all, he even knew the future of the United States!

Deceiving people into believing they think on their own can be mainly achieved by

limiting information (easy-peasy for the masses, who are disinterested, anyway, or only watch the 6’o-clock “news”); limiting interpretive concepts (“words,” except that linguistic determinism expired by 1991 or so, because it was established that people think in concepts, not words), or by limiting choices by limiting the options mentioned or offered.

The six globalist companies that own about 95% of the official media (and heavily invest in “alt” sites) can easily accomplish the first two. The third one is often relegated to the controlled opposition. For instance, asking “Do you support Putin or Ukraine?” reduces the plane of decisions from the actual one, where Russia, Ukraine, the US, and China are cooperating by making the necessary moves towards Agenda 2030. “Election interference” is another absurdity, but even “rigged elections” pass, because all elections are rigged, if no other way, by nomination, financial support, and publicity (when Ross Perot tried on his own in 1996, he was summarily scared out of his pants and withdrew).

First, replace whitey

Already 30-35 years ago, H1B visa holders were imported from India to replace Americans in IT jobs. Americans were forced to train their cheap successors in order to collect some severance; the utmost humiliation for a professional.

Why are whites and compatible cultures not resisting? Would it be as simple as people are afraid of being called racists? Every culture with the slightest instinct for self-preservation is racist. Is it that there isn’t much culture left to preserve? Is it that the bones thrown to the dogs to be put down occupies them in full and pleases them to the extent that they are not noticing their own extermination?

Must make whites weak before killing them

Trump’s ridiculous support of farmers from South Africa takes the cake after the African country was thrown into total disarray by giving political power to “blacks” who belong to 11 major ethnic groups that compete with each other...

THE MAJOR COMPONENT: Combining implications and cognitive thresholds in decision-making enforced on the masses

Mob-creation has a long and successful history, but the only mob here is the sheeple, behaving without any cognizance of its imminent demise, blacks included. There are a few basic rules to follow against mass-manipulation, which I mentioned in my first article on Substack, and there is a way to think clearly, once the person recognizes the convincing power of various cognitive levels. Practicing deductive thinking can save a lot of time and energy as well, but most people must become familiar with the method that empowers them beyond all imagination.

Implications can be combined with raising the thresholds that would normally alert people. Mark my words: you will never see this anywhere else.

The power of implications cannot be overvalued. How to lie in questions? “Why are people sheeplike” implies that people are sheeplike. Even denying it, “People are not sheeplike” conjures up the pattern in people’s mind that people can be sheeplike. Once implications go way beyond whatever was previously challenged, people tend to take the previous nonsense for granted even if the threshold is raised above levels one would normally consider absurd. Some fake academics could achieve “fame” and make a truckload of money out of this; I recommend they use “cognitive loss of balance or focus” (whichever they prefer) for the process.

Thresholding (another term I’ve coined)

Everything in the world changes only after specific thresholds are exceeded. That works for human cognition and decision-making, too.

For example, when Giuliani became the mayor or NYC, the place was a cesspool of crime. All he did was go against petty criminals like squeegee boys and panhandlers, and in a couple of years, the city became one of the safest metropolitan areas in the nation (of course, only until “stop-and-search” was outlawed decades later in order to make people feel insecure and rely on the “government”; even travelers are arrested in NY state who otherwise have constitutional carry). Criminals took it in as “if even those petty crimes are punished, larger ones would certainly not be tolerated.” That’s how thresholding works.

Creating confusion

I’ve always hated the word, “issue,” because it’s implying and, consequently, eliciting confusion. The word gets even worse, when you add “issue” to it. For several decades, I’ve been saying that there is no such thing as a “controversial issue,” only a confused mind. A well-trained mind knows its limitations and realizes that Gnosticism promises self-empowerment on false premises, which ensures total destruction of the person and whatever (s)he touches.

The art of using cuss words

Confusing people can be a walk in the park. Name-calling is one of the “shock treatments,” and popular cuss words are utilized for the purpose. Here are a few:

“Marxist” can be used in a justifiable manner for people who want to impose their rule over everyone by pushing for some “greater good” of a “community” that only exists in the official narrative, but plenty of other adjectives would work for the purpose, and many of them would be cuss words :) ;

“Misogynists” tends to be applied to those who believe in traditional roles in the family; no, “chest-feeding” is an abomination, and a mother makes a better mother, while a father makes a better father, while man and woman can work as a whole, if they are compatible and are determined to do so;

“Homophobic” is applied to those who disagree with the normalization of the gay lifestyle (well, some people don’t exactly care for drag queen story hours in their children’s kindergarten or “gay paraders” swinging their dicks in the presence of children);

“Communists” can be public manipulators who create “equity” by depriving everyone of basic living spaces (eventually, nobody has any rights, so everyone has equal rights), they can be activists who want to take from the affluent and waste it on the inactive or incapable poor (who, nevertheless, would deserve some help after the destruction of the extended and even the nuclear family), and can be unionists fighting for fair wages;

“Fascist” offers a broad-spectrum applicability (a long way from its original meaning, denoting a lucrative cooperation between state and corporations), but it’s mostly used for those who are “not open enough” to agree with idiots or manipulators; it’s often interchangeable with “Marxist” or “communist” in popular lore; it’s also used for revisionists who acknowledge the achievements of Nazi Germany, which both the British Prime Minister and the US President did at the time, but asking questions about the H* can prove devastating to people’s well-being in up to 20 countries, where one can be imprisoned for such a horrible act;

“Anti-Semitic” is often applied to people who resent the fact that just about everyone in the MSM, in Hollywood, and on other places happens to be Jewish; still Jews are promoted for reasons that have nothing to do with being Jewish, and it’s not necessarily good for them; what makes it even more spectacular is that many of those Jews who would otherwise be used as “collateral damage” know it;

“Psychopaths” can be used for ensuring a sense of superiority over the targets. In general, most people are able to exhibit empathy and compassion towards their own clan members. The ones using the term are in more danger of creating phantom enemies, while behaving as psychopaths even when that is not warranted;

“Racist” is used for shutting people up, but is also serves as a tool to create division among people (well, all cuss words are doing that, too). Only whites are accused of being “white supremacists” when they are trying to protect the world they have labored and suffered for.

***

Being powerless to resist is part of The National Humiliation Project, and might greatly contribute to people’s being unwilling to “wake up.”

On a final note, it looks like when the threshold was raised to normalize pornographic movies and demonstrations, to accept gay propaganda, drag queens, and other forms of absurd and perverted phenomena, people were forced to think way above the threshold of race-mixing, so after being forced to accept what they couldn’t change, in order to be able to think, they had to take race-mixing and, eventually, maybe even “white guilt,” for granted... The last chance to put up opposition was in the late 1980s. Needless to say, it never happened.

Of course, all these comprise only a few pre-mixed hues on the commoner’s palette. People take a lot more unnatural, offensive, humiliating, and directly harmful matters for granted. The prison of the American mind has many entries; I counted 52, but the list remains certainly incomplete.

At this point, Technocracy is about to devour what’s left of the world, although the process is still a bit unfinished, so more than nothing could be done about it.

Could people unite in a single culture other than Technocracy?

Some cultures refuse to mingle, because they considere themselves superior, so the answer is a resounding “No!”. In Technocracy, every non-compliant culture can be assigned specific roles or, as needed, be turned into an “enemy of the people” anytime. Enemy-creation has been happening, and it won’t stop here.

America first? Which America? In the following map of stereotypes, my wife and I live in “Nothing” and “They speak funny here”; and yes, this is our “America First”: